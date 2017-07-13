Here's a roundup of news trending across the nation and the world today.

What to know now:

1. New health care bill: A revised version of the Senate health care bill is expected to be released Thursday morning. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he hopes to schedule a vote on the legislation next week, after the Congressional Budget Office has had a chance to score the bill.

2. Remains found in Pa: Authorities say they have found the body of one of four men missing from the New Hope, Pennsylvania, area. Cadaver dogs led investigators to what appears to be a common grave on a 90-acre farm in the area. The four were reported missing last week. On Wednesday, Cosmo DiNardo, 20, who is the son of the owner of the farm, was arrested on charges he tried to sell a car belonging to one of the missing men.

3. Article of impeachment: U.S. Reps. Al Green, (D-Texas), and Brad Sherman, (D-California), introduced an article of impeachment resolution on Wednesday that claims President Donald Trump "sought to use his authority to hinder and cause the termination" of the FBI investigation into whether anyone in the Trump campaign colluded with the Russians to interfere in the 2016 presidential election. Sherman admitted he did not believe the resolution would go far in the Republican-dominated House, but hopes the action will be a wake-up call for the Trump White House.

4. New cancer drug: A new drug that shows promise in the fight against childhood leukemia has been recommended for approval by the Food and Drug Administration. Tisagenlecleucel trains a patient’s immune system to attack tumor cells, killing them. The drug, made by Novartis, would be used on patients who are younger than 25, suffering from B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia who have relapsed after chemotherapy. The drug shows great promise, with 75 percent of those receiving it remaining cancer free six months after treatment.

5. Trump helps Afghan girls: President Trump ok’d the entry into the country of a group of Afghan girls who want to compete in an international robotics competition next week in Washington D.C. The girls’ requests for visas were denied twice. According to reports, Trump heard about the problem and asked officials at the National Security Council to see what they could do. There has been no official word about the reason the visas were denied.

And one more

The Emmy Awards nominations will be announced Thursday morning. Streaming dramas like Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale,” are expected to have a strong showing in the nominations. Anna Chlumsky from “Veep,” and Shemar Moor from “Criminal Minds,” will be making the announcements.

In case you missed it