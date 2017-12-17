A power outage was reported at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport around 1 p.m. Sunday.
Reports from the scene describe a swirling mass of people trying to get cellphone signals in a darkened airport.
Online, people began posting photos and video they said were taken at the scene.
Are you at Hartsfield-Jackson international Airport? How is the power outage impacting you? If it's safe to do so, tweet us your pictures and videos or email us socialteam@ajc.com. https://t.co/iT7fG7jIeD— AJC (@ajc) December 17, 2017
It looks a lot like this while I walk to my gate.... pic.twitter.com/crBmi9gm2o— Traci Hudgin (@TraciAmanda13) December 17, 2017
Currently stuck on flight DL2452 pic.twitter.com/ei98642H4R— A degreeless user (@PoeticalFlowing) December 17, 2017
It’s now been FOUR HOURS since we landed and have been sitting on the runway at @ATLairport. Our Pilot just said he was told that it is going to take Six hours to get power back up at the airport however they hope to have people deplaned in the next couple of hours. #ATLAirport— Jared Greenberg (@JaredSGreenberg) December 17, 2017
going into hour 3 of sitting on a plane at the powerless Atlanta airport.... the discussion about feminism did not go well, next controversial topic? Religion? Climate change? Taking suggestions— Elena Cristina (@ElenaLazaro2) December 17, 2017
My wife, 3 years old daughter and 6 month old son have been sitting on the tarmac since 2pm. Their plane is out of water and is now passing out Diet Coke. How do we not have a plan to transport those on planes to terminals? #atlairport— Constantine (@_sleepybrowns) December 17, 2017
Other people reacted with a skepticism of Atlanta infrastructure, especially this year.
Between the Super Bowl, I-85 collapse, MARTA Bus photobomb, December snow, & now airport power outage, Atlanta can't catch a break. Bring on 2018— Cody Chaffins (@Cody_Fox5) December 17, 2017
Atl airport GOTSTA be the EASIEST airport to cripple 😑😑😑😑😑😑— Questlove Gomez (@questlove) December 17, 2017
Problems like this power outage at the #ATLairport, the I-85 bridge collapse, Snowjam, and countless other incidents continue to make me ponder who is really steering the ship in this fair city. #GetYourActTogether— John Houghton (@johnahoughton) December 17, 2017
#atlairport But, But.....we got a new stadium.— Pamela (@pamihami) December 17, 2017
And of course, there were jokes.
If the power is out at Atlanta airport, does that mean there is one airport in the nation that is NOT playing CNN? People in Atlanta, it's a win.— YOU must be in MENSA (@aubergine20) December 17, 2017
Attempting to get to or out of Atlanta? Just an FYI, I think the first episode of The Walking Dead started like this... #atlairport https://t.co/RqxVzseUW8— Carolyn (@carolyncredible) December 17, 2017
What do you call it when you're sick of being in the airport?— Mike Navin (@ATLtvDirector) December 17, 2017
Terminal illness #AtlAirport
I bet the parking timers at #atlairport are still working just fine......— Tony (@tonythefrawg) December 17, 2017
For more information, check out the rest of the AJC’s coverage of the power loss.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself