Listen Live
cloudy-day
74°
H 84
L 62

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
74°
Sunny
H 84° L 62°
  • cloudy-day
    74°
    Current Conditions
    Sunny. H 84° L 62°
  • clear-day
    83°
    Afternoon
    Sunny. H 84° L 62°
  • clear-day
    83°
    Evening
    Sunny. H 88° L 68°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
National
Texas will need at least $150 billion in federal Harvey aid, Gov. Abbott says
Close

Texas will need at least $150 billion in federal Harvey aid, Gov. Abbott says

Texas will need at least $150 billion in federal Harvey aid, Gov. Abbott says
Photo Credit: Marcus Yam/LA Times via Getty Images
Flood water surrounds homes in a residential neighborhood in the wake of Hurricane Harvey on August 29, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

Texas will need at least $150 billion in federal Harvey aid, Gov. Abbott says

By: Jonathan Tilove, Austin American-Statesman

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott estimated Sunday that Texas will ultimately need between $150 billion and $180 billion in federal aid to rebuild in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.

>> Read more trending news

In appearances on FOX News Sunday and CNN’s State of the Union, the governor said the destruction wrought by Harvey far exceeds, in geographic scope and in numbers of people and homes affected, both Superstorm Sandy in 2012, which he said cost the federal government $40 billion to $50 billion, and Hurricane Katrina in 2005, which he said cost more than $120 billion.

“I think this will cost well over $120 billion, probably $150 (billion) to $180 billion,” Abbott said on FOX News.

Of President Donald Trump’s initial request for $7.9 billion in aid, Abbott said, “What the president has done is make an additional request before the end of this funding cycle to get things up and running.”

“I think Congress understands this is a down payment on something that will cost far more,” Abbott said.

“We have a long row to hoe if we are going to rebuild the fourth largest city in the United States as well as the entire geographic region,” Abbott said.

“The president both is and has made a lot of specific commitments,” Abbott said. “Basically he has told me, and he has acted upon what he has said, that whatever Texas needs, Texas is going to get.”

HARVEY’S AFTERMATH: Economic impact will be felt statewide, but so will recovery

Abbott was with Trump Saturday for the president’s second trip to Texas since the storm and flooding. The president was criticized for not expressing empathy for victims of the disaster during his visit Tuesday to Corpus Christi and Austin, but, Abbott said Sunday on FOX News, “Yesterday, I got to tell you, the president was warm and compassionate and caring.”

Abbott said that at a visit to a large shelter in Houston, the president was “holding and kissing and hugging” young children displaced by the flooding, and, “We fed lunch to people who were evacuees.”

Abbott also appeared Sunday on ABC’s This Week in an interview taped Saturday after the president’s visit.

“Texans have already gone to work rebuilding,” he said.

THE STORM AFTER THE STORM: Dealing with Harvey’s emotional trauma

“Texans have grit,” Abbott added. “They will respond with speed and with fellowship.”

>> Related: Editorial: I’m new to the state, but I can vouch for Texas grit

But, asked about rebuilding in areas prone to flooding, Abbott said, “It would be insane for us to rebuild on property that has been flooded multiple times. I think everyone is probably in agreement that there are better strategies that need to be employed.”

Abbott was asked on both FOX News and CNN about the perils of flood waters contaminated by chemicals from 13 toxic waste sites in the area.

On FOX News, Abbott said that in any flood situation there are going to be contamination concerns: “It could involve chemicals, it could involve waste, and people need to be very cautious as they go through the rebuilding process.”

Of the impact of flooding on 13 Superfund sites, Abbott said, “The EPA is monitoring that. The EPA is going to get on top of that.”

HARVEY IN TEXAS: Storm’s aftermath a vast ecological and pollution challenge

“We’re working with the EPA to make sure we can contain any of these chemicals from harming anybody in the greater Houston area or any place,” he said.

Abbott said those concerns shouldn’t inhibit Texans who are already involved in cleaning up and restoring their homes and businesses, but people should take precautions and “wear gloves, wear masks, wear clothing,” so their skin doesn’t come in contact with contaminated water.

HOMES IN RUIN: Grim homecoming is the first step in recovery after Harvey

On FOX News, Abbott said that search and rescue operations remain the top priority, especially in Beaumont, where the water is still rising.

And elsewhere, he said of the recovery and rebuilding to come, “This is where the long haul begins.”

