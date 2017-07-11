Listen Live
National
Photo Credit: Jimmy Taylor via AP
In this photo provided by Jimmy Taylor, smoke and flames come from the wreckage of a military transport airplane crashed in a field near Itta Bena, Miss., on the western edge of Leflore County, Monday, July 10, 2017, killing several.

By: Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Photo Credit: Jimmy Taylor via AP

Here's a roundup of news trending across the nation and the world today.

What to know now:

1. Military plane crash: A U.S. military plane crashed into a field in Mississippi on Monday, killing at least 16. According to authorities, the KC-130 spiraled into the ground after it “experienced a mishap.” No word on what the mishap was. The plane is used to refuel other aircraft.

2. Trump Jr. meeting: Donald Trump Jr. on Monday said he met last year with a Russian lawyer in hopes of getting damaging information against Hillary Clinton. According to a story in The New York Times, Trump Jr. received an email in advance of the meeting saying that the source of the damaging information was the Russian government. The Times has not seen the email, they reported, but were told of its contents.

3. Soldier arrested: A soldier stationed in Hawaii was arrested for helping Islamic State agents buy a drone to use in an attack against U.S. troops. U.S. Army Sgt. Ikaika Kang was arrested Saturday on terrorism charges. According to FBI officials, Kang said he wanted to “kill a bunch of people” with his rifle.

4. Officer’s back pay: The police officer who shot and killed Philando Castile will be paid $48,500 as he leaves the St. Anthony, Minnesota, police department after he was acquitted in Castile’s death. Jeronimo Yanez will be paid for unused personal leave he accrued. Castile was killed at a traffic stop. Yanez said he shot Castile because he believed Castile was reaching for a weapon during the stop.

5. Ellis cause of death: The family of "True Blood" actor Nelsan Ellis released a statement on Monday saying the actor’s death was caused by heart failure due to alcohol withdrawal complications. Ellis, who played Lafayette Reynolds on HBO’s “True Blood,” died on Saturday after he attempted to withdraw from alcohol on his own. Ellis had “suffered with drug and alcohol abuse for years,” according to the statement. But he was “ashamed of his addiction and thus was reluctant to talk about it during his life.” The family hopes his life can “serve as a cautionary tale in an attempt to help others.”

And one more

Are you a Slurpee fan? If so, Tuesday will be a good day for you. It’s July 11, or 7-11, the day the convenience store with the same name gives away free small Slurpees. You can get the free small Slurpee from – you guessed it – 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. It’s Cow Appreciation Day, as well. Dress like a cow and get a Chick-fil-A entree.

