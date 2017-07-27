Listen Live
cloudy-day
90°
H 92
L 75

!
Traffic
DONATE NOW:

The WSB Care-a-Thon Total: $499,711

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
90°
Partly Cloudy
H 92° L 75°
  • cloudy-day
    90°
    Current Conditions
    Partly Cloudy. H 92° L 75°
  • cloudy-day
    92°
    Today
    Partly Cloudy. H 92° L 75°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day
    89°
    Tomorrow
    Partly Cloudy T-storms. H 89° L 73°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
National
Teen who lied about being gang raped faces felony charges
Close

Teen who lied about being gang raped faces felony charges

Teen who lied about being gang raped faces felony charges
Photo Credit: Rockard/Getty Images

Teen who lied about being gang raped faces felony charges

By: Rare.us

DENISON, Texas -  A Texas teenager is facing felony charges after she falsely claimed she was kidnapped and raped by three African-American men in March, according to reports.

>> Read more trending news

Breana Harmon, 19, ran into a church wearing only a shirt, bra and underwear and told witnesses she had been abducted, taken to the woods behind the church and raped by two of the men as the third held her down, the Dallas Morning News reported.

An investigation found that the cuts on her jeans did not match the cuts on her legs, authorities said. A nurse found no evidence of sexual assault after examining Harmon. Later in March, she admitted to police that she had made up the entire ordeal.

Harmon told authorities that “things from her past started going through her head” and she “began cutting herself and her jeans,” the Herald Democrat reported. She then confessed that she had lied about the incident because she didn’t want her mother to know she was cutting herself.

Harmon was initially arrested and charged with a misdemeanor. She was indicted Wednesday on charges including two third-degree felony counts of tampering with physical evidence and a felony count of tampering with a government record, among other charges. If convicted, she faces up to 10 years in prison.

“The more we have looked at what happened in this case, and considered the harm it caused, and certainly could have caused, we believe what she did fits these higher charges,” Grayson County District Attorney Joe Brown said in a statement. “What she did was very serious, and we believe it was felony conduct.”

