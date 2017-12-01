Listen Live
heavy-rain-night
58°
H -
L 44

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

heavy-rain-night
58°
Rain
H -° L 44°
  • heavy-rain-night
    58°
    Current Conditions
    Rain. H -° L 44°
  • rain-day
    Today
    Rain. H -° L 44°
  • heavy-rain-day
    50°
    Tomorrow
    Chance of Rain. H 50° L 38°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
National
5 things to know about the Kate Steinle case
Close

5 things to know about the Kate Steinle case

5 things to know about the Kate Steinle case
Photo Credit: Ben Margot/AP
A man walks past candles, flowers, and a photo of Kate Steinle at a memorial site on Pier 14 (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

5 things to know about the Kate Steinle case

By: Najja Parker, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

A controversial verdict has cast a fresh spotlight on immigration after a San Francisco jury found an undocumented immigrant not guilty in the 2015 shooting death of Kathryn Steinle. 

>> Read more trending news

On Thursday, Jose Ines Garcia Zarate, a 54-year-old Mexican immigrant, was acquitted on first-degree, second-degree and involuntary manslaughter charges. He was only found guilty of being a felon in possession of a firearm. 

The decision, which President Donald Trump called “disgraceful,” has reignited the debate over immigration as people chime in about the case. First time hearing about it? Here’s what you should know,

Steinle was shot while walking with her father and a family friend on a San Francisco pier popular with tourists. Garcia Zarate said he was sitting on the pier when he found a gun under a chair. He said the gun was wrapped in a T-shirt and accidentally fired when he picked it up. 

Before the shooting, Garcia Zarate had finished a federal prison sentence for illegal re-entry into the United States and had been transferred to San Francisco's jail in March 2015 to face a 20-year-old charge for selling marijuana. The sheriff's department released him a few days after prosecutors dropped the marijuana charge, despite a request from federal immigration officials to detain him for deportation.

What is Garcia Zarate’s history?

Garcia Zarate arrived in the United States around 1991, the same year he was convicted of his first charge in Arizona. Since 1993, he has been convicted of at least five drug charges and has served at least five years in U.S. federal prison. He’s been deported five times since 1994, with the most recent one occurring in 2009, and was wanted for a sixth deportation when Steinle was fatally shot in the back.

How has the family responded?

Steinle’s father, Jim Steinle, said he was shocked when the jury acquitted Garcia Zarate. He told the San Francisco Chronicle the family was saddened and shocked by Thursday's verdict. He said, "justice was rendered but not served." The Steinle family did not attend court to hear the verdict. They spoke to the Chronicle in an exclusive interview that they said would be their last public comments. Her father said the family has felt frustration and sadness but not anger or vindictiveness since the killing. Even if Garcia Zarate had received a sentence of 100 years, the father said, "It doesn't solve anything, it doesn't help anything."

What does President Trump think?

He called the verdict "disgraceful" on Thursday. And in Friday's social media messaging, Trump said that "the Kate Steinle killer came back and back over the weakly protected Obama border, always committing crimes and being violent, and yet this info was not used in court." "His exoneration is a complete travesty of justice. BUILD THE WALL," Trump tweeted.

How has the case influence immigration laws?

The House passed two bills regarding public safety and national security over the summer. Kate's Law, which was named after Steinle, would impose harsher prison sentences on deportees who re-enter the United States. While it passed the House, it did not advance in the Senate.

