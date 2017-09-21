MOUNT DORA, Fla. - A Florida high school counselor has been arrested after a 15-year-old girl said she was molested at school, authorities said.
Mount Dora High School counselor Jason William Roberts, 40, of Oxford, is accused of molesting the teenager between Jan. and March, according to police.
The girl told police on Sept. 1 that the incidents occurred in a “test” classroom at the school.
On one occasion, two other students went into the test classroom and Roberts told the girl not to say a word and that he would go to jail for his actions and for the way he spoke to her, police said.
The teen told police that in the moment she thought what Roberts was doing was “ok” because she wanted attention and no one wanted to date her, investigators said. The teen said Roberts's attention filled a void and that she felt like she was in a relationship with him, investigators said.
"I was heartbroken that my daughter had to go through that and angry, of course. I was angry," the teen's mother, who didn't want to be identified, said.
Roberts is also accused of texting the teen and then telling her to delete them, police said.
The mother told Channel 9 that she realized the teen and Roberts were texting each other, but never filed a formal complaint.
