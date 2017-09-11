Listen Live
rain-day
58°
H 63
L 59

!
Traffic
Hurricane Irma:

LIVE updates on the latest of the storm

SEVERE WEATHER:

Download our app and charge your phone to stay connected during power outages.

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

rain-day
58°
Squalls
H 63° L 59°
  • rain-day
    58°
    Current Conditions
    Squalls. H 63° L 59°
  • rain-day
    62°
    Evening
    Squalls. H 63° L 59°
  • rain-day
    61°
    Morning
    Light Rain. H 69° L 58°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
National
Texas deputy who delivered baby in viral story dies of heart attack
Close

Texas deputy who delivered baby in viral story dies of heart attack

Texas deputy who delivered baby in viral story dies of heart attack
Photo Credit: Cyndi Williams/Cyndi Williams Photography

Texas deputy who delivered baby in viral story dies of heart attack

By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

You may not know his name, but you probably saw the stories about him. Deputy Constable Mark Diebold went viral, not once, but twice.

Last year, he made headlines after helping deliver a baby along a Texas road. The family was so grateful for his help, they honored Diebold during a photoshoot of their newborn baby.

Cyndi Williams/Cyndi Williams Photography
Close

Little girl celebrates first birthday with cop who delivered her

Photo Credit: Cyndi Williams/Cyndi Williams Photography

>> Read more trending news

Earlier this year, Diebold was part of Evelyn Hall’s first birthday photoshoot, sitting down with the toddler for a tea party. Photos from that day also went viral.

Cyndi Williams/Cyndi Williams Photography
Close

Little girl celebrates first birthday with cop who delivered her

Photo Credit: Cyndi Williams/Cyndi Williams Photography

Now Diebold is in the news again, but this time there was no happy ending. The deputy was taking part in tactical team training when he suffered a heart attack. He was pronounced dead at an area hospital, ABCNews reported.

His death has rocked the sheriff’s office.

Caleb Hall, Evelyn’s father, posted a tribute to Diebold on his Facebook page a few hours after Diebold died. He said he wasn’t sure what to do to honor the officer who brought his daughter into the world, so he did what he called the Mark Diebold memorial workout to the song “I Need a Hero To Save Me Now.”

Cyndi Williams, the photographer who took the photos of Diebold and Evelyn also posted a tribute, saying that she was heartbroken over losing her friend.

Diebold was 48 years old and a 23-year veteran of the police force, ABCNews reported.

