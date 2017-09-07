Listen Live
Snellville mayor indicted by Gwinnett County grand jury

National
The 6 deadliest hurricanes ever recorded
Close

The 6 deadliest hurricanes ever recorded

What are the Differences Between Hurricane Categories?

The 6 deadliest hurricanes ever recorded

By: Fiza Pirani, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Hurricane Irma, a Category 5 storm that has devastated a multitude of Caribbean islands in its path, is now the most powerful hurricane as measured by wind speed to form in the Atlantic Ocean, according to the National Weather Service.

>> Read more trending news

Irma and its record-breaking 180 mph winds are headed toward Miami, according to the National Hurricane Center’s advisory at 11 a.m. on Thursday.

The storm could also reach Georgia and the Carolinas.

According to the National Weather Service, Irma may potentially break the all-time sustained hurricane wind speed record of 190 mph, currently held by 1980s Hurricane Allen.

As of Thursday afternoon, Hurricane Irma has reportedly killed at least 10 people. The death toll is expected to rise.

RELATED: Where is Hurricane Irma now? Track Irma’s path from the Caribbean islands as it heads toward the US mainland

AP
In this satellite image released by NASA/NOAA GOES Project, Hurricane Irma reaches Puerto Rico on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017. A decade-long lucky streak of decent weather that helped rescue one of Florida's biggest home insurers from collapse could come to a wet, violent end if predictions about Hurricane Irma prove true. (NASA/NOAA GOES Project via AP)
Close

Hurricane Irma

Photo Credit: AP
In this satellite image released by NASA/NOAA GOES Project, Hurricane Irma reaches Puerto Rico on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017. A decade-long lucky streak of decent weather that helped rescue one of Florida's biggest home insurers from collapse could come to a wet, violent end if predictions about Hurricane Irma prove true. (NASA/NOAA GOES Project via AP)

Hurricane Harvey, which struck Texas on Aug. 25 and flooded the Houston, Texas, area with 52 inches of rain, killed at least 70 people, according to the Washington Post.

» RELATED: Why Hurricane Irma will not and cannot be a Category 6

The six deadliest hurricanes in recorded history are as follows:

Great Hurricane of 1780

Death toll estimate: 20,000-22,000

Cost damage estimate: unknown

The deadliest Atlantic hurricane devastated the Caribbean regions of Barbados, Martinique and Sint Eustatius in mid-October 1780.

According to the National Weather Service, the hurricane struck in the midst of the American Revolution and drowned thousands of French soldiers off the coast of Martinique. 

Hurricane Mitch - 1988

Death toll estimate: 10,000-12,000

Cost damage estimate: $6.2 billion

As it approached Honduras as a Category 5 storm, Hurricane Mitch destroyed much of the coast and offshore islands. But according to Weather.com, the storm’s heavy rainfall, flooding and mudslides caused some of the major infrastructure damage.

Honduras, Nicaragua, Guatemala, El Salvador and Belize felt the brunt of Mitch, the deadliest hurricane to hit the Western Hemisphere in more than 200 years.

The exact death toll varies between 10,000 to more than 11,000, according to various reports. The National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration reported Central America lost 9,000 people with another 9,000 missing.

Galveston Hurricane - 1900

Death toll estimate: 8,000-12,000

Cost damage estimate: $30 million

The 1900 Galveston Hurricane in Galveston, Texas, was the most deadly to hit the U.S.

It began near Cuba as a tropical storm, moved through the Gulf of Mexico and eventually reached Texas as a Category 4 hurricane on Sept. 8, 1900.

The Texas city suffered a storm surge up to 15 feet high, killing roughly 8,000 people. Some reports estimated the number killed to be as high as 12,000.

Hurricane Fifi-Orlene - 1974

Death toll estimate: 8,000-10,000

Cost damage estimate: $1.8 billion

Hurricane Fifi, or Hurricane Orlene, is recorded as the fourth deadliest hurricane in Atlantic history.

Fifi emerged near the Caribbean Sea and devastated Honduras, Jamaica and Belize and then began to merge with another storm, Orlene, as it headed toward Mexico.

Most fatality estimates range between 8,000 and 10,000.

Hurricane in the Dominican Republic - 1930

Death toll estimate: 2,000-8,000

Cost damage estimate: $50 million

This 1930 tropical storm affected several areas in the Atlantic basin, but left the heaviest impact on the island of Dominica and the Dominican Republic, where it made landfall in early September as a Category 4 storm.

Death toll estimates vary between 2,000 and 8,000.

Hurricane Flora - 1963

Death toll estimate: 7,000-8,000

Cost damage estimate: $528 million

After emerging near the Cape Verde islands on Sept. 26, 1963 Flora reached the Caribbean islands as a Category 3 hurricane, struck Haiti as a Category 4 storm and roared over Cuba, the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic and other regions.

Hurricane Flora is regarded as the deadliest in the Atlantic basin since the 1900 Galveston Hurricane, killing between 7,186 and 8,000 people.

