Texans are now allowed to open carry swords in public
Texans are now allowed to open carry swords in public

Texans earned the ability to open carry swords on Friday when a new law allowing residents to bring their blades longer than 5.5 inches to most public places went into effect.

In addition to swords, adults in the Lone Star State will be permitted to carry the famous Jim Bowie knife, as well as daggers, dirks, throwing knives, stilettos, poniards, machetes and spears. The new law, which was introduced by Republican state Rep. John Frullo, was met with resistance after a University of Texas student was killed and three others wounded by a suspect who had been wielding a hunting knife. However, the state Legislature compromised by making the blades “location-restricted.”

While Texans can now walk the streets with a sword, it will still be illegal to take blades exceeding 5.5 inches into specific types of bars and restaurants, schools, universities, polling places, secure areas of airports, racetracks, sporting events, correction facilities, hospitals, nursery homes, amusement parks and places of religious worship. Police are expecting calls from alarmed residents, but they don’t anticipate any violence.

“I’m sure we’ll get people calling like they did with the long guns and we’ll go out and talk to them, but I don’t expect much more than people just trying to make a statement,” James McLaughlin Jr., executive director for the Texas Police Chiefs Association, told the Houston Chronicle.

Violating the new law could carry a third-degree felony charge, up to a 10-year jail sentence and a maximum $10,000 fine.