The second bill, No Sanctuary for Criminal Acts, would bar states and localities that refuse to cooperate with immigration authorities from receiving certain Justice Department and Homeland Security grants, including some related to law enforcement and terrorism. It’s currently pending in the Senate.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • Rep. John Conyers announces retirement in wake of sexual harassment allegations
    Rep. John Conyers announces retirement in wake of sexual harassment allegations
    ﻿Update Dec. 5, 3:05 p.m. EST: U.S. Rep. John Conyers, the longest-serving member of Congress, submitted his resignation Tuesday afternoon after announcing earlier in the day his plan to retire amid concerns for his health and allegations that he sexually harassed several women who worked for him. >> Read more trending news The Democratic congressman said Tuesday in a letter addressed to House Speaker Paul Ryan and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi that his retirement was “effective today.” ﻿Original report: Longtime Rep. John Conyers announced Tuesday that he will retire in the wake of allegations that he sexually harassed several women who worked for him. He endorsed his son, John Conyers III, to replace him during an interview Tuesday morning on WPZR’s “The Mildred Gaddis Show.” “My legacy can’t be compromised or diminished in any way by what we’re going through now,” Conyers said. “This too shall pass. My legacy will continue through my children.” The announcement came amid growing calls for Conyers’s resignation. House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-California, called for the congressman to step down last week just days after she called him an “icon” of the Democratic Party. Conyers, who was first elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 1964, was the longest-serving member of Congress, with 52 years of service. 'The allegations against Congressman Conyers ... are serious, disappointing and very credible,' Pelosi said. 'It's very sad. The brave women who have come forward are owed justice. I pray for Congressman Conyers and his family, and wish them well; however, Congressman Conyers should resign.' >> Related: Rep. John Conyers hospitalized amid sex harassment accusations, calls for resignation On Monday, a woman who said she worked for Conyers for more than a decade said he slid his hand up her skirt and rubbed her thighs while she was sitting next to him in the front row of a church. Elisa Grubbs made the allegation in an affidavit released late Monday by her attorney, Lisa Bloom. Grubbs is the cousin of another accuser, Marion Brown, who reached a confidential settlement with the congressman over sexual harassment allegations, but broke the confidentiality agreement to speak publicly last week. Brown, who worked for Conyers in a variety of capacities from 2003 until 2014, told NBC’s the “Today” show last week that the lawmaker “violated my body, he's touched me in different ways.” “It was very uncomfortable and very unprofessional,' she said. “It was sexual harassment -- violating my body, propositioning me, inviting me to hotels with the guise of discussing business and propositioning for sex.” At least four other former staff members have accused him of inappropriate behavior, the Detroit Free Press reported. He has denied any wrongdoing. >> Related: Conyers steps aside from House Judiciary Committee post Michigan state Sen. Ian Conyers, the 29-year-old grandson of John Conyers’s brother, earlier told The New York Times that the 88-year-old Democratic congressman planned to announce that he would not run for re-election. The elder Conyers’s attorney, Arnold Reed, declined to address the report Tuesday. 'I have not spoken to Ian Conyers and no one is aware of the congressman's plans except he and I and his wife,' Reed wrote. Reed said at a news conference last week that John Conyers alone would decide whether he would step down amid growing pressure from his Democratic and Republican colleagues. 'They're not going to determine whether Congressman Conyers resigns,' Reed said. 'He's not thinking about that. He's thinking about his health -- he's thinking about getting well.' John Conyers was hospitalized last week with what a family spokesman called a stress-related illness after complaining of feeling light-headed. Reed has said John Conyers' health would be the paramount consideration in whether he decides to step down from his House seat. ﻿The Associated Press contributed to this report.
  • The Latest: Russian Olympic head apologized to IOC
    The Latest: Russian Olympic head apologized to IOC
