The house from the ‘90s sitcom ‘Family Matters’ is being demolished

Remember the beloved character, Steve Urkel, from the ‘90s sitcom “Family Matters”? The house he frequented in the show, which appeared in the opening credits of the series is being demolished.

Earlier this week, the city of Chicago approved a demolition permit for the home, located at 1516 W. Wrightwood Ave., according to DNA Info.

The residence will be wrecked and removed to make room for a three-unit abode on the lot.

Coldwell Banker Realtors told the DNA Info that renovations were not viable. However, the owners plan to hang a photo of the original house in the entry of the new building.

“Family Matters” made its debut on ABC in September of 1989. It lasted for nine seasons, airing its last episode in July of 1998. The series followed Chicago policemen Carl Winslow, his family and their pesky neighbor Steve Urkel.

Although it was filmed in California, the series used the Chicago home as the backdrop. Take a look back at the opener below to spot it.