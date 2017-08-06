Listen Live
cloudy-day
82°
H 87
L 73

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
82°
Chance of T-storms
H 87° L 73°
  • cloudy-day
    82°
    Current Conditions
    Chance of T-storms. H 87° L 73°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day
    87°
    Today
    Chance of T-storms. H 87° L 73°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day
    86°
    Tomorrow
    Partly Cloudy T-storms. H 86° L 73°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
National
3 teenagers dead in fiery crash after stealing vehicle from dealership
Close

3 teenagers dead in fiery crash after stealing vehicle from dealership

3 teenagers dead in fiery crash after stealing vehicle from dealership
Photo Credit: JOHANNES EISELE/AFP/Getty Images
A police car with lights flashing  responds to an emergency. Three teenagers were killed early Sunday morning  in a fiery crash in St. Petersburg, Fla., but authorities say it didn’t happen as a result of a police chase. Police spotted the stolen vehicle the teens were driving, but did not give chase.

3 teenagers dead in fiery crash after stealing vehicle from dealership

By: Palm Beach Post

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -  Florida authorities said three teenagers — one 14-year-old and two 16-year-olds — stole a sport utility vehicle, sped away from officers and died in a fiery, violent crash early Sunday morning.

>> Read more trending news

The 4:30 a.m. crash happened in Pinellas County, in west-central Florida.

Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said in a news conference Sunday morning that a fourth teen in the SUV, who is 14, survived and is hospitalized. He said all the teens had criminal histories — including one who was just released from jail on July 31.

Among the deceased: 16-year-olds Keontae Brown and Dejarae Thomas, and 14-year-old Jimmie Goshey.

Gualtieri said a Ford Explorer and a Chrysler Sebring were stolen from a Clearwater car dealership Thursday. Both vehicles were spotted by deputies in early Sunday morning. Deputies tried to apprehend the drivers of the cars, but didn't initiate pursuits of them. The sheriff's office's pursuit policy generally does not allow deputies to chase stolen cars.

Deputies believed the teens were using the stolen cars to commit burglaries. At one point, they set up a perimeter to try to catch the teens, but a deputy spotted the vehicles outside of the perimeter.

At that point, the sheriff said, the cars were in a "cat and mouse" game with each other, accelerating and slowing down. Gualtieri said that the cars hit speeds 100 mph or more.

>> Related: Body believed to be missing woman found: co-worker arrested

The deputy that spotted them did not initiate a high-speed chase, but the Explorer continued at about 100 mph when it hit another vehicle, caught fire and went airborne. The Explorer also hit a billboard pole.

The driver hit by the Explorer suffered minor injuries, the sheriff said.

