Here's a roundup of news trending across the nation and the world today.
What to know now:
1. Trump, Putin to meet: President Donald Trump is in Germany for a two-day summit with the Group of 20. Trump, who was met with protest in Hamburg, Germany, where the meeting is taking place, will take part in the meeting where world leaders gather to discuss important issues. Trump will have a private meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the first between the two since Trump won the 2016 election.
2. Woman charged in deaths: A Georgia woman has been charged in the deaths of four of her children and of the children’s father after authorities found the bodies in a Loganville, Georgia, home. A fifth child was seriously wounded and is hospitalized. Isabel Martinez has been charged with five counts of malice murder, five counts of murder and six counts of aggravated assault.
3. Gitmo inmate gets millions: A man formerly held in the Guantanamo Bay detention center after pleading guilty to killing a U.S. soldier in Afghanistan will receive a multimillion-dollar payment from the Canadian government. Omar Khadr will get $10.5 million after the Canadian Supreme Court said his rights were violated at the detention center in Cuba.
4. Scalise has another surgery: House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, (R-Louisiana), underwent surgery Thursday for “the management of infection,” according to officials at MedStar Washington Hospital. Scalise has been recovering at the hospital after he was shot in the hip during a practice for a charity baseball game. Scalise was readmitted to the intensive care unit after it was discovered he developed the infection.
5. Running of the bulls: The nine-day Spanish festival of San Fermin has begun and the most famous, or infamous, part, the running of the bulls begins Friday. The annual event in Pamplona, Spain, draws almost as many complaints as it does participants. Animal rights activists complain that the bulls are sure to be injured in the running, and if they are not, they die in the bullfighting ring during the fights held in the afternoons during the festival.
And one more
The host of the Fox News show “Making Money with Charles Payne” has been suspended from his show amid claims he sexually harassed a recurring guest on the show. According to a Los Angeles Times story, the woman, who was not named, said she remained in a relationship with Payne in hopes it would help her chances of landing a permanent position with Fox. Payne has admitted to an affair in the past but denies the charges of harassment.
In case you missed it
