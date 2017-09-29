Listen Live
ORLANDO, Fla. -  A South Florida boy who survived a rare brain-eating amoeba infection -- which kills most people who contract it -- was reunited Friday with the doctor who saved his life.

Sebastian Deleon was infected while swimming in a freshwater pond in August 2016.

"The day after, (a) couple days after I came up to Orlando, I got a headache," Deleon said. "(The) first day, mom gave me Advil."

But the 16-year-old became progressively worse and went to Florida Hospital with an acute sensitivity to light and a headache so severe that he couldn't stand to have anyone touch him.

Hospital staffers had been trained to look for the amoeba, which is often contracted through the nose when someone swims in a freshwater lake or river. The infection has a fatality rate of 97 percent, and another boy died from it at the same hospital two years ago.

Dr. Humberto Liriano gave Deleon a cocktail of drugs that put him into a coma and then went to work trying to kill the amoeba before it killed the teen.

"I even cooled him down, his body temperature, really, really low, because my thought was the amoeba survives in a warm body of water, (so) if I cooled him down enough, the amoeba might not produce or multiply," Liriano said.

On Friday, during Florida Hospital's third annual conference to educate health care providers about the brain-eating amoeba, Deleon and Liriano were reunited.

What Liriano did, Deleon said, was nothing short of miraculous.

"No words," he said. "Pretty much, he's an everyday miracle."