Read more here.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • Dog found shot to death after wandering from backyard
    Dog found shot to death after wandering from backyard
    A dog was found shot to death after escaping from a backyard in Henry County, and his owner wants to know who is responsible. Captain the labradoodle ventured away last Sunday around 2 p.m. after wind blew open the gate at the family’s home in McDonough. Captain was found shot to death 90 minutes later just outside the entrance to Joyner Estates, which is around the corner from the family’s home. A neighbor’s surveillance camera captured some of the last images of Captain walking around. TRENDING STORIES: Infant found dead in SUV when grandmother left her in vehicle, police say Creepy-looking web sacks are popping up all over Georgia Mom who killed home invader: 'It was either him or me, and I wasn't going' “When we first found him over there, we initially thought he was hit by a car,” said the dog’s owner Gary Terrell. Terrell said Captain was not aggressive and was the kind of dog who would run away from strangers. He can’t understand why someone would shoot his dog. “It was a cold-hearted, malicious act and it has impacted us tremendously,” Terrell said. Police are searching for the person who killed the beloved family pet. Terrell has been going door-to-door and using social media to try to help police track down the shooter. “We’re going to be relentless. We’re not going to give up. We’re going to keep looking,” he said. Terrell said his 11-year-old daughter is heartbroken and doesn’t like to be outside of their home anymore. “He was one of our kids. We loved him,” he said. “He was my best friend. He was my best dog friend.” Surveillance video does not show who shot Captain. Animal control is helping police with the investigation.
  • Apparent tornado leaves destruction in Tulsa; 13 injured
    Apparent tornado leaves destruction in Tulsa; 13 injured
    An apparent tornado near midtown Tulsa early Sunday injured more than a dozen people, including two with life-threatening injuries, knocked out power to thousands of customers, heavily damaged businesses and blew debris through the streets, leaving a 'Pet Smart' sign suspended around power lines. No deaths were reported following the storm that struck shortly after 1 a.m., according to city of Tulsa spokeswoman Kim Meloy. Emergency Medical Services Authority spokeswoman Kelli Bruer said the ambulance company transported a total of 13 people to area hospitals, eight from a TGI Fridays restaurant, four from a Whataburger restaurant, and one person who was in the area. One of the most severely injured was in TGI Fridays and the other was inside the Whataburger, Bruer said. The timing of the storm was fortunate, according to city of Tulsa spokeswoman Kim Meloy, because hundreds, if not thousands of people were in the area only hours earlier. 'It's a highly commercial area with a lot of people normally in there. There's a mall, there's a movie theater, a TGI Fridays,' Meloy said. The area also includes some industrial sites. The estimated one-square-mile area remained blocked off Sunday morning while crews worked to remove the debris, Meloy said. Some of the damaged power poles leaned precariously over roadways, with power lines dangling to the ground, and forced the closing of Interstate 244 for about two hours immediately after the storm. More than 11,000 customers were without power at one point. More than 3,900 remained without electricity late Sunday morning, according to Public Service Company of Oklahoma. National Weather Service meteorologist Amy Jankowski said preliminary reports indicate a tornado, but it could be Monday before surveyors complete their investigation and there is no preliminary estimate of the storm's strength. Tornadoes are generally associated with spring months, but Jankowski said they can occur any time. 'I wouldn't say outrageously rare, but it is uncommon,' to see an August tornado, Jankowski said. Jankowski said the storm system moved out of the Tulsa area into southeastern Oklahoma, with potentially heavy rainfall creating a threat of flooding through Monday and possible wind gusts of up to 60 mph. ___ Sign up for the AP's weekly newsletter showcasing our best reporting from the Midwest and Texas: http://apne.ws/2u1RMfv
  • 14 years later, ICE makes arrest in deadly Atlanta shooting
    14 years later, ICE makes arrest in deadly Atlanta shooting
    More than 14 years after a deadly shooting in Atlanta, immigration authorities have arrested the man believed responsible. Carlos Chavez, a 34-year-old native Guatemalan, was arrested Thursday during a “targeted enforement action,” officials from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said in a news release. He is being held at the Fulton County jail and a detainer has been placed to hold him for future immigration proceedings. NEW: Join the discussion at the AJC's Crime & Safety Facebook group Authorities believe Chavez entered the country without authorization. According to ICE, Chavez had been on the run since March 2003, when a Fulton County judge issued an arrest warrant accusing him of shooting and killing a man named Francisco Chavez. There was no relation between the two men, officials said. No other details about the shooting were provided.  ICE’s fugitive operations team arrested Chavez as he left a home on Cumberland Drive in Atlanta, officials said.  Know what’s really going on with crime and public safety in your metro Atlanta community, including breaking news, trial coverage, trends and the latest on unsolved cases. Sign up for the AJC’s crime and safety newsletter delivered weekly to your inbox. In other news:
