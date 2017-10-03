Listen Live
There are some problems with ISIS claiming responsibility for the Las Vegas shooting

There are some problems with ISIS claiming responsibility for the Las Vegas shooting

By: Zuri Davis, Rare.us

LAS VEGAS -  American officials are combating ISIS’ claim that Stephen Paddock, the man believed to be the gunman behind the deadliest shooting in modern American history, acted on behalf of the terror group.

>> Watch the news report here

Time reported that the terror group released a statement taking responsibility for Paddock’s alleged actions, which killed at least 59 and injured more than 500. The group also said Paddock converted to Islam in recent months. But further investigation into the claim indicates that the terror group may be stretching the truth.

>> Las Vegas shooting: At least 59 dead, live updates

“As this event unfolds we have determined at this point there is no connection to an international terrorist group,” explained FBI Las Vegas Special Agent in Charge Aaron Rouse on Monday. “As the investigation continues we will continue to work with our partners to ensure this is factually and thoroughly investigated to be able to bring comfort and peace to this community.”

>> PHOTOS: Deadly Las Vegas mass shooting

If Paddock was a part of a group of any kind, it’s news to those closest to himCBS News reported that Paddock’s brother, Eric Paddock, told reporters, “No religious affiliation. No political affiliation. He just hung out.”

>> Read more trending news

Though a connection between the shooting and Islamic terror has yet to be confirmed, this has not stopped hoaxes about the shooter’s motivations from circulating.

>> On Rare.us: Las Vegas shooting is now the deadliest in American history

This undated photo provided by Eric Paddock shows his brother, Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock. On Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, Stephen Paddock opened fire on the Route 91 Harvest Festival killing dozens and wounding hundreds. (Courtesy of Eric Paddock via AP)
Stephen Paddock

Photo Credit: AP
This undated photo provided by Eric Paddock shows his brother, Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock. On Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, Stephen Paddock opened fire on the Route 91 Harvest Festival killing dozens and wounding hundreds. (Courtesy of Eric Paddock via AP)