Abbott invited viewers to help in that effort by contributing to “RebuildTX.org run by the state of Texas.”

He did not mention the role played by Michael and Susan Dell, who launched the fund, in cooperation with the state of Texas, on Friday with an initial contribution of $18 million and a commitment to donate another dollar for every $2 contributed over the Labor Day weekend up to another $18 million, with a goal of raising $100 million altogether.

OTHER WAYS TO HELP: Volunteers, donations needed for Harvey relief

Read more at the Austin American-Statesman.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • Steely Dan co-founder Walter Becker dead at 67 after undisclosed illness
    Steely Dan co-founder Walter Becker dead at 67 after undisclosed illness
    The co-founder of the classic rock band Steely Dan, Walter Becker, has died, according to a post on Becker’s website. He was 67. >> Read more trending news The cause has of death has not been disclosed and no other information is available on Becker’s death, but the guitarist missed the band’s July concerts as he recovered from an undisclosed illness, Rolling Stone reported. Steely Dan band mate Donald Fagan told Billboard at the time that he expected Becker to be back on his feet again soon. 'Walter's recovering from a procedure and hopefully he'll be fine very soon,' Fagan said. Rolling Stone reported that Becker's doctor told him not to leave his home in Maui for the July performances. Becker and musician Donald Fagan founded Steely Dan in 1972. The band, which was known for it’s jazz rock fusion, including blends of soul, R&B and pop music, had numerous hits during the 1970s, including “Reelin’ in the Years, “Hey Nineteen,” “Deacon Blues,” “Rikki Don’t Lose that Number” and many more. >> Related: Tobe Hooper, master of horror flicks, director of ‘Texas Chainsaw Massacre’ has died Steely Dan achieved critical and commercial success before breaking up in 1981, then reunited again in 1993 and continued to tour. Social media is reacting to Becker’s death.
  • School apologizes after teacher says students can't wear 'Make America Great Again' shirts
    School apologizes after teacher says students can't wear 'Make America Great Again' shirts
    Channel 2 Action News has learned a high school teacher in Cherokee County recently expelled two students from her class for wearing T-shirts supportive of President Donald Trump. The incident happened on Thursday in a math class at River Ridge High School. 'Her actions were wrong as the 'Make America Great Again' shirts worn by the students are not a violation of our School District dress code,' a statement from the Cherokee County School District read.  TRENDING STORIES: Houston man dies trying to save sister's pet from flooding PHOTOS: Dragon Con Parade 2017 Nurse arrested for refusing to draw blood from unconscious patient The school district told Channel 2 Action News the teacher 'additionally, and inappropriately, shared her personal opinion about the campaign slogan during class.'  Chief communications officer Barbara P. Jacoby said the school's principal met with and apologized to the students who were the class, in addition to their families. The Superintendent of Schools Dr. Brian V. Hightower said he is deeply sorry that this incident happened in one of their schools, and that 'it does not reflect his expectation that all students be treated equally and respectfully by our employees.' The school has not released any disciplinary action taken against the teacher at this time; however, it says that no students will face disciplinary action.
  • Fromm replaces Eason, leads Georgia past App State, 31-10
    Fromm replaces Eason, leads Georgia past App State, 31-10
    Freshman Jake Fromm led three first-half touchdown drives after starting quarterback Jacob Eason sprained his left knee, helping No. 15 Georgia beat Appalachian State 31-10 on Saturday night. Fromm completed 10 of 15 passes for 143 yards and a touchdown after entering the game in the first quarter. 'He showed tremendous poise for a freshman,' said wide receiver Javon Wims. 'The situation wasn't too big for him.' Nick Chubb ran for 96 yards, including scoring runs of 1 and 7 yards. Sony Michel added 87 yards rushing and a touchdown for Georgia in the opener for both teams. Eason was injured on a late hit in the first quarter and needed help leaving the field. Coach Kirby Smart said more will be known about the severity of the injury on Sunday. Eason said Fromm 'did exactly what I thought Jake Fromm would do' in moving the offense. 'There has not been a moment that's been too big for Jake Fromm since he's been a little kid,' Smart said. 