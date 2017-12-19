’The Granddaddy of Them All’: 10 Things to know about the Rose Bowl

PASADENA, Calif. - The Georgia Bulldogs are heading to "The Granddaddy of Them All" - the Rose Bowl.
The SEC Champions will face the Oklahoma Sooners with a trip to the College Football Playoff National Championship on the line.
Here are 10 things you need to know about the Rose Bowl:
1. The Rose Bowl is the first postseason football game and the oldest bowl game, dating back to 1902.
2. The Rose Bowl has been home to 19 Heisman Trophy winners, produced 29 national champions, featured 212 consensus All-Americans and honored 121 college football legends by inducting them into the Rose Bowl Hall of Fame.
3. The first Tournament of Roses football game was played at Tournament Park and featured Stanford playing against Michigan. The two teams later became members of today’s Pac-12 and Big Ten conferences, respectively.
4. The Rose Bowl postseason agreement of Pac-12 and Big Ten teams playing in bowl games began in 1946, and the first game played under the agreement was on Jan. 1, 1947.
5. The Rose Bowl was the site of the first local radio broadcast of an East-West Game in 1926.
6. The Rose Bowl was the first transcontinental radio broadcast of a sporting event in 1927, the first local telecast of a college football game in 1948, the first national telecast of a college football game in 1952 and the first coast-to-coast telecast of a collegiate football game in 1962.
7. The 2018 Rose Bowl will be played without a team from either of its traditional Pac-12 or Big Ten conferences for the first time since Jan. 3, 2002.
8. A Pac-12 team or Big Ten team has appeared in every Rose Bowl game for the past half-century since the formation of the then Pacific 8 Conference -- except after the 2001 season, when the Rose Bowl became the BCS national championship game for a year.
9. Oklahoma has played in one Rose Bowl game on Jan. 1, 2003, and beat Washington State, 34-14. The Sooners played in the game because Big Ten champion Ohio State earned a spot in the national championship game.
10. Georgia played in the 29th Rose Bowl in 1943 against UCLA. The Bulldogs defeated the Bruins, 9-0, with 1942 Heisman Trophy winner Frank Sinkwich scoring the game’s only touchdown.
