Texas woman found dead in husband's trunk

A Texas woman who was reported missing Friday was found dead in her husband’s trunk over 1,000 miles away in Mansfield, Ohio.

>> Read more trending news

According to WFAA, Tamara Harris, 33, was found dead in the trunk of car belonging to her husband, 35-year-old Dequalan Harris.

The two were in the process of getting a divorce, according to Cedar Hill police.

#UPDATED information regarding missing person found deceased in Mansfield, Ohio pic.twitter.com/3bPGXyUR4a — Cedar Hill Police (@CedarHillPolice) July 17, 2017

Dequalan Harris traveled to Ohio “for love” or “an internet connection,” Mansfield police said.

While there, he stayed with his girlfriend, Demika Rucker, starting on Friday. By Monday, police caught up to Harris and discovered Tamara Harris’ body in the back of his car.

They also found that Dequalan Harris had his victim’s child with him.

He currently faces charges of resisting arrest, obstructing official business and abuse of a corpse.

The suspect has pleaded not guilty and claimed that he hadn’t seen Harris since Thursday when he picked up the child from her house.

The child is in state custody and officials are working to return him to family members, Cedar Hill police said.

Investigators are working to determine Tamara Harris’ cause of death.

Dequalan Harris’ bond was set Monday at $1 million.

Read more at WFAA.