  • Georgia military vet ambushed, killed by masked men inside his garage
    Georgia military vet ambushed, killed by masked men inside his garage
    Police are searching for three men who shot and killed a disabled Marine veteran in Stone Mountain, Georgia, early Friday. Police said that Phillip Lamar Davis, 47, was getting ready to take his wife to work around 6 a.m. Friday when he opened the garage door and three masked men came from the side and ambushed them. >> Read more trending news Police believe the men’s intent was a home invasion. When they confronted the couple, police say Davis tried to protect his wife and push them away, sparking a struggle, during which Davis was shot. His wife took off and ran to a neighbor’s house to call for help. “She was just screaming, ‘There's gunshots, there's gunshots. Get here right now,’” the wife’s sister, Daphne Sinclair, said. “She heard the gunshots and she ran to a neighbor’s house saying, ‘Call 911.’” The home invaders took off empty-handed. Police brought in K-9 units to help search for the men. “We are trying to track scents of the suspects to see which directions they may have gone,” DeKalb County Police spokesperson Shiera Campbell said. Family members said the couple were high school sweethearts and got married a little over a year ago. “Like they say, you never think it’s going to happen to your family, but it did,” Lorenzo Sinclair, the wife’s father, said. Sinclair said they want to see the men behind this attack brought to justice.
  • Over 100 people want to adopt newborn ‘miracle child’ found in gym bag at clinic
    Over 100 people want to adopt newborn ‘miracle child’ found in gym bag at clinic
    More than 100 people have called police offering to adopt a baby who was found inside a duffel bag at a medical clinic. Chamblee police said a cleaning crew found the infant in a bag shortly after midnight Thursday outside the Family Medical Clinic on Buford Highway. >> Read more trending news Officer Beth Frye has unofficially named the child Samuel. She was the first officer on the scene after the newborn was discovered. Frye said she shares a special bond with him that no one else will. “I took him into the restroom and just kept him crying a little bit. If he was crying, I knew he was breathing,” she said. Frye said she has gone to visit the baby several times and he is doing well. “He’s doing great. He’s finally eating, taking a pacifier. He’s doing really good, sleeping a lot,” she said. “He looks so good. He’s so cute.” The officer said hospital staff members are vetting all visitors who come to see the baby. Frye said there is concern about the baby being taken. Chamblee police said they have received more than 100 calls and the department’s Facebook page is inundated with people wanting to adopt the child. “I can’t tell you how many posts I’ve seen on our Facebook page saying ‘I’ll take him. I’ll adopt him. Find a good home. We’ll take care of him,’” Frye said. Related: Newborn 'miracle child' found in gym bag at clinic Frye said she’ll continue to visit the newborn until the state puts him in the system. “He’ll go into foster care until a family can be vetted through the adoption process at which point he will be adopted to a home,” she said. Police have gone business to business pulling surveillance video and looking for images that might help them locate the person who dropped off the newborn. Police said they just want to talk to the baby’s mother and make sure she’s OK emotionally and physically. Doctors are calling the baby a “miracle child” after he survived 18 hours in a duffel bag with no care. “God has a purpose for this baby,” Frye said. “I don’t know what it is, but I think he’s going to do great things.”
  • Man says he was run over by officer who mistook him for suspect
    Man says he was run over by officer who mistook him for suspect
  • Teen youngest to attend University of West Georgia at 13
    Teen youngest to attend University of West Georgia at 13
    At first glance, the Biology 1010 class at the University of West Georgia looks like a typical lecture room. Books are spread out across desks, a professor is teaching a new lesson, and students are jotting down notes on their laptops.  >> Read more trending news But on second glance, you may notice an undergrad who seems significantly younger than the others. That’s Kimora Hudson. She’s 13 years old and the youngest student at West Georgia this fall.  It may be shocking to imagine a young teen roaming the campus, but for the Douglasville native, she’s just “doing what comes natural.” “I’ve always raised my hand first in class. That just felt normal to me. But when I started getting accepted into really advanced educational programs, I started thinking, ‘OK, I’m really smart,’” she told the AJC with a giggle. Kimora is so intelligent that she was able to enroll into UWG’s Move On When Ready/Dual Enrollment program, an academic acceleration initiative for 10th-, 11th- and 12th-graders, as a ninth-grader.  In about two years, she’ll be a high school graduate with college credits that will classify her as a junior.  Although the bubbly teen shies away from touting her achievements, her parents have been singing her praises for years. “When she was 3 or 4 months, her doctors told me she would be a genius, because she started forming words very early,” her mother Fawn Hudson explained. “In pre-K, her teachers would tell me they had to bring in second-grade work specifically for Kimora. By the time first grade came around, it was just obvious that she was gifted.” That’s when Fawn, who works as a career development and mental health specialist, began signing her daughter up for a variety of fast-track curricula, including Duke University’s Talent Identification Program, a monthlong online learning session for fifth- and sixth-graders, and Vanderbilt University’s Summer Academy, a weeklong residential academic experience for advanced eighth- through 12th-graders. By the time Kimora reached the seventh-grade, she was taking the ACT college-readiness exam.  “Everybody taking the exam was in high school. I remember that we could take a snack, but nobody else had snacks. I was in the corner of the class eating my chips and everybody was looking like, ‘Who is this little girl?’” she said with a laugh as she mimicked the noise of a bag opening.  Fawn wants to make sure her daughter is still able to enjoy adolescent activities such as noshing on snacks and hanging out with friends her age.  Most Fridays, the young MENSA candidate hits up the local high school football games with her girls, and on the weekends, she loves spending time with her church group and hosting sleepovers. She’s also a competitive swimmer.  “I’m a chill person. I’m still a normal 13-year-old. I still hang around my friends, because I need a balance. I just don’t see them every day at school like before,” Kimora said.  Instead, the full-time student is trekking the UWG grounds two days of the week, taking biology, biology lab and public speaking this fall semester. But she’s not alone. Her mother, who has registered for sociology graduate classes there, is right by her side.  When the study partners aren’t at school, they're hitting the books hard and seeking out internships. Kimora hopes to land a position with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or the American Red Cross. And Fawn is gearing up to launch a mentorship program called Why Wait that will help other gifted girls soar academically and beyond. Even though Kimora hasn’t declared a major yet, she has her eyes set on the science field. She’s considered becoming a marine biologist, veterinarian, surgeon or psychologist.  But no matter her decision, she is excited to be an example for other kids not only through her scholarship but also through her social media channels and blog, which documents her unique experience.  “People are so afraid to go out and try new things. I want to help bring a community together for young black women,” Kimora said. “I want to be an advocate for people who step out the box and express themselves. I’m going to keep going.”
