National
Teen returns lost wallet with $1,500 stuffed inside and it was all caught on camera
Teen returns lost wallet with $1,500 stuffed inside and it was all caught on camera

Teen returns lost wallet with $1,500 stuffed inside and it was all caught on camera
A California teenager returned a wallet bulging with $1,500 to its rightful owner after finding it in the family’s yard.

Teen returns lost wallet with $1,500 stuffed inside and it was all caught on camera

By: Shelby Lin Erdman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -  A big hug for a California teenager who found a wallet with $1,500 inside and returned it to its rightful owner.

That’s what Melissa Vang did when 18-year-old Tyler Opdyke showed up at her door to make sure she had found the lost wallet. He had hidden it under her doormat when no one answered his knock.

This is how it happened. Opdyke was handing out fliers for his uncle’s pesticide business, according to KOVR, when he stumbled upon the wallet bulging with cash. 

Vang’s husband had dropped it as he was leaving the home

“I just really thought about what I would want someone to do if I were to drop my wallet,” Opdyke told KOVR. “And then I thought about the house. I thought about the family who lived there.”

When he rang the doorbell to return the wallet, no one answered, because Vang was afraid to go to the door, but surveillance video captured Opdyke holding up the wallet .

So he hid the wallet under the doormat and returned later to make sure the family had found it. This time Vang and her two daughters answered the door. They hugged Opdyke and thanked him for his honesty and integrity in returning the lost money.

News

  • ICYMI: Clark Howard LIVE on the Equifax breach
    ICYMI: Clark Howard LIVE on the Equifax breach
    As more information becomes available about the Equifax breach scandal, U.S. consumers are still searching for answers on whether they are vulnerable to identity fraud.  So that is why WSB Radio, Channel 2 Action News, and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and Consumer Adviser Clark Howard teamed up Monday morning to answer your questions.   Clark Howard was joined by Channel 2 Action News anchor Craig Lucie LIVE in Team Clark Howard's Consumer Action Center. They fielded questions and talked about the breach for over an hour.   The Facebook Live of the event reached more than 400,000 people worldwide:
  • Dawgs Empty the Backfield Stable Against Samford
    Dawgs Empty the Backfield Stable Against Samford
    Alright it was a laugher, it should have been a laugher, it was a laugher.  But this is nothing to joke about.
  • This major project should help prevent massive data breaches like Equifax
    This major project should help prevent massive data breaches like Equifax
  • Braves receive approval to build new spring training complex
    Braves receive approval to build new spring training complex
    The Atlanta Braves have received final approval for a new spring training complex near Sarasota, Florida. The team plans to break ground next month after city commissioners in North Port voted 3-2 Tuesday to approve the $100 million complex, which was initially estimated to cost $75-80 million. The facility is set to open in 2019, meaning the Braves will spend one more year at their current Disney World complex where they have trained since 1998. The team said it needed a new facility closer to other Grapefruit League sites, which are now largely bunched along the Gulf Coast and in South Florida. The Detroit Tigers' facility in Lakeland is the only one within an hour's drive of Disney World. The Braves' new facility will be near the Baltimore Orioles' complex in Sarasota and Tampa Bay Rays' facility in Port Charlotte. It will be less than an hour's drive from Fort Myers, where both the Boston Red Sox and Minnesota Twins train, as well as the Pittsburgh Pirates complex in Bradenton. According to financing documents, Florida taxpayers will provide about $40.4 million toward the project, plus interest. A private developer will contribute $4.7 million, with the Braves picking up the remaining $55.5 million. The team expects to offset some of its costs by selling naming rights to the 8,000-capacity stadium. ___ For more AP baseball coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball
  • Senate intelligence chairman: Facebook should testify
    Senate intelligence chairman: Facebook should testify
    The chairman of the Senate intelligence committee says Facebook should testify as part of its probe into Russian meddling in the U.S. election, and that the social media giant 'seems to have been less than forthcoming' with Congress. Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C., said Tuesday that committee members agreed the panel should hold a public hearing after it was revealed earlier this month that hundreds of phony Facebook accounts, likely run from Russia, spent about $100,000 on ads aimed at stirring up divisive issues such as gun control and race relations during the 2016 campaign. The panel is one of several in Congress probing Russian interference and any connections to President Donald Trump's campaign. 'Facebook seems to have been less than forthcoming on potentially how they were used,' Burr said, adding that it's 'just a question of when, and potentially the scope of what that hearing would be.' Facebook has briefed members of Congress and also provided the ads and other information to Robert Mueller, the special counsel in charge of the Russia investigation, the company said. In all, the accounts purchased some 3,000 ads between June 2015 and May 2017. While the ads didn't specifically reference the election, a candidate or voting, they nevertheless allowed 'divisive messages' to be amplified via the social media platform, the company's chief security officer, Alex Stamos, said in a statement Sept. 7. In addition to the 470 accounts that appeared to be run from Russia, Stamos said its investigators also discovered an additional $50,000 in spending via 2,200 ads that 'might have originated in Russia,' even including ads purchased by accounts with IP addresses in the U.S. but set to Russian in the language settings. Lawmakers have said they want to know more about the content of the ads pushed out by the Russian-based Internet Research Agency and whether they targeted specific voters or locations in the United States. The company has come under intense pressure since the election to curb the flow of false information. After the election, it updated its advertising policy to say it wouldn't run spots that are 'illegal, misleading or deceptive, which includes fake news.' Burr said a hearing could likely involve Twitter and other social media companies as well. He said the panel hasn't yet issued any invitations, but a hearing would be this fall. Asked if he expected Facebook to be open to a public hearing, Burr said the company has 'expressed they don't have anything to hide, so a public hearing would be very appropriate.' Facebook spokesman Andy Stone wouldn't comment on a hearing but said the company 'continues to cooperate with the relevant investigative authorities.
  • Cuba again denies role in 'health attacks' on US diplomats
    Cuba again denies role in 'health attacks' on US diplomats
    The Cuban government on Tuesday again denied any involvement in or any knowledge of a mysterious series of health incidents that have affected American diplomats in Havana. Cuba also strongly objected to President Donald Trump's critical comments about the island in his speech to the U.N. General Assembly. At a meeting on law enforcement cooperation in Washington on Tuesday, Cuba's top diplomat for the Americas, Josefina Vidal, said Cuba has never and would never commit or allow what Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has described as 'health attacks' on any foreign diplomat on its territory. 'Cuba strictly observes its obligations to protect foreign diplomats on its soil,' the Cuban embassy in Washington said in a statement. 'Cuba has never perpetrated nor will it ever perpetrate actions of this nature, and has never permitted nor will it ever permit any third-party use of its territory for this purpose,' it said. It said the government had ordered investigations into the incidents and asked for cooperation from U.S. authorities, which it called 'essential.' At least 21 members of the American diplomatic community in Havana have suffered from symptoms, including brain damage, believed to have come from some sort of sonic attack since late last year. The most recent incident was in August. On Trump's UN speech, the Cuban statement was sharp, calling his remarks 'disrespectful, unacceptable and meddling,' especially while the meeting in Washington was taking place. 'The Cuban delegation voiced a strong protest,' it said. Trump has vowed to roll back the Obama administration's rapprochement with Cuba and has said he will not further ease sanctions until Havana adopts democratic reforms. In his speech, he called the Cuban government 'corrupt and destabilizing.
