'Tell my family I love them': Graphic video shows officer getting shot

The dramatic moment a South Carolina police officer was shot was caught on camera and the video was released to the public on Thursday, after the suspect in the case was convicted two years later.

The video, released by the Fourteenth Circuit Solicitor’s Office, shows Estill Police Officer Quincy Smith responding to a call about a man who was harassing people outside a convenience store on Jan. 1, 2016 in South Carolina.

Video footage, captured by a $30 pair of body-camera goggles the officer had bought for himself on Amazon, shows a nearly-fatal encounter between Smith and a suspect, according to the video posted by the 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

In the video, Smith is shown approaching Malcolm Antwan Orr, 29, who was on the phone and refused to stop, walking away from Smith when ordered.

After giving several commands for Orr to stop and take his hand out of the camouflage jacket he was wearing, Smith took out his Taser and warned Orr he would use it if he remained noncompliant. The suspect responded by pulling a gun from his jacket and shooting the officer several times.

As shots continue to ring out, Smith runs back to his cruiser and radios for help. His left arm was broken and he had been shot in the neck.

Smith sits in the vehicle for a moment and pleads for help before getting out and lying on the ground.

A bystander, who identified himself as J. Tompkins, approaches Smith, who is struggling to breathe, and attempts to keep him calm while using the police radio to provide dispatch with more details about Smith’s condition.

“Dispatch, please tell my family I love them,” Smith said, while on the ground outside of his cruiser.

Several minutes pass before a female approaches the scene and begins yelling for “Quincy.” Another female, who also appears to know Smith, arrives and says a prayer for the wounded officer.

An ambulance arrives and treats Smith for his injuries.

Nearly two years later, Smith testified against Orr in court, according to the 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

With the body-camera footage serving as evidence, a jury found Orr guilty of attempted murder and possession of a firearm in commission of a violent crime. He was sentenced to 35 years in prison, according to the video.