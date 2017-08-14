This family’s amazing 37-year tradition on the first day of school

Four years ago, Katie Scalisi not only celebrated her official First Day of School as a kindergartner, but cemented her place in a now 37-year-old tradition.

The tradition of five girls, the first day of school and one blue dress.

In 1981, Katie’s grandmother Joyce Johnston of Lantana bought a pretty blue and white dress for her daughter Nicole to wear on her first day of school. And in 2014, little Katie, Nicole’s daughter, became the fifth little girl to have her photo snapped wearing the dress before her big school debut.

>> Read more trending news

“Can you believe Katie will be going in third grade this year? Just seemed like yesterday,” marveled grandmother Johnston of Lantana last week.

HANDOUT Katie Scalisi in 2014, photographed before her first day in kindergarten.

Close blue dress katie scalisi Photo Credit: HANDOUT Katie Scalisi in 2014, photographed before her first day in kindergarten.

In 2014, the Palm Beach Post wrote about that blue dress, which was handed from Johnston to friend Jody Gleason, who selected it for her daughter Colleen’s own first day in school, then to friend Anne Reynolds and her daughter Allison, and, 21 years later, to Reynolds’ granddaughter Lila Anne.

Of course, it’s about more than just a dress - it’s about friendship, growing up and obviously quality dressmaking.

No one is wearing the dress this year - Katie’s cousin Sophia just turned one year old and is next in line. But the dress is ready and waiting to carry on its legacy.

READ THE ENTIRE STORY OF THIS REMARKABLE DRESS HERE