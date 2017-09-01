Listen Live
Texans are now allowed to openly carry swords in public
Texans are now allowed to openly carry swords in public

Texans are now allowed to openly carry swords in public
Photo Credit: Stephen Maturen/Getty Images
By: Rare.us

Texans earned the ability to open carry swords on Friday when a new law allowing residents to bring their blades longer than 5.5 inches to most public places went into effect.

>> Read more trending news 

In addition to swords, adults in the Lone Star State will be permitted to carry the famous Jim Bowie knife, as well as daggers, dirks, throwing knives, stilettos, poniards, machetes and spears. The new law, which was introduced by Republican state Rep. John Frullo, was met with resistance after a University of Texas student was killed and three others wounded by a suspect who had been wielding a hunting knife. However, the state Legislature compromised by making the blades “location-restricted.”

While Texans can now walk the streets with a sword, it will still be illegal to take blades exceeding 5.5 inches into specific types of bars and restaurants, schools, universities, polling places, secure areas of airports, racetracks, sporting events, correction facilities, hospitals, nursery homes, amusement parks and places of religious worship. Police are expecting calls from alarmed residents, but they don’t anticipate any violence.

“I’m sure we’ll get people calling like they did with the long guns and we’ll go out and talk to them, but I don’t expect much more than people just trying to make a statement,” James McLaughlin Jr., executive director for the Texas Police Chiefs Association, told the Houston Chronicle.

Violating the new law could carry a third-degree felony charge, up to a 10-year jail sentence and a maximum $10,000 fine.

  • Post-Harvey problems plague Texas as funerals for dead begin
    Post-Harvey problems plague Texas as funerals for dead begin
    One week after Harvey roared into the Gulf Coast, residents of a Texas city struggle with no drinking water, fires continue to erupt at a stricken chemical plant and funerals begin for some victims. People waited in a line that stretched for more than a mile to get bottled water after the municipal system failed earlier this week in Beaumont, Texas, home to almost 120,000 people. In Crosby, near Houston, thick black smoke and towering orange flames shot up Friday after two trailers of highly unstable compounds blew up at Arkema, a flooded chemical plant. It was the second fire there in two days. President Donald Trump is set to visit the region devastated by Harvey for a second time Saturday.
  • Student spends thousands after accidentally given $1M in financial aid
    Student spends thousands after accidentally given $1M in financial aid
    A university student in South Africa received an extraordinary amount of financial aid by mistake -- $1 million worth -- and spent more than $60,000 of it before authorities realized the error, CNN reported. >> Read more trending news The mistake occurred at Walter Sisulu University. The $1 million was accidentally loaded onto the student’s financial aid debit card. It was supposed to be a $100 stipend for food and books and immediately available to the student, according to Intellimali, the company responsible for issuing the student debit cards. Four zeros were added to the direct deposit, CNN reported. Another student, who noticed the woman’s suddenly extravagant spending habits, alerted university officials. Intellimali and university officials claim the student spent tens of thousands of dollars in a few weeks, and are now examining her transaction records to determine the total amount, CNN reported. The student’s account has been blocked and the remaining balance has been retracted, CNN reported. In compliance with South African law, university officials declined to release the student's personal details but have confirmed she is not responding to media inquiries and has made no official statement, CNN reported. A formal investigation has begun and Intellimali officials said they would take legal action against the student for misappropriation of funds.
  • Georgia military vet ambushed, killed by masked men inside his garage
    Georgia military vet ambushed, killed by masked men inside his garage
    Police are searching for three men who shot and killed a disabled Marine veteran in Stone Mountain, Georgia, early Friday. Police said that Phillip Lamar Davis, 47, was getting ready to take his wife to work around 6 a.m. Friday when he opened the garage door and three masked men came from the side and ambushed them. >> Read more trending news Police believe the men’s intent was a home invasion. When they confronted the couple, police say Davis tried to protect his wife and push them away, sparking a struggle, during which Davis was shot. His wife took off and ran to a neighbor’s house to call for help. “She was just screaming, ‘There's gunshots, there's gunshots. Get here right now,’” the wife’s sister, Daphne Sinclair, said. “She heard the gunshots and she ran to a neighbor’s house saying, ‘Call 911.’” The home invaders took off empty-handed. Police brought in K-9 units to help search for the men. “We are trying to track scents of the suspects to see which directions they may have gone,” DeKalb County Police spokesperson Shiera Campbell said. Family members said the couple were high school sweethearts and got married a little over a year ago. “Like they say, you never think it’s going to happen to your family, but it did,” Lorenzo Sinclair, the wife’s father, said. Sinclair said they want to see the men behind this attack brought to justice.
  • Over 100 people want to adopt newborn ‘miracle child’ found in gym bag at clinic
    Over 100 people want to adopt newborn ‘miracle child’ found in gym bag at clinic
    More than 100 people have called police offering to adopt a baby who was found inside a duffel bag at a medical clinic. Chamblee police said a cleaning crew found the infant in a bag shortly after midnight Thursday outside the Family Medical Clinic on Buford Highway. >> Read more trending news Officer Beth Frye has unofficially named the child Samuel. She was the first officer on the scene after the newborn was discovered. Frye said she shares a special bond with him that no one else will. “I took him into the restroom and just kept him crying a little bit. If he was crying, I knew he was breathing,” she said. Frye said she has gone to visit the baby several times and he is doing well. “He’s doing great. He’s finally eating, taking a pacifier. He’s doing really good, sleeping a lot,” she said. “He looks so good. He’s so cute.” The officer said hospital staff members are vetting all visitors who come to see the baby. Frye said there is concern about the baby being taken. Chamblee police said they have received more than 100 calls and the department’s Facebook page is inundated with people wanting to adopt the child. “I can’t tell you how many posts I’ve seen on our Facebook page saying ‘I’ll take him. I’ll adopt him. Find a good home. We’ll take care of him,’” Frye said. Related: Newborn 'miracle child' found in gym bag at clinic Frye said she’ll continue to visit the newborn until the state puts him in the system. “He’ll go into foster care until a family can be vetted through the adoption process at which point he will be adopted to a home,” she said. Police have gone business to business pulling surveillance video and looking for images that might help them locate the person who dropped off the newborn. Police said they just want to talk to the baby’s mother and make sure she’s OK emotionally and physically. Doctors are calling the baby a “miracle child” after he survived 18 hours in a duffel bag with no care. “God has a purpose for this baby,” Frye said. “I don’t know what it is, but I think he’s going to do great things.”
  • Man says he was run over by officer who mistook him for suspect
    Man says he was run over by officer who mistook him for suspect
