A big hug for a California teenager who found a wallet with $1,500 inside and returned it to its rightful owner.

That’s what Melissa Vang did when 18-year-old Tyler Opdyke showed up at her door to make sure she had found the lost wallet. He had hidden it under her doormat when no one answered his knock.

>> Read more trending news

This is how it happened. Opdyke was handing out fliers for his uncle’s pesticide business, according to KOVR, when he stumbled upon the wallet bulging with cash.

Vang’s husband had dropped it as he was leaving the home

“I just really thought about what I would want someone to do if I were to drop my wallet,” Opdyke told KOVR. “And then I thought about the house. I thought about the family who lived there.”

When he rang the doorbell to return the wallet, no one answered, because Vang was afraid to go to the door, but surveillance video captured Opdyke holding up the wallet .

﻿>> Related: Lost wallet returned with painfully honest letter about why thief kept cash﻿

So he hid the wallet under the doormat and returned later to make sure the family had found it. This time Vang and her two daughters answered the door. They hugged Opdyke and thanked him for his honesty and integrity in returning the lost money.