Related

Police Officer Has Tea Party With Daughter Before Work
Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • MARTA, other agencies cancel service for Hurricane Irma
    MARTA, other agencies cancel service for Hurricane Irma
    10:15 p.m. update: Spokesman Erik Burton said Monday may be the first time MARTA has ever suspended both its bus and rail services for a day. Burton said wind gusts – not the threat of flooding – was the key factor in the decision to suspend service. He said buses and trains have specific wind thresholds beyond which they are not safe to operate, though he did not know the thresholds. Burton said the vehicles could be blown over, or – in the case of a bus – the wind could make it hard for a driver to maintain control of the vehicle. Another factor: Burton said MARTA did not want to leave any passengers stranded. Some passengers who used transit to get to work in the morning might not be able to get home if MARTA was forced to cancel service during the day. Burton noted that  Gov. Nathan Deal and Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed have both warned about the dangers of Hurricane Irma. “We have to ensure that safety remains the top priority,” he said. 9:35 p.m. update: MARTA will suspend all rail, bus and paratransit services Monday as Hurricane Irma approaches, the agency announced Sunday night. “The projected impact of this approaching storm requires us to suspend all MARTA service for Monday. We will continue to coordinate with state and local officials and emergency personnel to determine our service schedule for Tuesday,” said MARTA CEO Keith Parker. “Safety remains our top priority for both our customers and employees.” Other metro Atlanta transit agencies also will shut down completely or close early Monday. The state’s Xpress bus service will not operate Monday. CobbLinc will not operate express bus service and will suspend all local bus and paratransit services at noon. Gwinnett County Transit will not operate express bus service Monday. Paratransit service will end at 1 p.m. After that time, the paratransit service will be limited to medical trips only. Gwinnett’s local bus routes will end at various times. For details, visit the county’s web site. Original post: The State Road and Tollway Authority has canceled Xpress bus service Monday in light of Hurricane Irma. The agency operates the commuter bus system in the metro Atlanta area. It said it will continue to monitor weather reports and will make a decision later on service for Tuesday. MARTA also expects to make a decision about its service Monday later this evening. Check back for updates on Monday’s commute. RELATED: Atlanta school closings for Hurricane Irma RELATED: Atlanta traffic conditions, Atlanta road conditions
  • Southwest Georgians brace for Irma and ask: Why again?
    Southwest Georgians brace for Irma and ask: Why again?
    If residents here want to know about hazards of severe weather, they have plenty of examples to consider. This January, two rounds of tornadoes shredded homes and a massive mobile home park, killing four and leaving hundreds homeless. There, of course, was also 1994’s Tropical Storm Alberto, which caused flooding along the Flint River, killed 31 people in Georgia — several around this city — and unearthed hundreds of caskets, sending them floating away. On Sunday, the city joined all of southwest Georgia in awaiting Irma. It’s a rare hurricane for this landlocked portion of the state, a storm which conjures bad memories and threatens to create new ones. WATCH: Albany residents reminded of Alberto, as Irma nears HURRICANE HELP: Latest news, map and resources Officials warned Sunday of potential flooding and heavy, sustained winds that could cause lengthy delays in emergency responses, crush homes and knock out electricity. In Valdosta, which contended last year with 50 mph winds from Hurricane Hermine, leaders feared power outages could last weeks in some areas. “This will set records for us,” Lowndes County spokeswoman Paige Dukes said. In Albany, officials passed out sandbags, opened shelters and asked that everyone be off the streets by 5 p.m. Sunday. A few hours early, Clarence and Virginia Robinson, 52 and 55, lay side-by-side on cots in the Albany Civic Center, holding hands. They remember the shock and tragedy of Tropical Strom Alberto three decades ago, but it was January’s tornadoes that brought them to the shelter. “You have a tornado outside your window, it makes you think,” the husband said, draped in an American Red Cross blanket. “Something told us to come here,” said the wife. That something was actually a couple things: confusion about why their city can’t have some peace and why a hurricane is barreling toward southwest Georgia. “This ain’t real,” Clarence Robinson said. Albany Police Chief Michael Persley is worried about what Irma does here, but also what it does farther up the Flint River. He saw the local consequences of heavy rains during Alberto. He remembered how the storm stalled over central Georgia, sending rain water down the river to bury Dougherty County. “We had water shooting out of manholes,” he said Sunday afternoon at Albany and Dougherty County’s joint emergency operations center. “It was something that none of us were prepared for.” Albany would be better prepared now because Alberto led to changes, including extensive improvements to drainage systems along the river, the chief said. The emergency command center also started because of Alberto, with a seat set aside for local and nearby officials so they could more efficiently coordinate their responses. Down in Valdosta, Tim Riser filled up his gas tank on the way to work Sunday. He’s a chaplain at Valdosta State Prison. His job now is to calm inmates and prison workers, who all would probably rather wait for the storm to pass with loved ones. “I’m there for morale and encouragement,” he said. Morale could need help. Valdosta’s location near the Florida border has it set to be the first large Georgia city to see Irma. Before the storm’s projected path shifted from the Atlantic Coast, Valdosta’s location also made it seem like a good place to hide from the storm. Countless Floridans fled up I-75. “The influx into the city and county is unprecedented,” said the chaplain, a 53-year-old native Valdostan. Back in Albany, people passed the time playing cards, poking at smart phones and just being together. They tried to stay positive. The biggest fear for Denise Derosia was if her trailer will be there when she gets back home. “The hardest part is waiting,” she said, while playing a card game called Hand and Foot with her family at a table in the civic center. “There’s no way of knowing how bad this is gonna be.” She and her husband had no interest in finding out in a mobile home. “They tend to get destroyed,” Douglas Derosia said. “It’s the life of the mobile home.” Neko Green knows about that life. Back in January, she stared in disbelief at her mangled trailer in the Big Pines Estates mobile home park in Albany. “It ain’t nothing left,” she said in disbelief as she looked at the remains of her 7-year-old son’s bedroom. It took her and husband Adrian Green weeks to get their family of five on steady footing after the tornado. Now, they’re worried their apartment, a first-floor unit, will flood. They didn’t know their area was prone to flooding until Irma was already on the way. Concerned as they are, they felt resigned to fate. “We just gotta pray,” Neko Green said as her family prepared for a long night.