  • White House asks Congress for $7.85 billion in Hurricane Harvey disaster relief
    White House asks Congress for $7.85 billion in Hurricane Harvey disaster relief
    A week after Hurricane Harvey slammed into the Texas Gulf Coast, the Trump Administration is asking Congress for almost $8 billion in disaster relief funds, in what could be the first installment of a recovery effort that may well be the most expensive ever for the federal government in dealing with a domestic natural disaster. “These additional Federal resources would enable the affected States to address disaster response and immediate recovery needs in the areas most affected by Hurricane Harvey, said White House budget chief Mick Mulvaney in a letter to House Speaker Paul Ryan. “Because the need for this funding arises from an unforeseen, unanticipated event resulting in the loss of life and property, these resources should be provided as emergency funding,” Mulvaney added, in a signal that the White House will not press for offsetting budget cuts to pay for the extra spending. JUST IN: Trump administration asks for $7.85 billion for response and recovery efforts related to Hurricane Harvey in letter to Speaker Ryan pic.twitter.com/Je8pD636gC — NBC News (@NBCNews) September 2, 2017 A vote is expected next week in the House on the emergency request. Before the storm hit, FEMA officials told reporters they had no worries about the level of existing disaster relief funds – estimated at $3.6 billion. But that view changed in just one week. “That allowed us to get through the initial response operations,” said White House Homeland Security Adviser Tom Bossert, who made clear more money would be needed soon. The scope of the disaster also foreshadowed a growing cost, as FEMA reported this morning that more than 364,000 people had already filed for disaster assistance – “the largest registration after any single event.” Other notes about the relief effort: + 21,000 federal staff have been deployed in support of the Harvey response. + Over 34,000 people have used shelters in Texas and Louisiana. + 53,000 pounds of medical equipment and supplies have been sent to the area. + Nearly 2.5 million meals have been provided, along with almost 2.5 million liters of water. Those numbers seem likely to increase. “Many areas are inaccessible,” FEMA reported Friday morning. “Federal, state and local search and rescue teams continue to reach those in stranded areas.” On Saturday, the President will go to Houston, and Lake Charles, Louisiana to review some of the damage, and meet with those who felt the brunt of the storm. “He’ll have the chance to meet extensively with quite a few storm survivors, as well as talk with some of the volunteers that are helping administer a lot of the support that these individuals have needed over the last week,” said White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.
  • Police, mayor apologize to Utah nurse arrested for refusing to draw blood from unconscious patient
    Police, mayor apologize to Utah nurse arrested for refusing to draw blood from unconscious patient
    The mayor of Salt Lake City and Salt Lake City police are apologizing after reports and a video surfaced of a detective arresting a nurse for refusing to draw blood from an unconscious patient. The Salt Lake City Tribune reported Thursday that bodycam footage and video from University Hospital show Detective Jeff Payne arguing with nurse Alex Wubbels about a police officer who wanted to draw blood from an unconscious patient. The Tribune reported the victim was injured in a collision July 26. The collision left another driver dead. >> Read more trending news Video shows Wubbels tell Payne that she cannot draw blood from an unconscious patient unless they are under arrest, there is a warrant, or if the patient gives consent. Although Payne acknowledged her statement, he insisted he had authority to get the sample, at one point threatening to arrest the nurse. Video shows Payne handcuffing Wubbels and pulling her to get her into a patrol car. On Friday The Salt Lake Tribune reported that Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill wanted an investigation into the incident.  Salt Lake City police Chief Mike Brown and Mayor Jackie Biskupski apologized to Wubbles in individual statements. After looking at the incident, Brown said his department “took steps to ensure this will never happen again.” “We apologized for the incident and promised to find a solution. Additionally, our policy management team continues to work closely with the hospital staff on improved policies and training.” “To date, we have suspended the officer from the blood draw program. We have already replaced our blood draw policy with a new policy,” Brown said at a Friday news conference, according to KTSU. All remaining officers on the blood draw program have reviewed, and are operating under the new policy and protocol.” Biskupski said in her statement she watched the video of the incident. “What I saw is completely unacceptable to the values of my Administration and of the values of the Salt Lake City Police Department. I extend a personal apology to Ms. Wubbles for what she has been through for simply doing her job.” University of Utah Health, where Wubbles works, released a statement supporting her. “University of Utah Health fully supports Nurse Wubbels and we are proud her decision to focus first and foremost on the care and well-being of her patient. She followed procedures and protocols in this matter and was acting in her patient’s best interest. We have worked with our law enforcement partners on this issue to ensure an appropriate process for moving forward.” American Nurses Association also responded through a tweet from its president, Pam Cipriano. “It is outrageous and unacceptable that a nurse should be treated in this way for following her professional duty to advocate on behalf of the patient as well as following the policy of her employer and the law. Nurse Wubbels did everything right. It is imperative that law enforcement and nursing professionals respect each other and resolve conflicts through dialogue and due process.” The police department said Payne has been placed on adminstrative leave as the investigation into the incident began.
