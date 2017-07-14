Here's a roundup of news trending across the nation and the world today.

What to know now:

1. Judge expands travel ban list: A federal judge in Hawaii has expanded the list of relatives that refugees can use to secure a visa to enter the United States. In a swipe at President Donald Trump’s travel ban, U.S. District Judge Derrick Watson on Thursday said the government could not enforce the ban on using grandparents, grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins of people in the United States as “bona fide” family relationships needed by those from six majority Muslim countries trying to get visas to enter the U.S. Watson also ruled refugees who have a formal promise from a refugee resettlement agency may not be kept out of the country.

2. Trump defends son: In a joint press conference with the president of France on Thursday, President Trump said a meeting his son Donald Jr. had with a Russian lawyer was nothing unusual for a presidential campaign. Trump said “nothing happened” during the 20-minute meeting, and that “from a practical standpoint most people would've taken that meeting. It’s called opposition research.” Judiciary Committee Chairman Sen. Charles Grassley, (R-Iowa), said Thursday that he is sending a letter to Donald Trump Jr., requesting that he testify in an open session of the committee. Grassley said he will subpoena Trump Jr. if necessary.

3. Man confesses to killings: A man in Pennsylvania has confessed to killing four men missing since last week. According to police, Cosmo DiNardo killed the men after they came to his family farm to buy marijuana. DiNardo burned their bodies and buried them in a 12-foot-deep common grave on the property. A second person was also involved in the killings, authorities said.

4. Trump comments on Macron’s wife: Social media sites lit up Thursday after President Trump was heard complimenting the wife of the French president as he and the first lady toured the museums in Paris. Trump said to Brigitte Macron, “You know, you’re in such good shape.” He then repeated the comment about Macron to President Emmanuel Macron. The Macron’s relationship has often drawn attention as Brigitte Macron was her husband’s high school teacher and is 25 years his senior. The two were married in 2007. Trump is visiting France as the country celebrates Bastille Day Friday.

5. Jimmy Carter hospitalized: Former President Jimmy Carter was taken to a Winnipeg. Canada, hospital Thursday after he fell ill while working on a Habitat for Humanity house. The 92-year-old Carter was said to have been dehydrated. "President Carter told us he is OK and is being taken offsite for observation," Habitat for Humanity CEO Jonathan Reckford said after the incident. "He encourages everyone to stay hydrated and keep building." Nearly two years ago, Carter announced that after treatment he was free of cancer, a melanoma that had spread to his liver and his brain.

Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today. 🙏🏽❤️👨🏽👩🏽👧🏽👶🏾👶🏾 A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Jul 13, 2017 at 10:10pm PDT

And one more

Beyoncé released the first image of her 1-month-old twins on Instagram early Friday. The children, named Sir Carter and Rumi, were pictured being held by their mother.

In case you missed it