There are hundreds of Confederate monuments, not just in the South

In wake of the violence at a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, continued conversations are emerging about Confederate monuments.

The Associated Press reported that the “Unite the Right” rally was held by a group of “loosely connected mix of white nationalists, neo-Nazis and other far-right extremists with disjointed missions.” The group gathered to protest the removal of a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee from a nearby park.

>> Read more trending news

Despite the generalized association of Confederate monuments and the Confederacy with the Southern region of the United States, such monuments can be found across the country. USA Today reported there are at least 700 and possibly more than 1,000.

Here are some of the hundreds of Confederate monuments in different regions of America.

﻿Robert E. Lee statue in Charlottesville, Virginia: ﻿At the center of the initial protests at the white supremacist rally in Charlottesville was the statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee. Vandalized with graffiti of the words “Black Lives Matter” in 2015, it has been in the city since 1924. The bronze statue is located in Emancipation Park, formerly named Lee Park after Lee himself. The New York Times reported that City Council voted to remove the statue in February, but it was sued by those against the removal in March. The statue remains as the court case continues.

Confederate Memorial Fountain in Helena, Montana: The granite fountain is one of many across the country created by the United Daughters of the Confederacy which says one of its objectives is to “collect and preserve the material necessary for a truthful history of the War Between the States and to protect, preserve, and mark the places made historic by Confederate valor.” During the Civil War, Montana wasn’t a state. Constructed in 1916, over 50 years after the war, it’s the only monument to the Confederacy in the Northwest.

﻿Memorial to Arizona Confederate Troops in Phoenix: In the Capitol’s Wesley Bolin Memorial Plaza, Arizona has another monument created by the United Daughters of the Confederacy. Sitting among other memorials, the monument to Arizona Confederate soldiers was erected in 1961.

AP Photo/Angie Wang, File/AP FILE - This June 5, 2017 file photo shows a monument to Arizona Confederate soldiers, presented by the United Daughters of the Confederacy in 1961, amid other memorials at Wesley Bolin Memorial Plaza on the grounds of the Capitol complex in Phoenix.

Close There are hundreds of Confederate monuments, not just in the South Photo Credit: AP Photo/Angie Wang, File/AP FILE - This June 5, 2017 file photo shows a monument to Arizona Confederate soldiers, presented by the United Daughters of the Confederacy in 1961, amid other memorials at Wesley Bolin Memorial Plaza on the grounds of the Capitol complex in Phoenix.

Stone marker on Georges Island ﻿in Boston: Placed on the Massachusetts island by the United Daughters of the Confederacy in 1963, the marker refers to the Civil War as “the War Between the States” and commemorates Confederate soldiers imprisoned at Fort Warren, also located on the island.

Gen. James Longstreet statue in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania: An equestrian statue of Longstreet -- similar to that of Lee’s, is in Gettysburg National Military Park. Built in 1998, the memorial is located on the battlefield where the Battle of Gettysburg -- considered to be one of the most important in the Civil War -- occurred. Longstreet was a subordinate of Lee.

Confederate Civil War soldier statue in Columbus: The Camp Chase Confederate Cemetery in Ohio contains two monuments. One, installed in 1902, is a bronze statue of a daCivil War soldier standing on top of a granite arch holding a rifle in front. Another is of a 3-foot-tall boulder, which is under the arch. It was installed in 1897.

Confederate Monument at ﻿Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles: A monument of confederate soldiers is located in the burial site of many celebrities. The service of some 30 Confederate veterans from many Confederate states is commemorated in the 7-foot granite monument. An inscription on the monument says it was erected by the Confederate Monument Association. It is maintained by the Long Beach chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy.