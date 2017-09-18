Listen Live
National
‘The man who saved the world” died, but the world didn’t notice – Who was Stanislav Petrov
‘The man who saved the world” died, but the world didn’t notice – Who was Stanislav Petrov

‘The man who saved the world” died, but the world didn’t notice – Who was Stanislav Petrov
Photo Credit: Scott Peterson/Getty Images
MOSCOW, RUSSIA - MARCH 19: Former Soviet Colonel Stanislav Petrov sits at home on March 19, 2004 in Moscow, Russia. Petrov was in charge of Soviet nuclear early warning systems on the night of September 26, 1983, when a false "missile attack" signal appeared to show a U.S. nuclear launch and decided not to retaliate. He is feted by nuclear activists as the man who "saved the world" by determining that the Soviet system had been spoofed by a reflection off the earth. (Photo by Scott Peterson/Getty Images)

‘The man who saved the world” died, but the world didn’t notice – Who was Stanislav Petrov

By: Fiza Pirani, Atlanta Journal-Constitution

One September morning in 1983, Lt. Col. Stanislav Petrov, a 44-year-old commanding officer with the Soviet Union’s Air Defense Forces, saved the world from erupting into nuclear war.

According to the New York Times, Petrov died on May 19 at age 77, but news of his death was widely unrecognized at the time.

Here are five things to know about Stanislav Petrov, “The man who saved the world”:

His quiet death

Petrov reportedly died at his home in the Moscow suburb of Fryazino from hypostatic pneumonia.

According to the New York Times, he lived at his Fryazino home alone on a pension.

Petrov’s death was confirmed by German political activist Karl Schumacher, who tried to contact him on Sept. 9 to wish him a happy birthday.

Petrov’s son Dmitri picked up the phone instead, informing Schumacher that his father had died in May, NPR reported

Schumacher became a friend of Petrov’s in 1998 when, after learning of Petrov’s role during the Cold War, he traveled to Russia to meet him.

How did Petrov “save the world?”

On Sept. 26, 1983, Oko ( the Soviet Union’s early-warning satellite system for nuclear attack) detected that the United States had launched five ballistic missiles, all headed toward the USSR.

As the alarms went off and screens flashed the word “LAUNCH,” Petrov, who was just a few hours into his shift as duty officer at command center Serpukhov-15, remained calm.

“For 15 seconds, we were in a state of shock,” he told the Washington Post in 1999. “We needed to understand, ‘What’s next?’”

It was Petrov’s gut feeling that led him to believe the launch reports were probably false.

“When people start a war, they don't start it with only five missiles,” he remembered thinking. “You can do little damage with just five missiles.”

He said his decision to stand down, the New York Times reported, was “at best, a ‘50-50’ guess.”

And, as Wired Magazine put it in 2007, “he hoped to hell he was right.”

That gut feeling and Petrov’s calm, common-sense analysis saved the world from potential catastrophe.

