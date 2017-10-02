These are the oldest mass shooters in modern U.S. history

Las Vegas authorities have named 64-year-old Stephen Paddock as the shooter in the deadliest rampage in U.S. history. While most mass shooters have been ages 20-50, at least three others were in their 60s.

William D. Baker, 66: The former Navistar International worker armed himself with an AK-47 assault rifle and other weapons and went to the company’s Chicago-area plant, where he killed four workers and wounded four others in 2001 before he committed suicide. He was heading to federal prison after being caught stealing from the company.



Kurt Meyers, 64: In 2013, Myers set fire to his home and then, armed with a shotgun, went to a barbershop in the upstate New York village of Mohawk Valley, and opened fire, shooting two people and wounding two others. He then drove to a carwash and killed two more people. After the shootings, he fled but was later killed as he fired on police. His motive was unknown.

Carl Drega, 62: In 1997, Drega armed himself with a semiautomatic weapon and killed four people in Colebrook, New Hampshire. The dead included two state troopers, a judge, and a newspaper editor. Other police officers were wounded before Drega was killed in a gunfight. He had a history of grievances over zoning and code enforcement.

