Terry Crews sues WME, agent Adam Venit for assault and battery

Terry Crews has officially taken legal action against William Morris Endavor agent Adam Venit.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the actor has filed an assault and battery lawsuit against WME and Venit. The complaint was filed Monday in Los Angeles County Superior Court.

“Venit, upon his first meeting Crews, viciously grabbed Crews’ penis and testicles so hard that it caused Crews immediate pain in a blatant and unprovoked sexual assault,” Crews’s attorney Bryan Sullivan wrote in the suit.

Crews initially came forward publicly with the allegations in a Twitter thread in October. He filed a police report with the Los Angeles Police Department in Nov. 8, according to ABC News.

“People have to be held accountable,” he told paparazzi outside the department. When asked if he had plans to sue, he said, “We’re going to go all the way.”

Crews did not name Venit in his tweets on Oct. 10, instead referring to him as “a high level Hollywood executive.”

“Given the history of inaction by WME and the retaliatory actions that have occurred and likely will occur, Crews had no choice (but) to bring this action to protect himself and to stand up for all victims of sexual predators,” Sullivan wrote in the complaint. “After all, if Crews, a 6’4”, muscled, man, former professional athlete, with a long list of entertainment industry credits, can be the victim of sexual assault at the hands of a much more powerful individual in the entertainment industry, anyone can be a victim.”

Crews fired his WME agent and left the agency in early November. On the 15th of that month, he spoke out about why he decided to come forward in a morning television interview, calling Venit out by name and detailing the alleged assault.

Richard Shotwell/Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP FILE - In this Sept. 25, 2017 file photo, Terry Crews attends 2017 the Fox Fall Party at Catch LA in West Hollywood, Calif. Crews has filed a lawsuit against the man he claims groped him at a Hollywood party last year. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

“People need to be held accountable,” he said. “This is the deal about Hollywood. It is an abuse of power. This guy, again, he’s one of the most powerful man in Hollywood, and he looked at me at the end as if, ‘Who is going to believe you?’”

Venit was suspended from WME for 30 days, but returned to a demoted position Nov. 27.

“Someone got a pass,” Crews tweeted in response to the news.

SOMEONE GOT A PASS https://t.co/yLPwpWGtT8 — terrycrews (@terrycrews) November 27, 2017

ABC News reported the trial demands a jury and is seeking unspecified damages.

Crews’s outspokeness has led him to be named among the Silence Breakers, TIME’s Person of the Year. He spoke to the publication about the reception to his story and the role men should play in advocating for women’s rights.

“I’m here to tell you it’s not your fault. It’s not,” Crews said. “What happened to me was a prime example.”