The Herald Democrat reported that the Denison Police Department, which investigated the case, is also seeking $8,000 in restitution.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • House approves $1.6 billion for Trump border wall as part of spending ‘minibus’
    House approves $1.6 billion for Trump border wall as part of spending ‘minibus’
    Following through on a prime 2016 campaign pledge from President Donald Trump, the House on Thursday approved a $1.6 billion down payment to start building a new border barriers in Texas and California, adding that money to a broader package containing four of the twelve bills that fund operations for the federal government in 2018. “The best thing we could do as a good neighbor to Mexico, is to build a wall where it is needed, as President Trump has talked about,” said Rep. Louis Gohmert (R-TX). “When you go to various portions of the border now, it is a single strand of wire,” said Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ). “A border wall is important, it’s imperative.” The plan would pay for 60 miles of a new barrier – both in the form of a wall and a levee. All of that would be in Texas. There would also be 14 miles of new fencing in California. “Some things are working on the border are working,” argued Rep. Ted Poe (R-TX). “And one of those things that is working is a wall in the big cities.” House passes spending package w/ $1.6B for Trump's border wall, 235-192. 5 Rs voted no, while 5 Ds voted yes. — Cristina Marcos (@cimarcos) July 27, 2017 Democrats denounced the plan, as they pointed out that Mr. Trump’s campaign pledge of making Mexico pay for the wall is not happening. “Mexico is not paying for it, nor would anybody in their right mind think that Mexico is ever going to pay for it,” said Rep. Darren Soto (D-FL). “Not many of us believed that,” said Rep. Louise Slaughter (D-NY). “This money should be used to give the American people real security, not politically motivated gimmicks,” said Rep. Stephanie Murphy (D-FL). Dishonest media says Mexico won't be paying for the wall if they pay a little later so the wall can be built more quickly. Media is fake! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017 There was no direct vote on the $1.6 billion in border wall money in the House, as Republican leaders used the rules to prevent that from happening, worried that there would not be a majority in favor of such funding. Two of the five House Republicans who voted against bringing the $1.6 billion in wall funding up for a vote represent districts along large swaths of the border – Rep. Will Hurd (R-TX), and Rep. Steve Pearce (R-NM). Hurd has argued for a high-tech approach to the border, with sensors, radar, drones and cameras, instead of a wall. “We can’t double down on a Third Century approach to solve 21st Century problems if we want a viable long-term solution,” Hurd said. Texas GOP split on wall: Rep. Carter (supports) serves a district just north of Austin Rep. Hurd (opposed) oversees 800 miles on border — Sarah Ferris (@sarahnferris) July 27, 2017 The border wall funding was included along with spending for four other areas of government – for the U.S. military, the Legislative Branch, energy and water programs, as well as spending for veterans programs. Eight other funding bills – including spending on the Department of Homeland Security – are not going to be voted on in the House before lawmakers leave Capitol Hill for a summer break that extends until Labor Day.
  • Sessions tells AP he's not stepping down unless asked
    Sessions tells AP he's not stepping down unless asked
    After being berated for a week by President Donald Trump, Attorney General Jeff Sessions said Thursday he will stay in the job for as long as Trump wants him to serve. Sessions told The Associated Press he and Trump have a 'harmony of values and beliefs' and he intends to stay and fight for the president's agenda 'as long as he sees that as appropriate.' 'If he wants to make a change, he has every right,' Sessions said in an interview outside the U.S. Embassy in San Salvador during a mission to increase international cooperation against the MS-13 gang. 'I serve at the pleasure of the president. I've understood that from the day I took the job.' Congressional Republicans have rallied around Sessions, a former senator from Alabama, and expressed mortification at the humiliation visited on him by Trump in several interviews and a series of tweets branding him weak and ineffective. Trump is upset that Sessions recused himself months ago from the investigation into interactions between Russian officials and the Trump campaign, and that he has not taken a tougher line against his defeated Democratic rival, Hillary Clinton. Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina warned Thursday there would be 'holy hell' to pay if Trump fired Sessions. After meeting his Salvadoran counterpart, Sessions told AP he was 'thrilled' with the support he's received, presumably from lawmakers. 'I believe we are running a great Department of Justice,' he said. 'I believe with great confidence that I understand what is needed in the Department of Justice and what President Trump wants. I share his agenda.' He acknowledged, with considerable understatement, 'it hasn't been my best week .... for my relationship with the president.' The two have not spoken recently, he said. 'But I look forward to the opportunity to chat with him about it.' In Congress, Republican Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska went to the Senate floor Thursday to discourage Trump from making a so-called recess appointment while the Senate is away at the end of August — should that be the president's intention. A recess appointment would allow Trump to appoint anyone of his choosing and bypass Senate confirmation until 2019 if the Senate recesses for 10 days or more in August. 'If you're thinking of making a recess appointment to push out the attorney general, forget about it,' Sasse said. 'The presidency isn't a bull, and this country isn't a china shop.' The previous evening, the Republican chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley, tweeted that he wouldn't be holding a confirmation hearing for a new attorney general if Trump decided to go that route. The committee's agenda is set for the rest of 2017, he tweeted, adding: 'AG no way.' The White House of late has appeared to be trying to tamp down the notion that Trump wants Sessions out — without offering a rousing endorsement of him, however. 