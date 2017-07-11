Here's a roundup of news trending across the nation and the world today.

What to know now:

1. Military plane crash: A U.S. military plane crashed into a field in Mississippi on Monday, killing at least 16. According to authorities, the KC-130 spiraled into the ground after it “experienced a mishap.” No word on what the mishap was. The plane is used to refuel other aircraft.

2. Trump Jr. meeting: Donald Trump Jr. on Monday said he met last year with a Russian lawyer in hopes of getting damaging information against Hillary Clinton. According to a story in The New York Times, Trump Jr. received an email in advance of the meeting saying that the source of the damaging information was the Russian government. The Times has not seen the email, they reported, but were told of its contents.

3. Soldier arrested: A soldier stationed in Hawaii was arrested for helping Islamic State agents buy a drone to use in an attack against U.S. troops. U.S. Army Sgt. Ikaika Kang was arrested Saturday on terrorism charges. According to FBI officials, Kang said he wanted to “kill a bunch of people” with his rifle.

4. Officer’s back pay: The police officer who shot and killed Philando Castile will be paid $48,500 as he leaves the St. Anthony, Minnesota, police department after he was acquitted in Castile’s death. Jeronimo Yanez will be paid for unused personal leave he accrued. Castile was killed at a traffic stop. Yanez said he shot Castile because he believed Castile was reaching for a weapon during the stop.

5. Ellis cause of death: The family of "True Blood" actor Nelsan Ellis released a statement on Monday saying the actor’s death was caused by heart failure due to alcohol withdrawal complications. Ellis, who played Lafayette Reynolds on HBO’s “True Blood,” died on Saturday after he attempted to withdraw from alcohol on his own. Ellis had “suffered with drug and alcohol abuse for years,” according to the statement. But he was “ashamed of his addiction and thus was reluctant to talk about it during his life.” The family hopes his life can “serve as a cautionary tale in an attempt to help others.”

And one more

Are you a Slurpee fan? If so, Tuesday will be a good day for you. It’s July 11, or 7-11, the day the convenience store with the same name gives away free small Slurpees. You can get the free small Slurpee from – you guessed it – 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. It’s Cow Appreciation Day, as well. Dress like a cow and get a Chick-fil-A entree.

In case you missed it

}); } }); widget.on('userLoggedIn', function(data){ $widgetContainer .addClass('is-logged-in') .removeClass('is-not-logged-in'); }); // Fire metrics widget.on('commentPosted', function(data){ pubsub.publish('comment-submit', {'element': 'div.fyre-post-button', 'action': 'click' }); }); // Fire metrics widget.on('showMore', function(data){ pubsub.publish('additional-comments', {'element': 'div', 'action': 'click'}); }); }); }); }; $(document).ready(function(e) { $(window).on('livefyre.load_failure', function() { $('.cm-lc-container').hide(); }); $(window).on('livefyre.auth_initialized', function() { livefyre_commenting_init(); }); }); })(cmg.query); </script> </div> <script> window.addEventListener('RadioNewstalkReady', function(){ jQuery('.story-pg blockquote.twitter-tweet').wrapInner('<p class="p"></p>'); }); </script> </div> <div class="col-xl-3 col-lg-4 col-md-12 col-sm-12 col-xs-12 right-rail-wrapper"> <!-- Inserting default right rail --> <!-- begin rr_rp01 block --><div class="m-b-1"> <div id="cm-ad-85370" class="cm-ad RP01 "></div> <script style="display:none"> googletag.cmd.push(function(){var defaultSizes=[];defaultSizes.push([300,250]);defaultSizes.push([300,600]);var mapping=googletag.sizeMapping();var sizes=[];sizes=[];sizes.push([300,250]);sizes.push([300,600]);mapping.addSize([1284,1],sizes);sizes=[];sizes.push([300,250]);sizes.push([300,600]);mapping.addSize([1024,1],sizes);sizes=[];sizes.push([300,250]);mapping.addSize([768,1],sizes);sizes=[];sizes.push([300,250]);mapping.addSize([480,1],sizes);sizes=[];sizes.push([300,250]);mapping.addSize([320,1],sizes);var conf={name:'RP01',id:'cm-ad-85370',sizes:defaultSizes,group:'default',adunit:cmg.adconf.adunit,outofpage:false,companion:false,mapping:mapping.build(),targeting:{ad_slot:'RP01'}};cmg.adconf.slotconf.push(conf);var slot=harmony.defineSlot(conf);});</script> </div> <!