    The Latest on Russian doping (all times local):___10:40 p.m.Russia's top Olympic official apologized to the International Olympic Committee board for doping violations ahead of its ruling that Russian athletes must compete under a neutral flag in Pyeongchang.'I as president of the Russian Olympic Committee, apologize for breaches of anti-doping rules which were committed in our country,' ROC president Alexander Zhukov said, according to a text of his speech on the Russian Olympic Committee website.However, Zhukov, in his speech, rejected the evidence behind the central charge that Russia ran a doping system at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi.The speech describes the World Anti-Doping Agency's key whistleblower, former Moscow and Sochi anti-doping lab director Grigory Rodchenkov, as 'a fraudster' and an unreliable witness who was himself the main cause of any doping violations.Zhukov also says in the speech that Russians competing under a neutral flag at the Olympics would 'feel like outcasts.'Zhukov struck a more conciliatory tone after the IOC ruling, saying he would discuss the issue of Russian participation with athletes, and praised the IOC for proposing the designation 'Olympic Athlete from Russia' for Pyeongchang, rather than a totally neutral name.___10:10 p.m.Ian Chesterman, chef de mission for Australia's Olympic team at Pyeongchang, said the IOC's decision was an 'appropriate and considered response ... punishing those involved in the blatant cheating, the systematic manipulation that took place during the 2014 Sochi Olympic Games while allowing clean athletes to compete in Pyeongchang.'In an Australian Olympic statement Wednesday, Chesterman added: 'The culprits, the corrupt, have been dealt with. Russia, and all involved with Sochi 2014, had a responsibility to nurture the Olympic Games and respect the athletes competing by providing a fair competition. Clearly, across so many levels, that trust was abused.'___9:50 p.m.Former NHL player Ilya Kovalchuk says Russia must go to the Olympics despite not being able to use its national flag at the Pyeongchang Games.Kovalchuk tells Russian news agencies that a boycott would not work. He says 'refusing means giving in' to what he terms political pressure.The IOC has ruled that any Russian gold medalists will have the Olympic anthem, not the Russian anthem, played on the podium. Kovalchuk says Russian players will sing their anthem if they can win a medal.Kovalchuk adds that 'patriotism and love for your country, it's in your heart. For that you don't have to shout or even wear the flag on your chest. And if, I hope to God, we manage to compete well, then we'll definitely sing the anthem.'Kovalchuk was named to Russia's pre-Olympic hockey team on Tuesday.___9:35 p.m.The spokesperson for the Russian foreign ministry says the IOC ruling is 'painful.'Maria Zakharova writes on Facebook: 'Is it painful? Very. ... Will we survive? Yes.'Zakharova adds that the 2014 Sochi Games showed that 'Russia hosted a truly excellent Olympics.'The IOC ruled there was a doping conspiracy at the Sochi Olympics.___9:25 p.m.The IOC is seeking to wipe away much of Russia's tainted Sochi operation from future Olympics.Sochi organizing committee CEO Dmitry Chernyshenko has lost his place on the IOC panel overseeing preparations for the 2022 Beijing Olympics.Chernyshenko was a familiar smiling face at the Sochi Games, which Russia spent $51 billion to organize and stage, and now leads the Kontinental Hockey League.In a swathe of punishments for the Sochi doping program, the IOC also ruled that 'no member of the leadership of the Russian Olympic Team' in Sochi can be invited to the Pyeongchang Olympics.Coaches and medical doctors whose athletes have been guilty of a doping violation will also be barred from accreditation in South Korea.___9:10 p.m.The honorary president of the Russian Olympic committee says the country's sportsmen and sportswomen should compete at the Pyeongchang Games as neutral athletes rather than boycott.Leonid Tyagachev tells Russian state TV that 'there's a ruling, but just allow young athletes who didn't compete at the Olympics in Sochi, let them compete clean and show that we're from Russia and we're not pariahs.'Russian TV news has typically portrayed allegations of a doping system as unjust, and cited comments from viewers condemning the ruling.Broadcasts on Russia's main rolling news channel showed graphics including the Olympic rings crossed out with a red line and the phrase #noRUSSIAnoGAMES.___9 p.m.The president of the Russian Olympic committee says the country's athletes need time to consider whether they will take part in the Pyeongchang Games.Alexander Zhukov says 'we plan for it to be discussed' by Russian sports officials and athletes at a forthcoming meeting before a final decision on participation, but didn't give a date.Zhukov paints the ruling as a compromise, saying 'there's positive and negative sides,' and praising the International Olympic Committee decision to use the term 'Olympic Athlete from Russia' for Russian competitors under a neutral flag.Previously, suspended countries have used terms such as 'Independent Olympic Athlete,' which was used last year for Kuwaiti competitors at the Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.Zhukov says 'they'll be called Russian athletes and not some kind of neutrals ... that's very important.'Two-time reigning world champion figure skater Evgenia Medvedeva, who also appeared in front of the IOC board, won't say if she'll compete as a neutral.Medvedeva says 'it will be discussed more and it's very early to ask questions like that.'