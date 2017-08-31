'The Six Million Dollar Man' star Richard Anderson passes away

Kyle Hendricks turned in his fourth straight quality start and the Chicago Cubs ran their winning streak to four with a 6-2 victory over the Atlanta Braves on Thursday night. Hendricks (6-4) allowed one earned run on five hits while striking out five and walking three in 6 2/3 innings as the reigning World Series champs maintained their 3 1/2-game lead over the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Central. Kris Bryant hit his 25th home run of the season and Jon Jay had four hits to lead the Cubs offense. Bryant doubled and scored in the two-run first inning before blasting a two-run shot through a stiff wind in the sixth. Hendricks was backed by Brian Duensing, Carl Edwards and Justin Wilson, who combined on 2 1/3 scoreless innings of relief. Rookie left-hander Sean Newcomb (2-8) took the loss, allowing two runs on eight hits while striking out seven and walking three in five innings. Pinch-hitter Lane Adams hit his second career home run to chase Hendricks with two outs in the seventh. The Braves other run off Hendricks in the fifth was unearned. SCRATCHED Braves infielder Brandon Phillips was a late scratch from the lineup. Jace Peterson replaced him at third base. BIG MONTH With his RBI ground out in the first inning, Anthony Rizzo became the first Cubs player to drive in 30 runs in a calendar month since Sammy Sosa did so in August of 2001. TIME CHANGE The Cubs received Major League Baseball's approval to move their Sept. 8 game against the Milwaukee Brewers from 1:20 p.m. to 7:05 p.m. The city of Chicago also had to sign off on the time change because Friday night games have been prohibited since lights were installed at Wrigley Field in 1988. The Cubs play a night game in Pittsburgh on Sept. 7. SIX-MAN TURN With LHP Jon Lester (left lat tightness and shoulder fatigue) set to return from the disabled list against the Braves on Saturday, Cubs manager Joe Maddon said he will go with six starters for one turn through the rotation. LHP Mike Montgomery, who allowed one run on 10 hits in 13 innings while winning both his starts in Lester's stead, will get at least one more on Sunday. Maddon said no decision has been made past then. SEPT. 1 CALL-UPS LHP Rex Brothers, LHP Ian Krol and RHP Luke Jackson will rejoin the Braves when rosters expand on Friday. All three are on the 10-day disabled list. TRAINER'S ROOM Braves: INF Johan Camargo (bruised right knee), INF Adonis Garcia (torn left ring finger ligament) and OF Danny Santana (strained left quad) will spend the weekend on rehab assignments at Triple-A Gwinnett . A CT scan on C Tyler Flowers (sore left wrist) revealed no structural damage. Cubs: The team was awaiting the results of an MRI on SS Addison Russell's right foot. Russell was called back to Chicago from Triple-A Iowa on Wednesday after experiencing a setback in his recovery from a strained right foot. UP NEXT Jon Lackey (10-10, 4.98 ERA) will oppose fellow RHP Mike Foltynewicz (10-10, 4.84) in the second game of the four-game series on Friday. The Cubs had won Lackey's previous eight starts before he was tagged for five runs in the fifth inning of their 6-3 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies on August 27. Foltynewicz has allowed 19 earned runs in his last 13 innings on the road.