-- end rr_rp01 block --><!-- begin rr_slot_1 block --><div class="m-b-1"> <div class="list-tease list-left-photo" data-uuid="66e56724-fd06-11e6-8325-232a32796b9b" data-webtype="Content-Container"> <h4>News</h4> <ul class="list-unstyled test"> <li class="tease-truncate tease left-photo clearfix" data-uuid="32165a44-66d3-11e7-bfbf-d201b836a8a4" data-webtype="story"> <div class="image-holder"> <a href="http://www.wsbradio.com/news/national/sheriff-cleanup-plane-crash-will-take-least-week/WFkPYklkyGlodfLlmv1jTJ/" target="_self"> <span class="cmImage cmImage--no-crop" style="width:100%;max-height:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%"> <img srcset="http://www.wsbradio.com/rf/image_compact/Wires/w2/AP_Top_News_US_Stories/2017/07/11/Images/e7799d1f64fc4d0daf60272567bfce7c.jpg 150w,http://www.wsbradio.com/rf/image_md/Wires/w2/AP_Top_News_US_Stories/2017/07/11/Images/e7799d1f64fc4d0daf60272567bfce7c.jpg 400w,http://www.wsbradio.com/rf/image_large/Wires/w2/AP_Top_News_US_Stories/2017/07/11/Images/e7799d1f64fc4d0daf60272567bfce7c.jpg 800w,http://www.wsbradio.com/rf/image_lowres/Wires/w2/AP_Top_News_US_Stories/2017/07/11/Images/e7799d1f64fc4d0daf60272567bfce7c.jpg 1000w" sizes="100vw" src="http://www.wsbradio.com/rf/image_lowres/Wires/w2/AP_Top_News_US_Stories/2017/07/11/Images/e7799d1f64fc4d0daf60272567bfce7c.jpg" alt="Sheriff: Cleanup of plane crash will take at least a week"title="Sheriff: Cleanup of plane crash will take at least a week" /> </span></a> </div> <div class="content-holder"> <div class="headline"> <a href="http://www.wsbradio.com/news/national/sheriff-cleanup-plane-crash-will-take-least-week/WFkPYklkyGlodfLlmv1jTJ/">Sheriff: Cleanup of plane crash will take at least a week</a> <span class="livefyre-commentcount" style="display: none" data-lf-article-id="32165a44-66d3-11e7-bfbf-d201b836a8a4" data-lf-site-id="377016" data-lf-show-label="false" data-lf-show-zero="false"></span></div> <div class="description"> With debris scattered for miles across the flat countryside of the Mississippi Delta, federal and local officials may be combing soybean fields for up to a week for clues in a military plane crash that killed 15 Marines and a Navy sailor, a sheriff said Wednesday. Leflore County Sheriff Ricky Banks said the fields are covered with 2 to 3 miles of debris. Reached by phone on Wednesday, he estimated it will take investigators five or six days to sift through the wreckage and clean up the site where the plane crashed on Monday. Meanwhile, Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant warned people not to remove debris from the area and said that anyone taking something could be prosecuted. Bryant, in statements Tuesday on Twitter, said law enforcement authorities have received reports that items are being taken from the crash site. Debris from the KC-130 is scattered for miles. Sheriff's deputies and state troopers have been trying to control access to sites, but the broad area and number of roads makes that difficult. Bryant asked people to stay away and turn debris over to authorities. Six of the Marines and the sailor were from an elite Marine Raider battalion at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, and were headed for pre-deployment training in Yuma, Arizona, the Marine Corps said Tuesday. Several bouquets were left at the main gate of Stewart Air National Guard Base in Newburgh, New York, where the plane was based. Officials said some of those killed were from the base, but Stewart was closed to reporters and did not issue a statement. 'We're feeling the pain that everybody else is,' Robert Brush said after dropping off three pots of red, white and blue petunias. He works for a landscaping company that serves the base. Military officials continued to withhold the names of the dead, saying they were notifying family members. Witnesses said they heard low, rumbling explosions when the plane was still high in the sky Monday, saw the aircraft spiraling toward the flat, green landscape and spotted an apparently empty parachute floating toward the earth. It was the deadliest Marine Corps air disaster since 2005, when a transport helicopter went down during a sandstorm in Iraq, killing 30 Marines and a sailor. The crash happened outside the small town of Itta Bena about 85 miles (135 kilometers) north of the state capital of Jackson. Bodies were found more than a mile from the plane. The Marine Corps said the cause was under investigation and offered no information on whether the plane issued a distress call. FBI agents joined military investigators, though Marine Maj. Andrew Aranda told reporters no foul play was suspected. 