___8:30 p.m.Olympic bronze medalist Matt Antoine was wrong, and was thrilled.The American has been very outspoken in his criticism of how the IOC and the World Anti-Doping Agency has handled sanctioning Russia and its athletes for their roles in the state-sponsored doping scandal at the 2014 Sochi Games.He says he was 'truly in shock' when he heard the IOC ruling that will bar Russia from Pyeongchang and allow clean Russian athletes to compete under the Olympic flag.'It is without a doubt the correct decision and the only option that allows for athletes, nations, and fans to continue to believe in the Olympic movement,' Antoine said.Antoine says the decision was bold, and that athletes are celebrating the IOC's stance.'Dedicated athletes around the world thank you,' Antoine said.___8:20 p.m.The International Olympic Committee has ruled the Kremlin was not responsible for widespread doping by Russian athletes at the 2014 Sochi Games.An IOC disciplinary commission under Samuel Schmid 'has not found any documented, independent and impartial evidence confirming the support or the knowledge of this system by the highest state authority.'However, the IOC has banned Vitaly Mutko and Yuri Nagornykh, who were Russia's minister and deputy minister of sport at the time of the Sochi Olympics, from attending any future games.Schmid's commission does not specifically accuse either of wrongdoing, but says Mutko must 'bear the major part of the administrative responsibility' because the ministry was tasked with overseeing anti-doping operations at the Sochi Olympics.___8:15 p.m.The immediate reaction from many athletes after the International Olympic Committee's decision was this: Will Russia compete at all?Russia was likely to be a medal factor at the Pyeongchang Games in several sliding sports, primarily men's bobsled, men's skeleton, women's skeleton and men's luge.USA Luge veteran Chris Mazdzer says many Russians on the World Cup luge circuit had told him in recent weeks that they expected a full ban, and he's wondering if President Vladimir Putin could decide to boycott.'Putin could just say, 'You can't compete,' and they won't,' Mazdzer said.Erin Hamlin, who won a bronze medal in women's luge at the 2014 Sochi Games, says she wouldn't be surprised if Russians weren't in Pyeongchang at all.'Russia is such a proud nation,' Hamlin said. 'It wouldn't surprise me if they were not allowed to.'___7:50 p.m.The IOC has banned Russian Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko for life from the Olympics for his role in the country's doping program.Mutko, who was sports minister at the time of the 2014 Sochi Olympics, remains head of the 2018 World Cup organizing committee.IOC commission chairman Samuel Schmid says the doping program 'was under the authority of the Russian sports ministry. That is why the then sports minister has responsibility for the failure of this system.'Mutko appeared at the Kremlin last week alongside FIFA President Gianni Infantino. There was no immediate comment from FIFA on Mukto's continuing role as head of the Russian soccer federation and the World Cup organizing committee.___7:40 p.m.The International Olympic Committee says Russian athletes will be able to compete at the upcoming Pyeongchang Olympics as neutrals.The IOC, which also suspended the Russian Olympic committee and IOC member Alexander Zhukov, says some competitors will be invited to participate as an 'Olympic Athlete from Russia (OAR)' without their national flag or anthem.Russia could refuse the offer and boycott the games.Russian President Vladimir Putin has previously said it would be humiliating for Russia to compete without national symbols.The IOC also imposed a fine of $15 million on the Russian Olympic committee.___2:20 p.m.The IOC's medical director says Russian athletes are 'particularly emphasized' in targeted doping tests on athletes preparing for the Pyeongchang Olympics.The International Olympic Committee's top doctor, Richard Budgett, says requirements being put on Russia are 'not made on other countries.'Budgett briefed media on the Pyeongchang anti-doping task force's work ahead of attending an IOC executive board meeting that will decide if Russian athletes can go to the upcoming games.From April through October, almost 7,000 samples were taken from 4,000 athletes in tests coordinated by the IOC, World Anti-Doping Agency and winter sports federations.The IOC says more than 17 percent of samples were taken from Russians. Skiers and snowboarders provided 471 out of 1,240 total Russian samples.Budgett says athletes going to South Korea 'can be more confident than ever' of a clean Olympics.___10:40 a.m.The IOC executive board is meeting to decide if Russian athletes can compete at the upcoming Pyeongchang Olympics despite evidence that the country ran an orchestrated doping program at the 2014 Sochi Games.The International Olympic Committee did not bar Russia from the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. The IOC instead asked sports governing bodies to decide which athletes could compete.The IOC could now impose a stricter sanction by allowing Russians to compete only as neutral athletes without their national team name, flag or anthem.IOC President Thomas Bach is scheduled to announce the 14-member board's decision at 7:30 p.m. (1830 GMT) Tuesday.