  • Realtor who vanished during Hurricane Harvey found slain, ex-husband charged
    Realtor who vanished during Hurricane Harvey found slain, ex-husband charged
    Crystal Seratte McDowell’s friends never believed that Hurricane Harvey was responsible for her disappearance, despite the fact that she vanished as the storm bore down on the Texas coast.  Their fears were confirmed on Saturday, when Texas Rangers and detectives with the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office found McDowell’s body in a wooded area in the western part of the county. McDowell, a 37-year-old Baytown Realtor and mother of two small children, had been slain. Her cause of death has not been made public.  Her ex-husband, Steven Wayne McDowell, has been charged with first-degree murder, Chambers County Sheriff Brian Hawthorne said in a statement. Steven McDowell, 37, is being held in the county jail. Hawthorne said that Steven McDowell’s arrest was based on circumstantial evidence, interviews with family and friends and a “very forthcoming” interview with McDowell himself, according to the Houston Chronicle. Crystal McDowell’s friend, Morgan Raimondi, told the Chronicle that she knew immediately upon learning her friend was missing that she would likely be found dead.  “When Steve decided that, if he couldn’t have her, nobody else could, he also made the decision for her children, her family and her friends,” Raimondi said. “He took her away from all of us because of his one selfish act.” >> Read more trending news Crystal McDowell was last seen or heard from on Aug. 25, when she told her new boyfriend that she was heading to Steve McDowell’s home to pick up their children, ages 8 and 5, the Chronicle reported. Her divorce had been made final months before, but she had been living at her ex-husband’s home near Mont Belvieu while work was being done on her own home in Baytown.  Her family reported her missing the next day when she failed to return with the children.  Friends and family said that Crystal McDowell was content in the days before her disappearance. In a Facebook post she wrote two days before she vanished, she expressed that happiness. “I’ve never been happier in my whole life than I am right now,” she wrote. “God is so good.” Photos McDowell posted the day before she disappeared also showed her smiling and happy. Hawthorne said the fact that the hurricane blew through the area on the same day Crystal McDowell vanished hindered the search for her. “That was when the storm was happening, that Saturday night,” Hawthorne said. “And then, obviously, it engulfed all of us Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.” Amid the aftermath of the storm, Crystal McDowell’s partially submerged car was found in a motel parking lot near Interstate 10, the Chronicle reported. Detectives investigated her disappearance and identified several people of interest, including her boyfriend, an uncle and Steven McDowell.  Meanwhile, Crystal McDowell’s family hired a private investigator, Carla Edwards of Unlimited Investigations & Research Services, to help find her. Texas EquuSearch also got involved in the search. Edwards told the Chronicle that the late start of her investigation was not ideal.  “The first 48 hours is the most crucial, and we started four days past the 48 hours,” Edwards said.  EquuSearch had about 40 volunteers, on foot and using ATVs, searching for Crystal McDowell, but it was law enforcement officials who ultimately found her body, the Chronicle reported.  Family and friends mourned her death on social media.
  • Texas deputy who delivered baby in viral story dies of heart attack
    Texas deputy who delivered baby in viral story dies of heart attack
    You may not know his name, but you probably saw the stories about him. Deputy Constable Mark Diebold went viral, not once, but twice. Last year, he made headlines after helping deliver a baby along a Texas road. The family was so grateful for his help, they honored Diebold during a photoshoot of their newborn baby. >> Read more trending news Earlier this year, Diebold was part of Evelyn Hall’s first birthday photoshoot, sitting down with the toddler for a tea party. Photos from that day also went viral. Now Diebold is in the news again, but this time there was no happy ending. The deputy was taking part in tactical team training when he suffered a heart attack. He was pronounced dead at an area hospital, ABCNews reported. His death has rocked the sheriff’s office. Caleb Hall, Evelyn’s father, posted a tribute to Diebold on his Facebook page a few hours after Diebold died. He said he wasn’t sure what to do to honor the officer who brought his daughter into the world, so he did what he called the Mark Diebold memorial workout to the song “I Need a Hero To Save Me Now.” Cyndi Williams, the photographer who took the photos of Diebold and Evelyn also posted a tribute, saying that she was heartbroken over losing her friend. Diebold was 48 years old and a 23-year veteran of the police force, ABCNews reported.
  • Possible sinkhole opens at apartment complex during Hurricane Irma
    Possible sinkhole opens at apartment complex during Hurricane Irma
    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County Fire Rescue was called Monday morning to an apartment complex after people reported that a possible sinkhole had opened underneath part of the building. >> Read more trending news Initial reports estimated the size of the opening was 30 by 60 feet, but that is unconfirmed. A search for the address showed the location is the Landmark at West Place Apartment. >> See the latest on WFTV.com WFTV received several pictures from a resident that showed multiple air conditioning units had fallen into the opening. Orange County Fire Rescue officials confirmed that they received several calls about the hole.
  • People remember learning of 9/11 tragedies with #WhereWereYou
    People remember learning of 9/11 tragedies with #WhereWereYou
    Sept. 11, 2001 is a historic day in America and around the world.   For many, it felt like the world stood still as they watched or heard about the collapse of the Twin Towers, then the crash into the Pentagon and, finally, the crash of United Airlines Flight 93.  >> Read more trending stories    The day has gone down in history as one of the most tragic days in the country, claiming the lives of nearly 3,000 people and injuring more than two times as many.  On the 15th anniversary of the attacks, in 2016, the hashtag #WhereWereYou surfaced on social media as many people recounted where they learned of the attacks.   Many of the heartbreaking messages convey how people felt. Dozens showed that the attacks happened when many social media users were young and detailed how their families reacted, shaping the gravity of the news.   [View the story '#WhereWereYou' on Storify]
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEOC Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.