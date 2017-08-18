Listen Live
Teen who received heart transplant dies on first day of school
Teen who received heart transplant dies on first day of school
Photo Credit: Ian Waldie/Getty Images
File photo

By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

GOSHEN, Ohio -  A teen, who was supposed to be celebrating with his family on the first day of school, died an hour after he posed for the traditional first day of school photo.

Peyton West, 13, was born with hypoplastic left heart syndrome. He had three open-heart surgeries by the time he was 5, WCPO reported. In March 2017, he had a heart transplant.

After worrying about health setbacks and potential rejection, everything was going well Thursday for Peyton.

But after the photographic moment, the day started to turn.

First, he said during a car ride to school that he wasn’t feeling right and that something was wrong, WCPO reported. He was riding with his older brother, according to WKRC.

He was rushed to Children’s Hospital, where he died later that morning.

The announcement was posted to the Facebook page that chronicled his fight.

WKRC reported that an autopsy is scheduled to find out what happened to Peyton.