  • Ridge out of hospital, into rehab following heart attack
    Ridge out of hospital, into rehab following heart attack
    Former U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Tom Ridge is out of the hospital more than two weeks after suffering a heart attack and is continuing his recovery in a Texas rehabilitation facility.A Tuesday statement issued through a family spokesman quoted Ridge saying he's making great progress and feeling much better.The 72-year-old Ridge was in Austin, Texas, on Nov. 16 attending a Republican Governors Association conference when he called for help at his hotel. Ridge underwent an emergency cardiac catheterization and required machines to stabilize him.Ridge's wife, Michele, has said doctors have cautioned that there's a 'long road ahead' for Ridge.The Republican served two terms as Pennsylvania's governor, from 1995 to 2001. He was the first homeland security secretary, serving under President George W. Bush until 2005.
  • Other key races on the line for Election Day
    Other key races on the line for Election Day
    The race for Atlanta mayor is what many are watching for on Tuesday but there are other key races across metro Atlanta that will impact Georgians. Atlanta City Council President, Fulton County Commission Chair, East Point Mayor, Roswell Mayor and Georgia House and Senate seats are other big races voters are going to the polls for.  The polls close at 7 p.m. at 8 p.m., depending on the location. We'll have LIVE coverage of the race and results on Channel 2 Action News throughout the evening.  You can get LIVE real-time election results on our website as soon as the polls close.  Download the WSB-TV News App to get an alert to your phone as soon as the winner is announced.  
  • Arrest made in NBA star Lorenzen Wright’s murder 7 years after his death
    Arrest made in NBA star Lorenzen Wright’s murder 7 years after his death
    Tennessee authorities have made an arrest in the 2010 murder of former NBA star Lorenzen Wright.  >> Read more trending news Investigators charged a man identified as Billy Turner, 46, Tuesday morning with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Wright, according to the Shelby County District Attorney's Office. Wright was last seen alive on July 18, 2010 when he left the home of his ex-wife. The next day police received a phone call from Wright's cell phone, but it was interrupted by gunfire, according to the D.A. Wright's body was found on July 28, 2010 in a field in Memphis. The star athlete, then 34, had been shot multiple times.  >> Related: Lorenzen Wright case: Murder weapon found in Mississippi lake, police say Investigators found the murder weapon in a lake near Walnut, Mississippi just last month. >> Related: Tipsters that help police find Lorenzen Wright's killer, might earn big pay day The Memphis Police Department and the Shelby County District Attorney's Office held a news conference Tuesday afternoon on Turner’s arrest. Authorites said the investigation is ongoing. There is no word yet on when Turner is scheduled for arraignment. 
  • NEW: Mugshots released for UGA players arrested hours after SEC Championship
    NEW: Mugshots released for UGA players arrested hours after SEC Championship
    Channel 2 Action News has obtained mugshots of the two University of Georgia student-athletes who were arrested hours after the Bulldogs won the SEC Championship this weekend. Linebacker Natrez Patrick and wide receiver Jayson Stanley were arrested late Saturday night in Barrow County. Patrick was arrested on a misdemeanor marijuana charge, his second of the season and the third of his career. Patrick was charged with possession of less than 1 ounce of marijuana. Channel 2 Action News and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution are your home for everything Rose Bowl. Make sure to follow @WSBTV and @AJCSports for updates on Twitter & LIKE the official WSB-TV Facebook page! Authorities said Patrick was a passenger in a car pulled over late Saturday that was driven by Stanley, who was charged with speeding and possession of less than 1 ounce of marijuana. 'Natrez and Jayson, obviously, I'm disappointed in some of the actions there, but we still don't have all the information completely in from that, so their discipline will be handled internally,' Georgia coach Kirby Smart said Sunday. Patrick had three tackles in the 28-7 win over Auburn that earned Georgia a spot in the College Football Playoff against Oklahoma.  Patrick, a junior, was suspended four games after he was arrested on Oct. 5 in Athens on a misdemeanor marijuana charge.  He also had a marijuana arrest in 2015. With three violations of Georgia's drug policy, Patrick could be dismissed from the team.
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEO Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.