'They are looking at the debris and will be collecting information off of that to figure out what happened,' Aranda said. The county coroner, meanwhile, ferried more body bags into fields to remove remains. The KC-130 is used to refuel aircraft in flight and transport cargo and troops. Will Nobile, a catfish farmer, was inside his office Monday afternoon when he heard an unusually loud rumble in the sky. 'It sounded like a big thunderstorm,' Nobile said. 'Not one big explosion, but a couple of second-long explosions. ... A long, steady rumble is what it was.' He walked outside to see what was making the noise in the cloudless afternoon and saw a 'gray streak' disappear behind trees, and then black smoke rising. Andy Jones said he was working on his family's catfish farm just before 4 p.m. when he heard a boom and looked up to see the plane spiraling downward with one engine smoking. 'You looked up and you saw the plane twirling around,' he said. 'It was spinning down.' Jones said that by the time he and others reached the crash site, fires were burning too intensely to approach the wreckage. The force of the crash nearly flattened the plane, Jones said. Nobile said he drove to the site and as he and others stood by a highway, they saw an open parachute wafting down from the sky: 'It didn't look like anybody was in it.' Another catfish farmer found an empty, open parachute later near a fish pond, Nobile said. Jones said firefighters tried to put out the blaze but were forced back by an explosion. The Marines said the plane was carrying personal weapons and small-arms ammunition — equipment that may have contributed to the explosion and the popping that could be heard as the wreckage burned. ___ Pettus reported from Jackson, Mississippi. Associated Press writers Jeff Amy in Jackson, Mississippi; and Michael Hill in Newburgh, New York; contributed to this report.</div> </div> </li><li class="tease-truncate tease left-photo clearfix" data-uuid="4e87219a-668d-11e7-8f87-80107c3d7dc9" data-webtype="story"> <div class="image-holder"> <a href="http://www.wsbradio.com/news/national/owner-the-intercept-media-outlet-assisting-accused-nsa-leaker-reality-winner-legal-defense/rhiJSOqVxQvD9Xz1d5LPLK/" target="_self"> <span class="cmImage cmImage--no-crop" style="width:100%;max-height:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%"> <img srcset="http://www.wsbradio.com/rf/image_compact/Pub/p8/CmgSharedContent/2017/07/11/Images/GettyImages-693907654-Rl4xRLwwNXjFbicqwa7vUOJ-680x383.jpg 150w,http://www.wsbradio.com/rf/image_md/Pub/p8/CmgSharedContent/2017/07/11/Images/GettyImages-693907654-Rl4xRLwwNXjFbicqwa7vUOJ-680x383.jpg 400w,http://www.wsbradio.com/rf/image_large/Pub/p8/CmgSharedContent/2017/07/11/Images/GettyImages-693907654-Rl4xRLwwNXjFbicqwa7vUOJ-680x383.jpg 800w" sizes="100vw" src="http://www.wsbradio.com/rw/Pub/p8/CmgSharedContent/2017/07/11/Images/GettyImages-693907654-Rl4xRLwwNXjFbicqwa7vUOJ-680x383.jpg" alt="Owner of The Intercept media outlet assisting accused NSA leaker Reality Winner’s legal defense"title="Owner of The Intercept media outlet assisting accused NSA leaker Reality Winner’s legal defense" /> </span></a> </div> <div class="content-holder"> <div class="headline"> <a href="http://www.wsbradio.com/news/national/owner-the-intercept-media-outlet-assisting-accused-nsa-leaker-reality-winner-legal-defense/rhiJSOqVxQvD9Xz1d5LPLK/">Owner of The Intercept media outlet assisting accused NSA leaker Reality Winner’s legal defense</a> <span class="livefyre-commentcount" style="display: none" data-lf-article-id="4e87219a-668d-11e7-8f87-80107c3d7dc9" data-lf-site-id="377016" data-lf-show-label="false" data-lf-show-zero="false"></span></div> <div class="description"> The parent company of The Intercept online news outlet announced Tuesday that it is helping the legal defense of the Reality Winner, suspect in the National Security Agency leak investigation. At