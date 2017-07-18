Teen raises money after parents cut her off for dating black student

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. - A Nassau County teen is raising money for college after she says her parents cut her off for dating a black man.
Kearsten Holley, of Hilliard, created a GoFundMe account titled, "Color doesn't matter, college does."
She says on the page that her parents cut her off because she began seeing a boy of a different race, and they didn't approve.
"Why? I will never be able to comprehend or see behind their beliefs on that," she wrote. "I am 18 years old and my parents no longer support me, my future or anything I do because I choose to be with him."
Holley said on Facebook that she got a scholarship to play softball at St. Johns River State College, but it won't cover all of her expenses.
"Because of me not believing that my romantic interests is inferior due to his skin color, I will struggle going to college," Holley said.
Several people who commented on the GoFundMe page she shared on Facebook said she is going to have to get a job.
