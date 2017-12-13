Thieves steal doors off car overnight, police say

The thieves knew exactly what they wanted - a couple of doors from a 2014 Toyota Camry- -- and it only took a few minutes to take them.

"It was just bizarre," car owner Ann Carmody told WBAL. "It was so bizarre that I almost started laughing. Like, who loses their doors?"

Unscrupulous body shops will contract with thieves to take specific parts needed for a job, Tom Reich, a special agent with the National Insurance Crime Bureau told WMAR.

“They come in the middle of the night they find both right here close, they grab them and they're off and you're talking maybe five minutes of work to get both doors off the car," Reich said.

In this case, the two passenger doors were removed late Saturday or early Sunday morning and nothing else was taken, according to WMAR.

The Carmody’s insurance will replace the doors. Neighbors set up a GoFundMe to help the Carmodys buy security cameras. Neighbors also helped the Carmodys clean up the mess the thieves left behind and offered to give her and her husband, a disabled veteran, rides.

“It amazed me,” Carmody told WMAR. “This happening introduced me to all these neighbors that I had said hi to but never really knew and now I'm close to a lot of neighbors, so a lot of good came out of it.”