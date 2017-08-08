Listen Live
This senior couple's 90-second wedding kiss 'was one for the ages'
This senior couple's 90-second wedding kiss 'was one for the ages'

This senior couple's 90-second wedding kiss 'was one for the ages'

By: Matt Wotus, HotTopics.TV

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -  After their engagement photos went viral in June, 70-year-old Murphy Wilson and 67-year-old Lucinda Myers tied the knot at the First Seventh-Day Adventist Church in Huntsville, Alabama, on July 29 in front of friends and family.

>> Older couple's engagement photo goes viral, shows it's 'never too late' for love

Those in attendance at the ceremony, including the couple's combined 11 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, witnessed a memorable moment as the couple shared a 90-second kiss at the front of the church.

>> Need something to lift your spirits? Read more uplifting news

"The kiss was one for the ages, and by the end had the entire church erupting into cheers," Danita Jones told Yahoo Style. Jones is one of Wilson's daughters who helped plan the wedding and reception with his other daughter, Gina Woods, through Productions by Danita Jones.

>> See the photos here

It's the second marriage for both Wilson and Myers, but they know they have a special love for each other.

>> Read more trending news

"This is one of the greatest days of my life, to be able to marry the love of my life," Myers told family at the reception.

