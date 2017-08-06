There are plenty of reputable options if you want to pull up to a drive-thru and devour s crispy, golden chicken, i.e. KFC and Popeyes. However, an unsuspecting alternative you might have ignored at your last gas tank fill-up has been crowned the true bastion of fried chicken.

Krispy Krunchy Chicken, established in 1989 in LaFayette, Louisiana, has bested some much more familiar names as Thrillist’s choice for America’s best fried chicken chain. The online entertainment site describes the chain’s Cajun-style chicken as “the most underrated item in fast food today.”

KKC, which is typically attached to convenience stores, has more then 2,300 locations in the U.S., Malaysia and American Samoa, according to its site. In the Atlanta area, the chicken giant is offered in five locations in Atlanta, Marietta and Lithia Springs.

“Chances are you won't find America's best-kept fast-food secret at your local strip mall,” writes Thrillist critic Ryan Joseph. “Perhaps you've seen its name − Krispy Krunchy Chicken − adorning some Quik-E-Mart's signage. KKC's chicken is expertly balanced with the right amount of garlic, paprika, and black pepper. The golden exoskeleton on KKC's pieces has an airy flakiness and a sturdy architecture that never crumbles, all thanks to the aforementioned spice blend."

Krispy Krunchy doesn’t leave it up to its spicy chicken to do all the work though. Its honey butter biscuits, daubed in honey, Cajun rice balls and macaroni and cheese are also mouthwatering.

The vote of approval was even co-signed by New York-based restaurateur and “Top Chef” contestant Dale Talde.

“Their fried chicken is ill,” he told Thrilllist. “I go there every time that I’m in Miami, and I’m in Miami once per month."

The Louisiana chicken chain only began expanding outside of its home state in 2000, and its fast-growing franchising is due not only to the winning taste but affordable prices, according to the company’s bio.

If you haven’t yet tried America’s best fried chicken, according to Thrillist, take a look at where to find a Krispy Krunchy Chicken near you.