National
The Russian sanctions bill: What does it do; what is Russia’s response; will Trump sign it?
The Russian sanctions bill: What does it do; what is Russia's response; will Trump sign it?

The Russian sanctions bill: What does it do; what is Russia's response; will Trump sign it?
Photo Credit: AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, Pool
Russian President Vladimir Putin looks on attending the military parade during the Navy Day celebration in St.Petersburg, Russia, on Sunday, July 30, 2017.

The Russian sanctions bill: What does it do; what is Russia’s response; will Trump sign it?

By: Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The White House said on Tuesday that while President Donald Trump has not yet received the Russian sanctions bill from the House, after reviewing an early draft of the legislation, he plans to sign it.
The bill, passed on a 419-3 vote on Friday, will strengthen sanctions already in place against Russian businesses and individuals – many whom are part of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s inner circle.
The legislation will also limit the president’s ability to lift the sanctions against Russia on his own.
Here’s a look at what the United States sanctions bill does and Russia’s response to the bill.
First, why are there sanctions against Russia? 
In March 2014, Russia annexed the Crimean Peninsula from Ukraine. Crimea was once part of the Soviet Union. Many believed Putin authorized the annexation as part of a plan to curb western presence in Eastern Europe up to Russia’s border. Others say it was a point of national pride for Putin, who said after the Crimean Peninsula was taken that Crimea was the “spiritual source” of the Russian state.
After the Russian military action, U.S. President Barack Obama and leaders of countries in the European Union came together to issue economic sanctions on Russian businesses and individuals close to Putin.
A second set of sanctions from the United States came in December 2016 when President Obama expelled 35 Russian diplomats and closed two Russian compounds in the United States after intelligence services uncovered evidence that Russia backed a cyber attack aimed at disrupting the 2016 presidential election. 
Why a bill?
The bill passed by the House last week would essentially turn those existing sanctions into law. If the bill is signed by the president, the law will make it more difficult for the sanctions to be dropped. Congress, not the president, would have the authority to make changes to the sanctions. 
Under the proposed law, Congress must approve any request from the president to ease the financial penalties detailed in the bill. In order to waive individual sanctions, the president would need to submit a report to Congress outlining why it is in the national interest to take that action.
What does the bill do? 
In addition to the sanctions already in place, the bill would add new sanctions aimed at making it more difficult for the country to export weapons. It would also allow the U.S. to levy sanctions against companies working on Russia’s energy export pipelines.
An important part of the bill and the section that could give Trump pause limits the president’s ability to change any of the sanctions placed on Russia.
The bill also includes sanctions against Iran and North Korea for their ongoing work to develop nuclear missiles.
What was Russia’s response?
After the bill passed the house Friday, the Russian foreign ministry said that the United States’ diplomatic and technical staff – which includes U.S. diplomats and Russian nationals who work for the U.S. government – would have to be reduced to a total of 455. That is the same number of Russian diplomats and staff in the United States.
The cuts are to take effect on September 1.
In addition to cuts in personnel, the Russian government seized two American diplomatic properties.
Sources: The Associated Press; The BBCVoxThe Los Angeles Times

