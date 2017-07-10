Here's a roundup of news trending across the nation and world today.
What to know now:
1. Trump Jr. meeting: Donald Trump Jr., along with his brother-in-law Jared Kushner and Paul Manafort, met with a Russian lawyer last June, after being told the woman had damaging information on Hillary Clinton. The three met with Natalia Veselnitskaya at Trump Towers. The meeting was disclosed to government officials only recently, according to a New York Times story. Trump Jr. changed his story about the meeting over the weekend. When Trump Jr. first commented on the story, he did not mention that Veselnitskaya allegedly had information on Clinton. On Sunday he said he was told she had information damaging to Clinton before he met with her.
2. Syrian cease-fire: A cease-fire for southern Syria went into effect on Sunday. The deal, brokered by the United States, Russia and Jordan, covers three provinces in southern Syria. President Donald Trump tweeted on Sunday that the cease-fire will save lives." "Now it is time to move forward in working constructively with Russia!"
3. Gender-reveal party shooting: One woman was killed and eight other people – including three children – were injured at a “gender reveal” party in Ohio Saturday. Two gunmen opened fire on family and friends at the party. The pregnant woman was among those injured, and told a media outlet on Sunday that she lost her child, a boy. Autum Garrett was killed at the party. The three children, ages 8, 6 and 2, are expected to recover.
4. Bomber practice: A practice bombing run by the United States over the Korean peninsula is being seen by North Korean officials as “reckless military provocations,” according to media outlets there. Two U.S. Air Force B-1B bombers released inert weapons Friday on a training range in South Korea. The bombers flew with South Korean F-15 and U.S. F-16 fighter jets. American bombers also flew with Japanese F-2 fighter jets over the East China Sea. The bombing practice came after North Korea successfully launched an intercontinental missile on the Fourth of July.
5. Amazon Prime sale: If you are in the mood to shop, Monday could be a good day for you. Amazon’s Prime Day starts tonight at 9 p.m. ET and continues for 30 hours. The annual sale offers deeply discounted deals on TVs, electronics, art supplies, movies, music and much more. There will be voice-only sales for those who have the Alexa device.
And one more
The lawyer for Blac Chyna says she will be in court on Monday seeking a restraining order against her client’s former fiancé, Rob Kardashian. Attorney Lisa Bloom said in a statement on Friday she will seek an order requiring Kardashian to “behave like a grownup toward the mother of his baby." Kardashian unleashed a social media attack on Blac Chyna claiming she cheated on him. He also posted nude photos of her.
In case you missed it
