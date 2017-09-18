A high school student was looking to add some flavor to her senior photos, so she used her favorite fast-food chain for inspiration.
Mikayla Cleckler, 17, of Mississippi, is almost “McDone” with high school and instead of sending her cap flying, she threw McDonald’s fries, according to PopSugar.
Jana Cooley, Mikayla’s cousin who took the photos, thought the fast-food restaurant was the perfect spot since Mikayla eats there at least once a week, Inside Edition reported.
“She texted me and asked if I would mind taking her senior pictures, and I responded, 'You know we're taking these at McDonald's, right?’” Cooley told Pop Sugar. “She is obsessed with their buttermilk chicken sandwiches and just knowing the type of person she is, we wouldn't be doing the world justice if we didn't incorporate a little humor.”
The photos were taken in July, but have recently started to go viral.
The pictures will be featured in Mikayla’s school yearbook and on her graduation invites.
“We just wanted something different from everyone else’s, something to look back on and laugh,” Cleckler told Inside Edition. “My friends thought the photos were hilarious.”
