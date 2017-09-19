Listen Live
cloudy-day
80°
H 88
L 68

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
80°
Mostly Clear
H 88° L 68°
  • cloudy-day
    80°
    Current Conditions
    Mostly Clear. H 88° L 68°
  • clear-day
    88°
    Today
    Mostly Clear. H 88° L 68°
  • cloudy-day
    87°
    Tomorrow
    Partly Cloudy. H 87° L 68°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
National
'The Little Couple’s' former Texas home is for sale
Close

'The Little Couple’s' former Texas home is for sale

'The Little Couple’s' former Texas home is for sale
Photo Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Shorty Awards
Doctor Jennifer Arnold and Bill Klein (2014 Getty photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Shorty Awards)

'The Little Couple’s' former Texas home is for sale

By: Rare.us

HOUSTON, Texas -  Jen and Bill Arnold’s former Houston home is on the market.

>> Read more trending news

The diminutive TLC stars and former Houston residents have listed their custom home, which was recently retrofitted to normal scale. The couple and their two kids moved to Florida over the summer due to a new job opportunity for Jen.

The home, which was tailored to the Arnolds’ stature, is listed for just under $1.23 million. It is approximately 3,600 square feet with four bedrooms.

Not far from NRG Park, it has a first-floor master suite, a media room, a study, a resort-style pool and spa, and a wine grotto.

Fortunately for any interested homebuyer, and the Arnolds, it escaped unscathed from neighborhood flooding despite the property’s flood-prone location.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • ICYMI: Clark Howard LIVE on the Equifax breach
    ICYMI: Clark Howard LIVE on the Equifax breach
    As more information becomes available about the Equifax breach scandal, U.S. consumers are still searching for answers on whether they are vulnerable to identity fraud.  So that is why WSB Radio, Channel 2 Action News, and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and Consumer Adviser Clark Howard teamed up Monday morning to answer your questions.   Clark Howard was joined by Channel 2 Action News anchor Craig Lucie LIVE in Team Clark Howard's Consumer Action Center. They fielded questions and talked about the breach for over an hour.   The Facebook Live of the event reached more than 400,000 people worldwide:
  • Dawgs Empty the Backfield Stable Against Samford
    Dawgs Empty the Backfield Stable Against Samford
    Alright it was a laugher, it should have been a laugher, it was a laugher.  But this is nothing to joke about.
  • Parents outraged after teacher gives profanity-laced homework assignment
    Parents outraged after teacher gives profanity-laced homework assignment
  • 'The Little Couple’s' former Texas home is for sale
    'The Little Couple’s' former Texas home is for sale
    Jen and Bill Arnold’s former Houston home is on the market. >> Read more trending news The diminutive TLC stars and former Houston residents have listed their custom home, which was recently retrofitted to normal scale. The couple and their two kids moved to Florida over the summer due to a new job opportunity for Jen. The home, which was tailored to the Arnolds’ stature, is listed for just under $1.23 million. It is approximately 3,600 square feet with four bedrooms. Not far from NRG Park, it has a first-floor master suite, a media room, a study, a resort-style pool and spa, and a wine grotto. Fortunately for any interested homebuyer, and the Arnolds, it escaped unscathed from neighborhood flooding despite the property’s flood-prone location.
  • Georgia's Eason (knee) back at practice, no word on return
    Georgia's Eason (knee) back at practice, no word on return
    Georgia quarterback Jacob Eason is back at practice but it's not known if he'll be cleared to play Saturday when the 11th-ranked Bulldogs host No. 17 Mississippi State. Eason started in 2016 as a freshman but strained a ligament in his left knee in Georgia's season-opening victory over Appalachian State. Touted freshman Jake Fromm has played well since taking over, most notably leading Georgia (3-0) to a victory at Notre Dame in his first college start. When Eason is ready to play, there is no guarantee he will be the starter. Coach Kirby Smart says 'a lot of that is determined by how Fromm is playing. We'll make that decision when the time comes.' During practice Tuesday, Eason did some passing and dropped back several times. But he was wearing a brace and still seemed to be moving a bit gingerly on his knee during the brief media viewing period. From all indications, Fromm will remain the starter for the key Southeastern Conference game against Mississippi State (3-0, 1-0). Eason completed 55 percent of his passes last season for 2,460 yards, with 16 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Fromm has completed just under 60 percent for 449 yards, with five TDs and one interception. ___ For more AP college football coverage: www.collegefootball.ap.org and www.twitter.com/AP_Top25
  • Senate intelligence chairman: Facebook should testify
    Senate intelligence chairman: Facebook should testify
    The chairman of the Senate intelligence committee says Facebook should testify as part of its probe into Russian meddling in the U.S. election, and that the social media giant 'seems to have been less than forthcoming' with Congress. Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C., said Tuesday that committee members agreed the panel should hold a public hearing after it was revealed earlier this month that hundreds of phony Facebook accounts, likely run from Russia, spent about $100,000 on ads aimed at stirring up divisive issues such as gun control and race relations during the 2016 campaign. The panel is one of several in Congress probing Russian interference and any connections to President Donald Trump's campaign. 'Facebook seems to have been less than forthcoming on potentially how they were used,' Burr said, adding that it's 'just a question of when, and potentially the scope of what that hearing would be.' Facebook has briefed members of Congress and also provided the ads and other information to Robert Mueller, the special counsel in charge of the Russia investigation, the company said. In all, the accounts purchased some 3,000 ads between June 2015 and May 2017. While the ads didn't specifically reference the election, a candidate or voting, they nevertheless allowed 'divisive messages' to be amplified via the social media platform, the company's chief security officer, Alex Stamos, said in a statement Sept. 7. In addition to the 470 accounts that appeared to be run from Russia, Stamos said its investigators also discovered an additional $50,000 in spending via 2,200 ads that 'might have originated in Russia,' even including ads purchased by accounts with IP addresses in the U.S. but set to Russian in the language settings. Lawmakers have said they want to know more about the content of the ads pushed out by the Russian-based Internet Research Agency and whether they targeted specific voters or locations in the United States. The company has come under intense pressure since the election to curb the flow of false information. After the election, it updated its advertising policy to say it wouldn't run spots that are 'illegal, misleading or deceptive, which includes fake news.' Burr said a hearing could likely involve Twitter and other social media companies as well. He said the panel hasn't yet issued any invitations, but a hearing would be this fall. Asked if he expected Facebook to be open to a public hearing, Burr said the company has 'expressed they don't have anything to hide, so a public hearing would be very appropriate.' Facebook spokesman Andy Stone wouldn't comment on a hearing but said the company 'continues to cooperate with the relevant investigative authorities.
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEOC Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.