'The president wants him to do his job, do it properly,' the White House press secretary, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, said Thursday. 'He wants him to be tough on the intelligence leaks and he wants him to move forward.' In San Salvador, Sessions met his Salvadoran counterpart, Douglas Melendez, and congratulated him on charges laid over the last two days against more than 700 gang members, many of them from MS-13, said the Justice Department. He also met members of an international anti-gang task force at an event where an FBI agent described MS-13 as a highly coordinated and well-organized gang whose imprisoned leaders order violence in the U.S. from their prisons in El Salvador. MS-13 is an international criminal enterprise with tens of thousands of members in several Central American countries and many U.S. states. The gang originated in immigrant communities in Los Angeles in the 1980s then entrenched itself in Central America when its leaders were deported. It's known for hacking and stabbing victims with machetes, drug dealing, prostitution and other rackets. Its recruits are middle- and high-school students predominantly in immigrant communities, and those who try to leave risk violent retribution, law enforcement officials have said. MS-13 members have been accused in a spate of bloodshed that included the massacre of four young men in a Long Island, New York, park and the killing of a suspected gang rival inside a deli. The violence has drawn attention from members of Congress and Trump, who has boasted about efforts to arrest and deport MS-13 members across the United States. For Sessions, the anti-gang mission was a way to show his priorities are Trump's priorities after days of being upbraided by the president in the most public fashion. In Washington, lawmakers moved on efforts to prevent the dismissal of Special Counsel Robert Mueller, a development that might be made easier if Sessions were moved aside. Graham is working on legislation that would block the firing of special counsels without judicial review. Democrats Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island and Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut said Thursday they are among the senators on the Senate Judiciary Committee who are working with Graham on the effort. Blumenthal said the bill would protect Mueller and other special counsels. He said firing Mueller 'would precipitate a firestorm that would be unprecedented in proportions.' Sessions recused himself from the investigation into election meddling after he acknowledged meeting with Russia's ambassador during the campaign. ___ Jalonick reported from Washington
  • Chinese billionaire convicted in United Nations bribery case
    Chinese billionaire convicted in United Nations bribery case
    A Chinese billionaire who wanted to build a United Nations center in Macau and was accused of illegally paying hundreds of thousands of dollars to U.N. ambassadors to make it happen was convicted at his bribery trial on Thursday. The verdict was returned in Manhattan federal court against Ng Lap Seng, one of China's richest men. Ng was convicted of bribery, conspiracy and money laundering charges. Prosecutors presented evidence that Ng from 2010 to 2015 bribed two U.N. ambassadors with hundreds of thousands of dollars to support his project to build a U.N. conference center, but defense lawyers contended that Ng only paid money when he was asked to spend it to speed the project along. A prosecutor earlier this week had urged the jury to convict Ng, saying he bribed the ambassadors so he could build a U.N. facility that would be as big as the one in New York, a claim a defense attorney dismissed as 'a big zero.' 'The defendant Ng Lap Seng corrupted the United Nations,' Assistant U.S. Attorney Janis Echenberg told the federal court jury on Tuesday during closings at a trial that kept Ng confined under 24-hour guard in a luxury Manhattan apartment for the last two years. She said the 69-year-old Ng paid millions of dollars to the two U.N. ambassadors to clear away red tape so he could build a conference center in Macau that would be the 'Geneva of Asia,' where tens of thousands of people would spend money at his hotel, a marina, a condominium complex, a heliport and a shopping center. Echenberg said it was a project that would bring Ng and his family 'fame and more fortune.' 'Brick by brick, bribe by bribe, the defendant built the path that he thought would build his legacy,' she said. Defense attorney Tai Park raised his voice repeatedly as he derided the prosecution as 'frankly outrageous.' 'It falls by its own weight,' he said. 'It's a big zero.' Park reread aloud parts of a U.N. Task Force report that he said proved there were no rules or prohibition against the kind of private-public partnership that Ng had forged with the United Nations and its ambassadors to build a multibillion-dollar facility that would serve developing nations. He blamed the ambassadors — former U.N. General Assembly President John Ashe and suspended Dominican Republic Ambassador Francis Lorenzo — for abusing their relationships with Ng. 'Mr. Ng literally threw his money in every direction he was asked,' Park said. Ashe, who died last year in an accident at home, had asked Ng to rescue him in 2014 with a $200,000 donation to pay for a concert after another person who was supposed to finance the event backed out, Park said. He said a $20,000-per-month salary paid to Lorenzo was for his job as president of a media organization meant to benefit developing nations. Echenberg said if there was any doubt about why Ng was paying Lorenzo a lot of money it was eliminated in December 2012, when he promised him an extra $30,000 monthly to speed approval of the Macau center. The prosecutor said Lorenzo's testimony was so damaging that Park spent six days on cross-examination. 'You know he's guilty just by the testimony of ambassador Lorenzo,' she said. Lorenzo, who pleaded guilty to accepting and paying bribes, remains free on bail pending sentencing.
