Thieves steal 10-year-old’s savings for Disneyland trip 

SALINAS, Calif. - For a year Andrea Ramirez saved, hopeful for her trip to the happiest place on earth.
Then thieves stole the $200 the 10-year-old saved and her suitcase, police said.
“I was so happy to go but when they robbed me, I thought I wasn’t going to go anymore,” she told KSBW.
However, Salinas police officers were not going to let the burglary deter Ramirez’s Disneyland trip. They raised more than $1,000 and surprised Ramirez with it at the station.
“Our police officers said, ‘There is no way, not on my watch,’” Police Chief Adele Frese told KSBW. “It was bad enough the burglary happened but we’ve got to make this good for this little girl.”
Ramirez went to Disneyland. She rode roller coasters, took photos with different characters and brought back souvenirs for her family.
“I don’t know what to say but they’re super nice and (everyone who helped has) a big heart,” Ramirez said.