the same time, The Intercept admitted some fault in Winner’s predicament. >> Read more trending news “The ongoing criminal case prevents us from going into detail,” Intercept Editor-in-Chief Betsy Reed wrote online Tuesday, “but I can state that, at several points in the editorial process, our practices fell short of the standards to which we hold ourselves for minimizing the risks of source exposure when handling anonymously provided materials.” The U.S. Justice Department has accused Winner of leaking to The Intercept a top-secret NSA report about Russia’s meddling in the 2016 presidential election. The Intercept published the report, which says Russian military intelligence officials tried to hack into the U.S. voting system just before last November’s election. RELATED: Feds: NSA leak suspect wrote of wanting to ‘burn the White House down’ Owned by First Look Media, The Intercept provided federal officials a copy of the classified information, court records show. Investigators said the pages appeared 'folded and/or creased, suggesting they had been printed and hand-carried out of a secured space.' They quickly identified six people who had printed the materials, including Winner, and found she had email contact with the news agency. Read more at MyAJC.com.</div> </div> </li><li class="tease-truncate tease left-photo clearfix" data-uuid="b5160b50-6684-11e7-8f87-80107c3d7dc9" data-webtype="story"> <div class="image-holder"> <a href="http://www.wsbradio.com/news/crime--law/update-twins-found-safe-dekalb-county-mom-charged/16iEK0IobriIpxQw8rsvSN/" target="_self"> <span class="cmImage cmImage--no-crop" style="width:100%;max-height:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%"> <img srcset="http://www.wsbradio.com/rf/image_compact/Pub/p8/AJC/2017/07/11/Images/takentwins.JPG 150w,http://www.wsbradio.com/rf/image_md/Pub/p8/AJC/2017/07/11/Images/takentwins.JPG 400w" sizes="100vw" src="http://www.wsbradio.com/rw/Pub/p8/AJC/2017/07/11/Images/takentwins.JPG" alt="UPDATE: Twins found safe in DeKalb County; mom charged "title="UPDATE: Twins found safe in DeKalb County; mom charged " /> </span></a> </div> <div class="content-holder"> <div class="headline"> <a href="http://www.wsbradio.com/news/crime--law/update-twins-found-safe-dekalb-county-mom-charged/16iEK0IobriIpxQw8rsvSN/">UPDATE: Twins found safe in DeKalb County; mom charged </a> <span class="livefyre-commentcount" style="display: none" data-lf-article-id="b5160b50-6684-11e7-8f87-80107c3d7dc9" data-lf-site-id="377016" data-lf-show-label="false" data-lf-show-zero="false"></span></div> <div class="description"> ﻿A Riverdale mother faces first degree child cruelty charges after police say she abducted her 14-month-old twins from an apartment Saturday, Clayton County police said. One of the twins needs an oxygen and a feeding tube. Ka’Miyah Cherelle Wilson, 23, and Kaden Shamar and Kaleel Shamir Wilson were found Tuesday evening at an Lithonia apartment on Farington Road, Dekalb County police Lt. Lonzy Robertson told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “Both children are doing fine but they were transported by EMS as a precaution,”Robertson said. The GBI issused a Levi’s call just after 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, three days after the Wilson allegedly took the twins. Clayton County police say Wilson took the children from a Riverdale apartment complex on Ga. 138. The twins’ grandmother alerted authorities to the abduction. “While both children are fragile, Kaden Wilson is described as medically fragile due his required used of oxygen and requirement to be fed via a feeding tube,” Clayton County police Sgt. Ashanti Marbury said. Marbury said Ka’ Miyah Wilson 'discontinued feeding Kaden the formula prescribed by a doctor via the feeding tube and has been feeding him a ‘smoothie concoction’ using a syringe.” Kaden suffered significant weight loss as a result. Marbury said the twins “appeared to be in good health” once they were found. In other news:</div> </div> </li><li class="tease-truncate tease left-photo clearfix" data-uuid="2101535e-670e-11e7-bfbf-d201b836a8a4" data-webtype="story"> <div class="image-holder"> <a href="http://www.wsbradio.com/news/local/the-latest-sec-considering-moving-location-media-days/s25i10JLlMQwhcvNtEYVxI/" target="_self"> <span class="cmImage