'He's always been that way.' Fromm threw a 34-yard scoring pass to Wims for his second of three straight touchdown drives in the first half. Chubb and Michel gained momentum as an undersized defense for Appalachian State appeared to wear down. Fromm wasn't assured of playing time in the game or even the season before Eason's injury. Smart said this week he had no plan to create time for Fromm, adding 'Jacob Eason is our quarterback.' That plan changed before all the fans could find their seats at Sanford Stadium. With 6:30 remaining in the first quarter, Mountaineers defensive tackle Myquon Stout drew a personal foul penalty when he hit Eason late out of bounds. Eason limped back onto the field before collapsing behind the line of scrimmage. Eason was helped to the sideline and then taken to the locker room. He did not return to the sideline. Appalachian State quarterback Taylor Lamb played on the Georgia practice fields when his grandfather, Ray Lamb, was Georgia's coordinator of high school relations. Lamb, the son of Mercer coach Bobby Lamb, completed 18 of 27 passes for 128 yards and ran for 66 yards and a touchdown. 'It was a cool experience,' Lamb said. 'I came to games as a kid and I know a lot of guys on that football team there, a lot of alumni from the school. So it was cool to see those guys and play in Sanford Stadium.' Fromm was out of the game when Mountaineers safety Desmond Franklin intercepted a pass from Tray Bishop. The turnover set up Lamb's 20-yard scoring run with less than 6 minutes remaining. THE TAKEAWAY Appalachian State: The Mountaineers' small defensive line was strong early but appeared to wear down on a warm night, allowing touchdowns on three consecutive drives. Appalachian State, the preseason pick to win the SunBelt Conference, couldn't dent the Georgia defense until late in the game. Georgia: The Bulldogs, held without a first down on two drives with Eason, found their momentum while running their up-tempo attack with Fromm. The Bulldogs built a 21-0 halftime lead. Smart's trust in Fromm showed in the third quarter when the freshman completed a 21-yard pass to Wims on a fourth-and-3 play. It was Fromm's night, but Georgia's defense also excelled by allowing only 284 yards, helping the Bulldogs play up to their No. 15 preseason ranking. FRESHMEN DEBUTS Appalachian State started three freshmen on offense, center Noah Hannon and wide receivers Thomas Hennigan and Malik Williams. Alex Acey in 2011 was the last true freshman to start at center for the Mountaineers. Jaylan Barbour (2014) was the last freshman receiver to start. 'They just got here in July, so to come in here in this environment, I thought they played well,' said Appalachian State coach Scott Satterfield. Georgia started freshman Andrew Thomas at right tackle. The Bulldogs' last true freshman starter on the offensive line was John Theus in 2012. First-year receiver Mecole Hardman and tailback D'Andre Swift had their first catches. UP NEXT Appalachian State: Returns home to Boone, North Carolina, to face Savannah State on Saturday. Georgia: Visits Notre Dame on Saturday night. ___ More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25
  • Man says he was run over by officer who mistook him for suspect
    Man says he was run over by officer who mistook him for suspect
    An Atlanta police officer is off the job after he was accused of running over a man he mistook for a suspect. Warren Hill said the officer ran him over last week in the parking lot of the Mall West End. 'It hurt bad,' he said. 'My head, my neck, my back, my whole body. You get hit by a car, what do you think is going to happen?' Hill said the officer thought he was a domestic violence suspect. 'I was trying to get away from the cops and I was scared of the cops, so I ran. So they thought I was the suspect and ran me down like a dog or an animal,' he said. TRENDING STORIES: Nurse arrested for refusing to draw blood from unconscious patient Victim fights off robbery in Sam's Club parking lot; Suspect shoots self Panera Bread employee fired after insulting guest on receipt Channel 2's Justin Wilfon contacted the Atlanta Police Department and learned the officer is now on leave while the office of professional standards investigates. Hill said after police realized they had the wrong guy, they still arrested him after discovering he had an outstanding warrant for a broken taillight and failure to appear in court. Hill said the case of mistaken identity caused him a lot of pain. 'Madness, heartless. I am a human being,' he said. Hill said he considering filing a lawsuit against Atlanta police. APD said its report about what happened is not available yet, and more information will be available next week.
  • Texas will need at least $150 billion in federal Harvey aid, Gov. Abbott says
    Texas will need at least $150 billion in federal Harvey aid, Gov. Abbott says