News

  Tiger shot dead after sightings near I-75 in Georgia, police say
    Tiger shot dead after sightings near I-75 in Georgia, police say
    Police said they shot and killed a tiger that was on the loose in Henry County, Georgia. >> Read more trending news WSB-TV first reported the tiger sightings after dispatch said operators received several calls about the wild animal on the loose. A source told WSB-TV’s Audrey Washington that police spotted the tiger in the area of Jodeco Road on Wednesday morning. Washington heard several shots just before 6:30 a.m. Police said they had no choice but to shoot the tiger, which was seen in a neighborhood.  Noah's Ark Animal Sanctuary in Henry County released the following statement Wednesday morning:  'Noah's Ark was contacted by Henry County Police with reports of a loose tiger on I-75. We responded immediately and were on the way to the scene with hopes of chemically immobilizing the tiger and bringing it to Noah's Ark. Unfortunately, human life became at risk and the tiger was shot by the authorities. All of our tigers are accounted for. Thank you to the officers for trying their best to bring this animal to safety.' Washington spoke to the homeowner who said the tiger jumped the fence into his backyard. He said the tiger tried to attack his dog. >> Watch the interview here – Visit WSBTV.com for the latest on this developing story.
  Hurricane Irma: Live updates
    Hurricane Irma: Live updates
    Hurricane Irma has led to warnings, evacuations and destruction across Caribbean islands as Floridians brace for possible landfall. >> Click here or scroll down for the latest >> Read more trending news
  Metro Atlanta mayor accused of using campaign money for vacation, porn site
    Metro Atlanta mayor accused of using campaign money for vacation, porn site
    A Gwinnett County mayor is facing charges that he used campaign funds to purchase a Caribbean cruise, airline tickets and a six-month subscription to a porn site. Channel 2’s Tony Thomas confirmed Thursday afternoon that Snellville Mayor Tom Witts was indicted on more than 60 felony charges including tax evasion and violation of oath by a public officer. We’re talking exclusively with the Gwinnett DA and Witts about the charges, on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m. Witts has been the mayor of Snellville since 2015 and was council member before that. RELATED STORIES: Hurricane Irma: Gov. Deal issues mandatory evacuation for coastal Georgia GBI sees major spike in LSD cases in Georgia VIDEO: Woman dragged by truck while thief steals purse The investigation into his finances has been going on for several years, according to Gwinnett County District Attorney Danny Porter. Porter said Wittes lied about owing taxes when he ran for office, and it spiraled from there. Among the 66 charges, 65 are felonies. Those include 15 counts related to tax evasion, 17 counts of theft by conversion and 19 counts of false swearing, among others. Witts is denying the charges. Snellville Mayor Tom Witts indicted on 66 cnts of tax evasion, theft by conversion, and misuse of funds (Including for porn) Live at 5 pic.twitter.com/kTCRmNpwal — Tony Thomas (@TonyThomasWSB) September 7, 2017
  Snellville mayor indicted on 66 counts, including tax evasion, theft
    Snellville mayor indicted on 66 counts, including tax evasion, theft
    A Gwinnett County grand jury handed up a wide-ranging, 66-count indictment Thursday against Snellville Mayor Tom Witts. Sixty-five of the charges were felonies. The indictment, which comes after years of investigation by state and local officials, accuses Witts of tax evasion; lying on official documents about owing taxes when he ran for both city council and for mayor; improperly allowing his business to perform work for the city; and using campaign funds for personal expenses.  MORE: One chart that shows how badly Gwinnett PD needs more cops MORE: Meet the man who will become Gwinnett County’s first-ever black mayor The only misdemeanor included in the indictment involves the mayor allegedly using 2015 campaign funds on a pornography website, Gwinnett County District Attorney Danny Porter said. 'I've never seen anything like this,' Porter said, 'and I've never seen this sort of ... broad array of entitlement.' Reached Thursday afternoon, Witts said he hadn't yet seen the indictment. 'I'm sure it's the stuff that we've been going over and going through for the last couple years,' the mayor said, 'and I hope that we can get enough information to satisfy the district attorney.' He declined further comment. ﻿For more details about Witts’ alleged misdeeds, the district attorney’s years-long investigation and the possible fallout from the indictment, read the full story on myAJC.com.﻿ In other news:
  Evacuating Hurricane Irma? Here's where you can stay
    Evacuating Hurricane Irma? Here's where you can stay
    Many of the people evacuating Hurricane Irma are heading to metro Atlanta to seek shelter from the storm. Several agencies across the metro have announced they are taking in evacuees. Here is a full list: Georgia Tourism: The Georgia Department of Economic Development's tourism branch has set up an information page for statewide lodging for those looking for a hotel to stay at.  Check out their link here for available places to stay . Atlanta Motor Speedway: The speedway has opened its camping facilities free of charge to evacuees. For more information, contact Atlanta Motor Speedway at (770) 946-4211 or visit www.atlantamotorspeedway.com . Talladega Superspeedway: will offer a portion of its campgrounds – which will include hot shower and restroom facilities, as well as water hookups on gravel and grassy areas – free to evacuees seeking temporary refuge. For more information click here .  Stay with WSB-TV and check back with WSBTV.com for the latest on the storm's impact as it nears Georgia. 
