Texas House denounces planned white supremacist rally at Texas A&M

Led by Rep. Helen Giddings, D-DeSoto, the Texas House observed a moment of silence for the three people who died in Virginia during Saturday’s rally by white supremacists.

Giddings, surrounded by all members of the House, also denounced plans to hold a similar rally in Texas.

“Now the eyes of the world are on Texas and the planned rally at Texas A&M University on one of the most solemn days of our nation, Sept. 11,” Giddings said, calling upon university leaders, students, alumni and all politicians “to unequivocally denounce and fight against these violent groups and their ilk.”

“I think all of us in the state of Texas want to say with one voice, Texas will not stand for hate,” she said.

“As Americans, we cannot fight for freedom and democracy abroad and condone terrorism in our own streets,” Giddings said. “We must make clear the neo-Nazis, the white supremacists, white nationalists, the Ku Klux Klan are not welcome here.”

Rep. Paul Workman, R-Austin, announced that Aggies in the House will send a letter asking Texas A&M System Chancellor John Sharp to do what he can to “keep this from going on at our campus.”