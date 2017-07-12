An Indiana high school student is being credited with saving a man’s life on his second day on the job at a Cincinnati, Ohio restaurant.

Austin Goddard attends South Ripley High School in neighboring Versailles, Indiana, and he said all 10th graders were certified in CPR last year.

That training came in handy when a customer collapsed during Austin’s second day at work at a Skyline Chili restaurant in Cincinnati.

The 16-year-old was recently hired after volunteering there for almost a year with his mom, who is a dishwasher at the restaurant.

Austin was cleaning a table on his second day when he noticed a customer had collapsed in the restaurant.

The man “just collapsed right there where he was eating and they asked if anyone knew CPR and I just ran up and started doing CPR on him,” the teen told WKRC TV.

“I just had it on the chest and just kept my elbow straight just doing it with enough force and pressure like you’re supposed to,” he explained.

The victim was rushed to the hospital by medics and is making a recovery.

The man’s family returned to the restaurant a few days later with a picture and a thank you for Austin for helping save a life.