  • Grandson charged in woman's 'highly suspicious' disappearance
    Grandson charged in woman's 'highly suspicious' disappearance
    Channel 2 Action News has learned a man has been charged in his grandmother disappearance. Millicent Williams, 78, was reported missing DeKalb County by her family. When police searched the home for a welfare check, they found blood inside. Her 37-year-old grandson, Gregory Williams, was named as a 'person of interest,' according to Channel 2's Aaron Diamant. He has now been charged with kidnapping, aggravated assault and theft by taking. Gregory Williams was found in a car. Millicent is still missing. Crews are searching a nearby park. We're gathering new details about the suspect, for updates on Channel 2 Action News at 6. TRENDING STORIES: Hospital denies mother's faith-based healthcare coverage Teen charged in crash that killed recent high school graduate Police: Mother arrested after toddler found unresponsive from drug overdose BREAKING: 37 year old Gregory Williams charged with Kidnapping, AG Assault, Car theft. His grandmother still missing @wsbtv. More at 5... pic.twitter.com/tpbqqbegPD-- Aaron Diamant (@AaronDiamantWSB) July 27, 2017
  • Drivers in emergency lane slowed response in crash that shut down interstate
    Drivers in emergency lane slowed response in crash that shut down interstate
    A dump truck crash shut down I-85 in South Fulton County for hours Wednesday. The crash on I-85 Southbound near Senoia Road made for a messy evening commute. Police said drivers on the shoulder blocked emergency responders from getting to the wreck. Fairburn police gave Channel 2 Action News body camera video that shows officers working to move the drivers out of the way. We're talking to the deputy chief who says this is common and dangerous problem, for Channel 2 Action News at 6. TRENDING STORIES: Hospital denies mother's faith-based healthcare coverage Teen charged in crash that killed recent high school graduate Police: Mother arrested after toddler found unresponsive from drug overdose
  • New deal reached to fix VA budget crisis after vets protest
    New deal reached to fix VA budget crisis after vets protest
    House Republicans and Democrats reached agreement Thursday on a $3.9 billion emergency spending package to fill a shortfall in the Department of Veterans Affairs' program of private-sector care, seeking to avert a disruption to medical care for thousands of veterans. The deal includes additional money for core VA health programs, something insisted on by veterans' groups. The plan sets aside $2.1 billion over six months to continue funding the Choice program, which provides federally paid medical care outside the VA and is a priority of President Donald Trump. VA Secretary David Shulkin has warned that without legislative action Choice would run out of money by mid-August, causing delays in health care. The proposal also would devote $1.8 billion to authorize 28 leases for new VA medical facilities and establish programs to make it easier to hire health specialists. That cost would be paid for by trimming pensions for some Medicaid-eligible veterans and collecting fees for housing loans. A House vote was planned Friday, before members were to begin a five-week recess. The Senate is finishing up business for two more weeks and would also need to approve the measure. Major veterans' groups had opposed the original House plan as an unacceptable step toward privatization, leading Democrats to block that bill on Monday. That plan would have trimmed VA benefits to pay for Choice without additional investments in VA infrastructure. Put in place after a 2014 wait-time scandal at the Phoenix VA hospital, the Choice program allows veterans to receive care from outside doctors if they must wait 30 days or more for an appointment or drive more than 40 miles to a VA facility. Rep. Phil Roe of Tennessee, the chairman of the House Veterans Affairs Committee, told a hearing on Thursday that the six-month funding plan was urgently needed and would give Congress more time to debate broader issues over the future of the VA. He was joined by Rep. Tim Walz, the panel's top Democrat. In a statement released before the deal was finalized, Shulkin praised the agreement and urged the House to act swiftly. The legislation 'will greatly benefit veterans,' he said. Still, while the agreement may avert a shutdown to Choice, the early disputes over funding may signal bigger political fights to come. During the 2016 campaign, Trump had criticized the VA for long wait times and mismanagement, saying he would give veterans more options in seeing outside providers. At an event Tuesday night in Ohio, Trump said he would triple the number of veterans 'seeing the doctor of their choice' as part of an upcoming VA overhaul. His comments followed a warning by the leader of the Veterans of Foreign Wars against any Trump administration effort to 'privatize' the VA. Speaking Monday at its national convention in New Orleans, outgoing VFW National Commander Brian Duffy criticized the initial House plan as violating Trump's campaign promise to VFW that it 'would remain a public system, because it is a public trust.' Shulkin announced the budget shortfall last month, citing unexpected demand from veterans for private care and poor budget planning. To slow spending, the department last month instructed VA medical centers to limit the number of veterans it sent to private doctors. 'This situation underscores exactly why Congress needs to pass broader and more permanent Choice reforms. Even after they finish scrambling to fund this flawed program, too many veterans will still be trapped in a failing system and will be unable to seek care outside the VA when they want to or need to,' said Dan Caldwell, policy director of the conservative Concerned Veterans for America. Currently, more than 30 percent of VA appointments are in the private sector, up from fewer than 20 percent in 2014, as the VA's more than 1,200 health facilities struggle to meet growing demands for medical care. The VA has an annual budget of nearly $167 billion. ___ Follow Hope Yen on Twitter at https://twitter.com/hopeyen1
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEOC Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.