    Texas Gov. Greg Abbott estimated Sunday that Texas will ultimately need between $150 billion and $180 billion in federal aid to rebuild in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey. >> Read more trending news In appearances on FOX News Sunday and CNN’s State of the Union, the governor said the destruction wrought by Harvey far exceeds, in geographic scope and in numbers of people and homes affected, both Superstorm Sandy in 2012, which he said cost the federal government $40 billion to $50 billion, and Hurricane Katrina in 2005, which he said cost more than $120 billion. “I think this will cost well over $120 billion, probably $150 (billion) to $180 billion,” Abbott said on FOX News. Of President Donald Trump’s initial request for $7.9 billion in aid, Abbott said, “What the president has done is make an additional request before the end of this funding cycle to get things up and running.” “I think Congress understands this is a down payment on something that will cost far more,” Abbott said. “We have a long row to hoe if we are going to rebuild the fourth largest city in the United States as well as the entire geographic region,” Abbott said. “The president both is and has made a lot of specific commitments,” Abbott said. “Basically he has told me, and he has acted upon what he has said, that whatever Texas needs, Texas is going to get.” HARVEY’S AFTERMATH: Economic impact will be felt statewide, but so will recovery Abbott was with Trump Saturday for the president’s second trip to Texas since the storm and flooding. The president was criticized for not expressing empathy for victims of the disaster during his visit Tuesday to Corpus Christi and Austin, but, Abbott said Sunday on FOX News, “Yesterday, I got to tell you, the president was warm and compassionate and caring.” Abbott said that at a visit to a large shelter in Houston, the president was “holding and kissing and hugging” young children displaced by the flooding, and, “We fed lunch to people who were evacuees.” Abbott also appeared Sunday on ABC’s This Week in an interview taped Saturday after the president’s visit. “Texans have already gone to work rebuilding,” he said. THE STORM AFTER THE STORM: Dealing with Harvey’s emotional trauma “Texans have grit,” Abbott added. “They will respond with speed and with fellowship.” >> Related: Editorial: I’m new to the state, but I can vouch for Texas grit But, asked about rebuilding in areas prone to flooding, Abbott said, “It would be insane for us to rebuild on property that has been flooded multiple times. I think everyone is probably in agreement that there are better strategies that need to be employed.” Abbott was asked on both FOX News and CNN about the perils of flood waters contaminated by chemicals from 13 toxic waste sites in the area. On FOX News, Abbott said that in any flood situation there are going to be contamination concerns: “It could involve chemicals, it could involve waste, and people need to be very cautious as they go through the rebuilding process.” Of the impact of flooding on 13 Superfund sites, Abbott said, “The EPA is monitoring that. The EPA is going to get on top of that.” HARVEY IN TEXAS: Storm’s aftermath a vast ecological and pollution challenge “We’re working with the EPA to make sure we can contain any of these chemicals from harming anybody in the greater Houston area or any place,” he said. Abbott said those concerns shouldn’t inhibit Texans who are already involved in cleaning up and restoring their homes and businesses, but people should take precautions and “wear gloves, wear masks, wear clothing,” so their skin doesn’t come in contact with contaminated water. HOMES IN RUIN: Grim homecoming is the first step in recovery after Harvey On FOX News, Abbott said that search and rescue operations remain the top priority, especially in Beaumont, where the water is still rising. And elsewhere, he said of the recovery and rebuilding to come, “This is where the long haul begins.” Abbott invited viewers to help in that effort by contributing to “RebuildTX.org run by the state of Texas.” He did not mention the role played by Michael and Susan Dell, who launched the fund, in cooperation with the state of Texas, on Friday with an initial contribution of $18 million and a commitment to donate another dollar for every $2 contributed over the Labor Day weekend up to another $18 million, with a goal of raising $100 million altogether. OTHER WAYS TO HELP: Volunteers, donations needed for Harvey relief Read more at the Austin American-Statesman.
  • Ceremonial wedding bell stolen from popular venue
    Ceremonial wedding bell stolen from popular venue
    The owner of a popular Henry County wedding venue wants to find the person who stole a ceremonial wedding bell. The Alexander House is 114-years-old and has hosted nearly a hundred weddings in the last six years. TRENDING STORIES: This is the most hated food in Georgia School apologizes after teachers says students can’t wear ‘Make America Great Again’ shirts PHOTOS: DragonCon Parade 2017 A bell was olted onto a post in front of the venue and it is tradition for couples to 'ring in' their marriage by ringing the bell. How the owner noticed the bell disappeared and an update on the investigation to get it back, on Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11.
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEOC Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.