  • Couple accused of preying on firefighters in 17 different Georgia counties
    Couple accused of preying on firefighters in 17 different Georgia counties
    A Gwinnett County couple is accused of preying on firefighters in 17 different north Georgia counties, stealing dozens of guns from cars. The pair is now in custody as police try to figure out how they could hit so many fire stations in such a short period of time. 'We believe one of the main things the suspects were looking for were firearms,' Cobb County's police chief, Mike Register, said. Register says their suspects believed firefighters likely kept firearms in their cars and that's what they were looking for during their five-month-long crime spree. 'But what happened to the 40 guns now missing?' Channel 2's Ross Cavitt asked. 'That's still an ongoing portion of the case,' Register said. TRENDING STORIES: Gwinnett teen dies after collapsing at club soccer practice Mom, 6-year-old die in house fire started by cigarette, officials say Mother drives up on wreck that killed son Investigators say good old-fashioned police work combined with new technologies helped lead to the Gwinnett County couple. As far as they know, neither Elijah Ross nor Ayana Forest had any connections to firefighters, but the two made firefighters' jobs that much more difficult. 'Very discouraging for them, you know,' Bill Johnson with the Cobb County Fire Department said. 'They are out doing their job serving the citizens and trying to protect them the best they can, only to find out they return from a call or wake up in the morning to find their cars have been broken into and their personal items stolen,' Bill Johnson with the Cobb County Fire Department said. Police allege the couple hit 44 locations in 17 counties, breaking into more than 160 cars. 'Although they won't say how many, if any, of the guns they have recovered, they believe they were destined for the black market,' Maj. Jeff Adcock said.
  • Friends couldn't save student athlete after he jumped into river
    Friends couldn't save student athlete after he jumped into river
    The former coach of a Gwinnett County high school student who drowned in the Chattahoochee river on Sunday told Channel 2's Tony Thomas he cannot believe he is gone. Teenagers who knew Mountain View High School student Perez Tamfu, 17, were back jumping off Settles Bridge Monday afternoon, less than 24 hours after the soccer player drowned in the Chattahoochee. 'I think that's one thing that is really affecting everybody, just the loss of not just a teammate, but a friend as well,' former coach Shane Pulliam said. Pulliam was Tamfu's soccer coach until just a month ago. He got word of the accident shortly after it happened. TRENDING STORIES: Man attacked grandmother with 'Rambo-style knife', police say Mother drives up on wreck that killed son Police search for escaped inmate out of Atlanta 'He made good grades, and he worked hard,' Pulliam said. 'Always had a smile on his face. Always made everyone laugh. Just had a big heart.' Gwinnett firefighters say Tamfu and other Mountain View teammates were jumping off the bridge Sunday night when Tamfu got into trouble in the 50-degree water. Several people tried to save him. 'We've learned since then several of his friends tried to perform a rescue (but) he went back underwater after being combative as they described and did not resurface,' Capt. Tommy Rutledge said. Officials said Tamfu was not wearing a life jacket. Tamfu is the second Gwinnett high school soccer player to die in the past few days . Parkview's Michael Jones died from medical issues while at club soccer practice.
  • No first day of school tears ... when you get high fives and a red carpet
    No first day of school tears ... when you get high fives and a red carpet
    Going back to school can be hard for some children, but you wouldn’t be able to tell that from looking at one Atlanta city school. An adorable video sent to Channel 2 Action News shows children walking into their first day of school at Hope-Hill Elementary -- on a red carpet!  Principal Maureen Wheeler tells Channel 2’s Kimberly Richardson she’s been the principal for five years at the school and has done this for four years now. TRENDING STORIES: Officer shot 14 times, killed hours after walking son to first day of kindergarten Husband, wife killed in crash on way to movies Want to get away with breaking into your former HS? Don't Snapchat it “It sets the tone for the entire year,” Wheeler said excitedly. Wheeler said it’s a team effort to make sure the children are starting school with the right attitude. The school is partnered with Blueprint and Tapestry churches in the city. They come and boost the children’s spirits, along with the teachers on both sides of the red carpet, giving high fives. “We want them to feel special,” Wheeler said. “Because they are special here.” Channel 2 Action News is your home for Back 2 School coverage.   We’ll have teams of reporters and photographers, as well as NewsChopper 2 and Triple Team Traffic guiding you through the first days of the school year, every weekday on Channel 2 Action News This Morning from 4:30 to 7 a.m.     
  • Body of missing 29-year-old Spalding County man found
    Body of missing 29-year-old Spalding County man found
    The body of a missing man has been found after days of searching, Spalding County Sheriff's Office.  Deputies, firefighters, K-9 officers and volunteers searched Justin Deloye Monday and Tuesday. He was last on July 27 in the High Falls Road near Banks Road. On Tuesday, officials posted on Facebook that his body was found.  'Please keep his family in your prayers,' the Sheriff's Office posted. We're working to learn more about the death, on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4. TRENDING STORIES: Woman, who went from being face of meth addiction to grandmother, dies at 55 This may look like an ordinary school bus, but it's not Officer shot 14 times, killed hours after walking son to first day of kindergarten Husband, wife killed in crash on way to movies Want to get away with breaking into your former HS? Don't Snapchat it
  • U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is in Atlanta
    U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is in Atlanta
    U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is set to speak at the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives’ 41st Annual Training Conference and Exhibition in Atlanta Tuesday. Sessions will give the opening remarks and speak with members of NOBLE about the justice department’s commitment to supporting law enforcement and reinforcing the rule of law.  The ceremony is taking place at the Hyatt Regency on Peachtree Street in Atlanta. We have a reporter and photographer at the hotel for live reports on Channel 2 Action News at Noon. Before the luncheon, Channel 2’s Dave Huddleston spoke with former DeKalb County Public Safety Director Cedric Alexander, who is the past president of NOBLE, about what he wants to hear from Sessions, especially after President Trump’s comments on Friday in which he encouraged officers to rough up possible suspects. Covering @jeffsessions opening remarks in front of officers after POTUS comments to rough up suspects. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/dFCWgSYzer — Dave Huddleston (@DaveHWSB) August 1, 2017 Officials at the White House have since said Trump’s comments were a joke.  TRENDING STORIES: Woman, who went from being face of meth addiction to grandmother, dies at 55 This may look like an ordinary school bus, but it's not Officer shot 14 times, killed hours after walking son to first day of kindergarten Husband, wife killed in crash on way to movies Want to get away with breaking into your former HS? Don't Snapchat it  
  • This may look like an ordinary school bus, but it's not
    This may look like an ordinary school bus, but it's not
    When Paulding County children go to their first day of school Tuesday, they will head to campus on new 25 new propane-fueled buses. Propane-fueled buses are quieter and environmentally-friendly. School officials said emissions pollution from the buses is nearly nonexistent. RELATED STORIES: Back 2 School: Is it too early to start a new year? One county has a new way for students to learn, and parents say it's working 10 hacks for stress-free mornings District leaders said they expect the buses will require less maintenance and reduce fuel costs. The buses run more quietly than traditional diesel-powered buses. Drivers hope this will allow them to hear and better manage the students on their route. Propane buses are believed to put out less harmful emissions than traditional buses. Propane auto gas emits up to 20 percent less nitrogen oxide and 60 percent less carbon monoxide, school officials told us. School leaders said that without the after-treatment devices, there is a cost savings in the long haul. Channel 2 Action News is your home for Back 2 School coverage.   We’ll have teams of reporters and photographers, as well as NewsChopper 2 and Triple Team Traffic guiding you through the first days of the school year, every weekday on Channel 2 Action News This Morning from 4:30 to 7 a.m.     