  • Body believed to be missing Florida woman found; co-worker arrested
    Body believed to be missing Florida woman found; co-worker arrested
    A body believed to be the remains of missing Jacksonville, Florida, woman Savannah Gold was found late Saturday, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said. >> Visit ActionNewsJax.com for the latest on this developing story The body was found off Club Duclay Road — near Blanding Boulevard — in west Jacksonville. >> Mom of missing 21-year-old: 'I just want to know where she is' Gold’s coworker at Bonefish Grill, manager Lee Rodarte, 28, became a suspect after discrepancies were found in his story, JSO said. Rodarte was booked on charges of murder and tampering with evidence.  >> On ActionNewsJax.com: RAW INTERVIEW: Gold's father, friend make emotional plea JSO said Gold got into Rodarte’s car in the parking lot of the restaurant on Wednesday afternoon, and they apparently had a fight. The two had an off-and-on relationship, JSO said.  >> Parents of missing woman say strange circumstances surround her disappearance A struggle ensued, JSO said, and Rodarte appeared to take an object and slash the tire of Gold’s car. After a few minutes, he drove away in his own car, JSO said. Rodarte was arrested at the Mandarin restaurant, located just off I-295, on Saturday night. According to JSO, Rodarte admitted killing Gold and disposing of her body in the pond at the end of Club Duclay Road.  >> Read more trending news Rodarte led police to the body, JSO said. An autopsy is pending and will take place Sunday or Monday. JSO said video surveillance showed a 'possible struggle' inside Rodarte's car. On the video, JSO said, Rodarte could be seen walking to Gold's car, opening a door and looking inside. JSO said Rodarte returned to his car and drove off at 6:04 p.m. Gold was never seen exiting the car, JSO said.  Gold was quickly reported missing Wednesday after she didn’t show up for her shift at Bonefish Grill on San Jose Boulevard. About 30 minutes after Gold was supposed to be at work, her father Daniel said he got a text from Gold’s phone. It had misspelled words and said she was running away with a great guy she met and would call them later. That was the moment Gold’s parents said they knew something was wrong. “He showed it to me and I immediately knew that it wasn’t her,' Sharon Gold said. 'We text each other all day and every day … and this was not from my daughter. It was from someone else.' >> FACEBOOK LIVE: JSO's Steve Gallaher announces discovery of body
  • Welcome boost from China to global pressure on North Korea
    Welcome boost from China to global pressure on North Korea
    A global pressure campaign on North Korea propelled by sharp new U.N. sanctions received a welcome boost Sunday from China, the North's economic lifeline, as Beijing called on its neighbor to halt its missile and nuclear tests. The Trump administration cautiously embraced China's apparent newfound cooperation, while putting it on notice that the U.S. would be watching closely to ensure it didn't ease up on North Korea if and when the world's attention is diverted elsewhere. But there were no signs the U.S. would acquiesce to China's call for a quick return to negotiations. The diplomatic wrangling sought to build on the sweeping new North Korea sanctions passed by the U.N. Security Council a day earlier — the strongest in a generation, the U.S. said. As diplomats gathered in the Philippines for an annual regional meeting, President Donald Trump was cheering the move. He cited the 'very big financial impact' of the sanctions and noted optimistically that both China and Russia had joined in the unanimous vote. 'It was a good outcome,' U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said in characteristically understated fashion. For the U.S., it was a long-awaited sign of progress for Trump's strategy of trying to enlist Beijing's help to squeeze North Korea diplomatically and economically. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, meeting with North Korea's top diplomat during the gathering in Manila, urged the North to 'maintain calm' despite the U.N. vote. 'Do not violate the U.N.'s decision or provoke international society's goodwill by conducting missile launching or nuclear tests,' Wang said, in an unusually direct admonition. Tillerson did not meet with North Korea's envoy, Ri Yong Ho. In fact, on his first day in Manila, Tillerson appeared to go out of his way to avoid crossing paths with Ri. Though Beijing repeated its call for the United States and North Korea to resume talks, the U.S. said that was still premature, and rejected yet again a Chinese call for the U.S. to freeze joint military exercises with South Korea in exchange for the North halting nuclear development. Pyongyang views the military exercises as rehearsals for an invasion. The U.S. also warned it planned to rigorously monitor China's compliance with the new penalties. Susan Thornton, the top U.S. diplomat for Asia, said Beijing had historically cooperated with sanctions after flagrant North Korean violations but then slipped back over time. 'We want to make sure China is continuing to implement fully the sanctions regime,' Thornton told reporters in Manila. 