cmImage--no-crop" style="width:100%;max-height:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%"> <img srcset="http://www.wsbradio.com/rf/image_compact/Wires/w2/AP_State_Online_Georgia/2017/07/10/Images/072ce4e268c74216a490e529f7a99c54.jpg 150w,http://www.wsbradio.com/rf/image_md/Wires/w2/AP_State_Online_Georgia/2017/07/10/Images/072ce4e268c74216a490e529f7a99c54.jpg 400w,http://www.wsbradio.com/rf/image_large/Wires/w2/AP_State_Online_Georgia/2017/07/10/Images/072ce4e268c74216a490e529f7a99c54.jpg 800w,http://www.wsbradio.com/rf/image_lowres/Wires/w2/AP_State_Online_Georgia/2017/07/10/Images/072ce4e268c74216a490e529f7a99c54.jpg 1000w" sizes="100vw" src="http://www.wsbradio.com/rf/image_lowres/Wires/w2/AP_State_Online_Georgia/2017/07/10/Images/072ce4e268c74216a490e529f7a99c54.jpg" alt="The Latest: SEC considering moving location of media days"title="The Latest: SEC considering moving location of media days" /> </span></a> </div> <div class="content-holder"> <div class="headline"> <a href="http://www.wsbradio.com/news/local/the-latest-sec-considering-moving-location-media-days/s25i10JLlMQwhcvNtEYVxI/">The Latest: SEC considering moving location of media days</a> <span class="livefyre-commentcount" style="display: none" data-lf-article-id="2101535e-670e-11e7-bfbf-d201b836a8a4" data-lf-site-id="377016" data-lf-show-label="false" data-lf-show-zero="false"></span></div> <div class="description"> The Latest on SEC media days (all times local): 9:15 a.m. The Southeastern Conference is exploring moving its annual media days out of the Birmingham area for the first time. League officials are doing their 'due diligence' in looking into a potential move, Associate Commissioner Herb Vincent said Wednesday. Potential cities if the SEC decides to move the four-day event out of suburban Birmingham include Atlanta, Nashville and Dallas. The SEC considered moving it to Atlanta for this year because of the new Mercedes Benz Stadium, home to the league's title game, Vincent said. It could also potentially rotate between multiple sites — or stay put. 'The only reason we'd take it somewhere else is to expand the brand, take it somewhere else and see how it works out in another city,' Vincent said. 'Maybe then come back here. Or it could stay here.' SEC media days began in 1985 and now typically draws 1,000-plus attendees. ___ 1:25 a.m. It's Nick Saban and Alabama's turn at Southeastern Conference media days. The contingent from the Crimson Tide, the popular pick to win a fourth straight SEC title, makes the short trip from Tuscaloosa and typically is greeted by a large group of fans in the hotel lobby. Alabama must replace four first-round NFL draft picks from a team that lost to Clemson in the national championship game. The Tide does return reigning SEC offensive player of the year Jalen Hurts at quarterback, plus wide receiver Calvin Ridley and tailbacks Damien Harris and Bo Scarbrough. Ridley, defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick and center Bradley Bozeman are scheduled to accompany Saban. The session will end with Texas A&M coach Kevin Sumlin and three of his players. After three straight 8-5 records, Sumlin is facing a pivotal season. Aggies athletic director Scott Woodward has already publicly said that Sumlin 'knows he has to win.' Gone are No. 1 overall draft pick defensive end Myles Garrett and quarterback Trevor Knight. Missouri's Barry Odom and Kentucky's Mark Stoops also take the podium on Day 3 of the four-day event. ___ More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25</div> </div> </li><li class="tease-truncate tease left-photo clearfix" data-uuid="ab44075b-e1d5-4953-8e6d-7c3b49acb71f" data-webtype="story"> <div class="image-holder"> <a href="http://www.wsbradio.com/news/local/feds-arrested-prostitution-ring-being-operated-illegal-immigrants/jqqplj6YM87nGSkMkYyOAN/" target="_self"> <span class="cmImage cmImage--no-crop" style="width:100%;max-height:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%"> <img srcset="http://www.wsbradio.com/rf/image_compact/Wires/w2/OldFeeds/2017/07/11/Images/photos.medleyphoto.14856296.jpg 150w,http://www.wsbradio.com/rf/image_md/Wires/w2/OldFeeds/2017/07/11/Images/photos.medleyphoto.14856296.jpg 400w" sizes="100vw" src="http://www.wsbradio.com/rw/Wires/w2/OldFeeds/2017/07/11/Images/photos.medleyphoto.14856296.jpg" alt="Feds: 