  • Stanton remains at 59 homers as Marlins defeat Braves 6-5
    Stanton remains at 59 homers as Marlins defeat Braves 6-5
    Giancarlo Stanton went 2 for 4 with a single and a double and the Miami slugger remained at 59 home runs as the Atlanta Braves beat the Marlins 6-5 on Friday night. Marcell Ozuna drove in three runs to lead Miami, which rallied from a 5-0 deficit and took the lead with a four-run seventh. Justin Bour's two-run single gave the Marlins a 6-5 lead. The Marlins also got run-scoring singles from Ozuna and Stanton off Braves reliever Dan Winkler (0-1). Adam Conley (8-8) pitched a scoreless seventh for the win. Junichi Tazawa inherited two runners in the eighth and induced pinch-hitter Tyler Flowers to hit into an inning-ending double play. Brad Ziegler threw one pitch in the ninth and retired pinch-hitter Matt Kemp on a game-ending double play for his 10th save. Ozuna's one-out, two-run double in the sixth cut Atlanta's lead to 5-2 with the tying run at the plate. Luiz Gohara ended Miami's threat striking out Bour and Brian Anderson. Gohara allowed four runs, six hits and walked four. He struck out six. Ozzie Albies' homer to lead off the game and Lane Adams' three-run shot against Miami starter Dan Straily gave the Braves a 4-0 lead in the first inning. Atlanta increased the lead on Kurt Suzuki's run-scoring single in the second. Straily allowed five runs, six hits and four walks. He struck out three in his shortest start of the season. TRAINER'S ROOM: Miami: The starters are getting games to rest in the final weekend of the season and Friday was CF Christian Yelich's turn. Tyler Moore started in left and Ozuna moved to center. Atlanta: CF Ender Inciarte didn't start but entered the game on a double switch in the seventh. Manager Brian Snitker planned to give Inciarte the night off to rest left thumb soreness he first experienced while sliding into a bag against the Nationals on Sept. 19.
  • Judge orders release of Austin Harrouff interview tapes
    Judge orders release of Austin Harrouff interview tapes
    A judge in Martin County, Florida, decided Friday that additional recordings of a hospital-bed interview between Austin Harrouff and TV’s Dr. Phil McGraw will be released to the public. >> Read more trending news Judge Lawrence Mirman said the videos are “highly relevant” to the case, adding that the production company that brought the motion to the court can add a watermark to the videos upon release. “This is not a case involving questions regarding the identity of the perpetrator. It is obvious that the question of criminal culpability will involve complicated questions relating to the mental state of the defendant at the time of the alleged crimes,” he wrote in his ruling. “It is obvious that this case’s resolution will depend upon expert testimony.” The videos are expected to be released next week. Harrouff, 20, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder in the Aug. 15, 2016, fatal attacks on John Stevens III and his wife, Michelle Mishcon, at their home on Southeast Kokomo Lane near the Palm Beach County border. Harrouff is also accused of trying to kill their neighbor, Jeff Fisher. The story made international headlines after law-enforcement officers said they found Harrouff on top of Stevens, biting his face. He later told authorities that he “did something bad” and “ate humans.” The court hearing comes after attorneys representing the production company for CBS’s “Dr. Phil” show, Peteski Productions, said they were subpoenaed by the state to release any additional recordings of Harrouff, who grew up in Jupiter, attended Suncoast High and was present for Friday’s hearing. In the original interview released by “Dr. Phil,” Harrouff said he was sorry for what he is accused of, but that he didn’t remember much of it. “I didn’t know if it was reality or a dream. It’s like waking up from a nightmare,” Harrouff told McGraw. In a motion they filed this month, the attorneys argued additional recordings should be protected under the shield law — also known as journalist privilege. If the recordings are released, the attorneys asked that they be released with a watermark to retain copyright. Charles Babcock, the attorney representing CBS, said Friday they’re fighting to keep the recordings out of the evidence because they are outtakes and notes — nothing published. As far as what those videos contain, he said Harrouff is not in view and it’s only his voice, but he did not go into detail as far as what is in those recordings. The state has argued the video is part of the evidence and should be released, while Harrouff’s attorneys said the recordings should remain protected. In court Friday, Assistant State Attorney Jeffrey Hendriks asked Martin County Sheriff’s Office Detective Eugene Marcaida to give testimony. A requirement of journalist-privilege law is that the party asking for the information from the journalist must have to tried to get the same information by other means. Marcaida said he tried to interview Harrouff before he was taken to jail and read his rights, but Harrouff said his lawyers had instructed him not to respond. In Mirman’s ruling, he said the information is relevant to the case, cannot be obtained from alternate sources and providing only part of the interview — which was previously released — would not be fair to expert witnesses asked to judge Harrouff’s mental state at the time of the attacks. Neither party objected to a watermark or copyright if the recordings are released, but there was concern it may change the content of the video. Babcock said the watermark would only go in one of the corners of the video when released. Harrouff’s father, Wade, was also in court but declined to speak with reporters after the hearing.
  Teen who survived rare brain-eating amoeba infection reunited with doctor who saved his life
    Teen who survived rare brain-eating amoeba infection reunited with doctor who saved his life
    A South Florida boy who survived a rare brain-eating amoeba infection -- which kills most people who contract it -- was reunited Friday with the doctor who saved his life. >> Read more trending news Sebastian Deleon was infected while swimming in a freshwater pond in August 2016. 'The day after, (a) couple days after I came up to Orlando, I got a headache,' Deleon said. '(The) first day, mom gave me Advil.' But the 16-year-old became progressively worse and went to Florida Hospital with an acute sensitivity to light and a headache so severe that he couldn't stand to have anyone touch him. Hospital staffers had been trained to look for the amoeba, which is often contracted through the nose when someone swims in a freshwater lake or river. The infection has a fatality rate of 97 percent, and another boy died from it at the same hospital two years ago. Dr. Humberto Liriano gave Deleon a cocktail of drugs that put him into a coma and then went to work trying to kill the amoeba before it killed the teen. 'I even cooled him down, his body temperature, really, really low, because my thought was the amoeba survives in a warm body of water, (so) if I cooled him down enough, the amoeba might not produce or multiply,' Liriano said. On Friday, during Florida Hospital's third annual conference to educate health care providers about the brain-eating amoeba, Deleon and Liriano were reunited. What Liriano did, Deleon said, was nothing short of miraculous. 'No words,' he said. 'Pretty much, he's an everyday miracle.
  • Fallen Polk County officer ‘died a hero,' family says
    Fallen Polk County officer ‘died a hero,' family says