'Not this kind of episodic back and forth that we've seen.' Infusing the diplomatic gathering with dramatic intrigue was the presence of Ri, the odd man out at a meeting dominated by concerns about his nation's nuclear proliferation. Indeed, the U.S. was floating a proposal to temporarily kick North Korea out of the 27-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations Regional Forum, although other member nations are divided about that idea. Would Tillerson interact with his North Korean counterpart, even informally, if they crossed paths in Manila? It was a question driving the hallway chatter at the gathering, but the U.S. shot down that prospect and said Tillerson had no plans to interact with Ri. Tillerson, who was scheduled to attend a gala dinner Sunday, skipped it. Ri did not. The North Korean was spotted at the gala smiling and toasting with the other foreign ministers. Tillerson aide R.C. Hammond said that after a productive first day, Tillerson spent several hours preparing for Day 2. Instead, the U.S. was represented at the dinner by Thornton, whose official title is acting assistant secretary of State for East Asia and Pacific Affairs. Though Tillerson has emphasized the Trump administration's willingness to sit down with North Korea for negotiations, he's said that won't happen until the North agrees to abandon its nuclear aspirations. Even with new U.N. sanctions in place intended to drive Pyongyang back to the table, conditions still aren't ripe for talks, U.S. diplomats said. But Wang, the Chinese envoy, cast Ri's presence in Manila as a positive, enabling him to 'hear the voices from other sides.' Speaking in Chinese, Wang said that Ri 'also has the right to share his opinions.' Ri hasn't spoken publicly since arriving in the Philippines. But a commentary in the ruling party's Rodong Sinmun newspaper said Washington had disregarded the warning the North sent with its intercontinental ballistic missile tests and was pursuing 'desperate efforts' in the form of stepped-up sanctions. 'Now the U.S. mainland is on the crossroads of life and death,' the commentary warned. The new sanctions could cut off roughly one-third of North Korea's estimated $3 billion in annual exports, ostensibly denying the nation of funds for its weapons programs. All countries are now banned from importing North Korean coal, iron, lead and seafood products, and from letting in more North Korean laborers whose remittances help fund Kim Jong Un's regime. The U.S. drafted the sanctions resolution and negotiated it with China following North Korea's unprecedented test of an ICBM in July and a follow-up test weeks later. Those tests sharply escalated U.S. fears that Pyongyang is a key step closer to mastering the technology needed to strike American soil with a nuclear-tipped missile. Yet despite deeming North Korea a top security threat, the young Trump administration has struggled to find a strategy that differs significantly from what the U.S. has tried in the past. Aside from calling for more sanctions, Trump's approach has centered on enlisting China — the North's biggest trading partner — and others to lessen ties to Pyongyang. Trump's initial optimism about China's willingness to help gave way to public exasperation, with Trump saying Chinese President Xi Jinping had 'tried' but that it 'has not worked out.' Trump's administration began floating potential plans to punish China for its trade practices in what was widely perceived as a reaction to China's inaction on North Korea. But in recent days, the two powers have started to paper over some of those differences. Beijing praised Tillerson for declaring the U.S. wasn't seeking regime change in North Korea. Trump has held off, for now, on the trade actions. And China joined the 15-0 vote in the Security Council on the new sanctions. 'Who has been carrying out the U.N. Security Council resolutions concerning North Korea? It is China,' Wang, the Chinese foreign minister, said Sunday. 'Who bore the cost? It is also China.' ___ Associated Press writers Jim Gomez and Teresa Cerojano contributed to this report. ___ Reach Josh Lederman on Twitter at http://twitter.com/joshledermanAP
  • This Georgia county just got its first black-owned gas station
    This Georgia county just got its first black-owned gas station
    The Jonesboro community is in a celebratory mood, because it has just opened its first black-owned gas station in Clayton County.  »RELATED: The largest black-owned businesses in Atlanta Colisha Hicks and her fiancé Fatz recently purchased a Citgo, and it’s been inspiring the masses since one Facebook user posted the announcement online.  The picture and video that was uploaded has been liked more than 6,000 times and shared more than 7,000 times since it was uploaded last week.  While African-Americans make up about 65 percent of Clayton County’s population, Fatz said there should be more black entrepreneurs in town. “We should have something to contribute to our people and let our people know that we can do the same thing that everybody else does,” Fatz told 11 Alive. “The youth when they see us they’re shocked. That makes us feel good.” The couple wants to keep the celebrations going. They’re planning to host a grand opening ceremony in mid-August.  »RELATED: Black Restaurant Week is headed to Atlanta 
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEOC Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.