5 arrested in prostitution ring being operated by illegal immigrants"title="Feds: 5 arrested in prostitution ring being operated by illegal immigrants" /> </span></a> </div> <div class="content-holder"> <div class="headline"> <a href="http://www.wsbradio.com/news/local/feds-arrested-prostitution-ring-being-operated-illegal-immigrants/jqqplj6YM87nGSkMkYyOAN/">Feds: 5 arrested in prostitution ring being operated by illegal immigrants</a> <span class="livefyre-commentcount" style="display: none" data-lf-article-id="ab44075b-e1d5-4953-8e6d-7c3b49acb71f" data-lf-site-id="377016" data-lf-show-label="false" data-lf-show-zero="false"></span></div> <div class="description"> Police in Cherokee County say they've busted a house of prostitution operated by illegal immigrants that was around the corner from the Canton Police Department. Channel 2's Berndt Petersen questioned the owner of the Canton home on Tuesday. The owner said he rents the place out and told Petersen one of the suspects who was arrested had lived there for a year. Archer Street is a mostly residential road around the corner from Canton police headquarters. There are shops and professional offices on both sides of the street, but employees that Petersen spoke with Tuesday said they had no idea what was going on in the small house halfway down the block. 'I can't believe that. Oh my God! I would go out there by myself to throw out trash all the time,' office worker Chandra Richardson told Petersen. On Monday afternoon, local, state and federal authorities raided what they said was a house of prostitution. Five people were arrested on charges that include prostitution and pimping. Detectives said none of those arrested were American citizens. Officers told Petersen that one of the suspects is a taxi driver. TRENDING STORIES: AMAZON PRIME DAY 2017: Clark Howard's guide of 'what you need to know' Teen's car stolen ... with her father's urn in the backseat Mother shopping at Walmart says man tried to lure her children away 'Yeah, we believe he was shuttling people to and from the place and just being involved. He knew what was going on,' Officer Pacer Cordry, with the Canton Police Department, said. The landlord, who owns the house, lives a couple of doors down. He would not go on camera but told Petersen he had no idea anything illegal was going on there. He said the tenant always paid his rent on time and always paid with cash. People who have lived in the neighborhood for years were stunned. 'That's crazy, absolutely crazy. I can't believe it. That's not something I would have thought of,' neighbor Lacey Perry said. Police said they're checking with authorities in neighboring counties. They suspect there may be other operations like this one run by illegal immigrants.</div> </div> </li><li class="tease-truncate tease left-photo clearfix" data-uuid="10a7e859-3b3f-49d1-b831-1109747079af" data-webtype="story"> <div class="image-holder"> <a href="http://www.wsbradio.com/news/local/here-where-you-can-help-stuff-the-bus/R960B04AOOYj87LUyGoeSI/" target="_self"> <span class="cmImage cmImage--no-crop" style="width:100%;max-height:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%"> <img srcset="http://www.wsbradio.com/rf/image_compact/Wires/w2/OldFeeds/2017/07/12/Images/photos.medleyphoto.14864271.jpg 150w,http://www.wsbradio.com/rf/image_md/Wires/w2/OldFeeds/2017/07/12/Images/photos.medleyphoto.14864271.jpg 400w" sizes="100vw" src="http://www.wsbradio.com/rw/Wires/w2/OldFeeds/2017/07/12/Images/photos.medleyphoto.14864271.jpg" alt="Here's where you can help Stuff the Bus"title="Here's where you can help Stuff the Bus" /> </span></a> </div> <div class="content-holder"> <div class="headline"> <a href="http://www.wsbradio.com/news/local/here-where-you-can-help-stuff-the-bus/R960B04AOOYj87LUyGoeSI/">Here's where you can help Stuff the Bus</a> <span class="livefyre-commentcount" style="display: none" data-lf-article-id="10a7e859-3b3f-49d1-b831-1109747079af" data-lf-site-id="377016" data-lf-show-label="false" data-lf-show-zero="false"></span></div> <div class="description"> Help WSB-TV and Children's Restoration Network prepare local children in need for the school year. Joins us for Stuff the Bus on July 22 by donating backpacks and school supplies at these six locations across metro Atlanta from 10 a.m. to 3 p.mWSB-TV 1601 W. 