    She died a hero.' That is the way the husband of a slain Polk County police officer is remembering his wife.  Detective Kristen Hearne died Friday after investigators say she was acting as backup when she and a fellow officer were checking on a suspicious vehicle. Police said Seth Spangler and a woman approached the officers and then shot them.  [PHOTOS: Family photos of fallen Detective Kristen Hearne] Her husband, Matt Hearne , and her mother, Trish Brewer, sat down with Channel 2’s Chris Jose on Friday night and told him about their good times with Kristen, a wife and mother they said was devoted to her family and community.  “She died a hero doing what she loved to do,” Matt Hearne told Jose. Hearne said he was not far from the scene where his wife was shot and killed Friday morning when he got a phone call.  “I stepped out of the truck and the next thing I know the sheriff of the county came running up to me and said, ‘You need to get to the hospital. Kristen has been shot.’ That was the worst feeling I ever had,” Hearne said.   [RAW VIDEO: Husband of slain police officer talks about wife] Matt Hearne, like his wife, is a law enforcement officer. He is a lieutenant with the Aragon Police Department. He was off duty when he got the tragic news.  Sharing family photos, Hearne told Jose how Kristen was a devoted officer and wife . He said nothing gave the couple greater joy than their 3-year-old son, Isaac. “It’s something nobody should ever have to go through. But I want him (Isaac) to grow up knowing that his mom loved him unconditionally. One of the best women who ever walked the face of this earth,” Hearne said.  “I have four boys and one girl. Can't nobody take that place and can never have another one,” mother Trish Brewer said . “When they pulled into my yard, and they told me, I screamed. I cried. I hollered.” Kristen Hearne served in Polk County for five years. She began her career in law enforcement nearly a decade ago. [RAW VIDEO: Mother of slain police officer remembers daughter] “The pain is deep. The hurt is deep. The sorrow is deep. But she lives on within us,” Matt Hearne said.   Hearne told Jose he and Kristen just had a conversation about leaving their careers in law enforcement. Just too dangerous, he said. Kristen Hearne was 29 years old.
  • Texas high school cheerleaders kneel during anthem
    Texas high school cheerleaders kneel during anthem
    The pre-game protests that swirled through the NFL this past weekend also surfaced at a pair of high school football games on Friday night in Austin, Texas. >> Read more trending news  Before kickoff of the Austin High-Crockett contest at House Park, a group of about a half -dozen Maroons football players knelt on the sideline during the playing of the national anthem. They took a knee about 5 feet behind their teammates, who were standing on the west sideline of House Park, facing the American flag that was flying beyond one of the end zones. At Nelson Field, at least six of McCallum’s cheerleaders took a knee during the playing of the national anthem before the District 25-5A showdown between McCallum and LBJ. No players from either team knelt. Last week, during a campaign rally in Alabama for a failed Senate candidate, President Trump called for NFL owners to fire players who knelt during the national anthem before games to protest racial injustice and police violence. “Wouldn’t you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say, ‘Get that son of a bitch off the field right now. Out. He’s fired. He’s fired,’” Trump said at the rally. In the wake of Trump’s remarks, every NFL team made some sort of demonstration this past weekend before their games. Joined by their team owner, Jerry Jones, an acknowledged Trump supporter, the Dallas Cowboys knelt as a team before the anthem to show unity with the rest of the league. Earlier this week, a principal at a high school in Louisiana sent a letter to parents and students that said any athlete who protested during the national anthem could be kicked off their team. In Texas, however, several large school districts, including those of Houston and Frisco, said in a news release that players would be allowed to kneel during the playing of the anthem without any repercussions. A year ago, San Francisco quarterback Colin Kaepernick began taking a knee during the playing of the national anthem to protest racial injustice and police brutality.
  • Suspect arrested decades after pregnant woman found dead
    Suspect arrested decades after pregnant woman found dead
    For 37 years, Ronnie Fematt had been living with a burning question: Who killed his newlywed wife and their unborn child in 1980 and left her nude body on a Los Angeles County beach? Once considered a possible suspect in the case, Fematt stood shoulder-to-shoulder Friday with Los Angeles sheriff's investigators, who announced they had finally made an arrest. It was March of 1980 when Fematt had an argument with his newlywed wife, Teresa Broudreaux — then 20 years old and five months pregnant with their unborn child — and she left to go to her sister's house nearby, investigators said. After she left her sister's home later that evening, Broudreaux was never seen alive again. Her nude, lifeless body was found early in the morning on March 4, 1980, along the shoreline of Malaga Cove Beach in Palos Verdes Estates. Broudreaux had been beaten over the head and killed. Detectives tried to track down any leads they could. But there were no witnesses, and for years the case had gone cold — the records later filed away in the homicide bureau's library. 'Years later, a series of coincidences and new DNA technology produced an unexpected break in the case,' Los Angeles County Sheriff Jim McDonnell said. The case was reviewed by a specialized squad that reviews unsolved cases and in 2013, investigators uncovered DNA from evidence that had been collected at the crime scene, but they wouldn't provide many details. They ran the DNA sample through a database and got 'quite the hit,' sheriff's Det. Ralph Hernandez said. The DNA alone, though, wasn't enough for detectives to prove their case. After years of additional interviews and a review of a possible suspect's criminal record, detectives believed they could finally make a case that could stick. Robert Yniguez, 65, was arrested on suspicion of murder outside of his home in San Pedro on Thursday. Yniguez's DNA had been on file for a prior sex offense, Hernandez said. He had been arrested in 1981 and suspected of sexually assaulting a young woman, the detective said at a news conference Friday. But the charges were dropped when the woman stopped cooperating. Yniguez was arrested again the next year and served eight years in prison after being convicted of rape, Hernandez said. Since his release, Yniguez has gotten married and has been employed as a construction worker, detectives said. Yniguez had been questioned about Broudreaux's killing several times since his 2013, but when detectives came knocking on his door Thursday night, he was still surprised, Hernandez said. It wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney who could comment on the allegations. The arrest was welcome news for Fematt, who said he's never given up hope that one day detectives would find his wife's killer. The two had met while she was working at a fast-food restaurant and were dating for a few years before they were expecting a little girl and were married. Five months later, his wife was killed. 'There was nobody to hear her cry, nobody to hear her screams, nobody to help her,' Fematt said, his voice cracking, as he choked back tears. 'When she bled out, the baby died. I think of that all time.' ___ Follow Michael Balsamo on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/MikeBalsamo1 .
