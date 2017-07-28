Teen killed at Ohio State Fair had just joined Marines

COLUMBUS, Ohio - An 18-year-old man killed when a ride malfunctioned on the opening day of the Ohio State Fair on Wednesday had recently enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps.
Tyler Jarrell, of Columbus, was pronounced dead at the fair after being thrown off the Fire Ball ride during a malfunction.
In an interview with the Columbus Dispatch, Clarrisa Williams, the mother of Jarrell’s girlfriend Keziah Lewis, said the teen had just joined the Marines.
Keziah Lewis was also injured on the Fire Ball ride, Clarrisa Williams said.
"She kept asking for her boyfriend," Clarrisa Williams told the Columbus Dispatch. "I had to tell her he was the one who was deceased."
Jarrell was thrown into the air and landed on the ground about 50 feet from the ride, according to the Columbus Dispatch report.
Clarrisa Williams said her daughter, 19, doesn’t remember anything from the accident. She is recovering from pelvis, rib and ankle injuries.
Six others were injured in the accident, and at least three remained in critical condition Thursday night.
The injured riders were identified as 18-year-old Jennifer Lambert, of Columbus, 19-year-old Abdihakim Hussein, of Columbus, 22-year-old Jacob Andrews, of Pataskala, 36-year-old Tamika Dunlap, of Reynoldsburg, and 42-year-old Russell Franks, of Columbus. A 14-year-old boy, whose name was not released, was also injured.
Three of the seven injured remain at Ohio State University's Wexner Medical Center, with two in critical condition and one in serious condition.
Three of the others injured were taken to OhioHealth Grant Medical Center, and two were released by Thursday morning. Lambert remains there in critical condition, according to the Columbus Dispatch.
A statement was released Thursday afternoon on behalf of families of three injured at the fair that remain at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.
“We want to thank the community for its outpouring of concern for our loved ones who are being treated at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. We appreciate all of your prayers, and we are keeping those who were injured and died in our prayers as well. As we focus our attention on the long healing process, we are asking media and the community to respect our privacy during this very difficult time. We are declining media requests for interviews at this time. Thank you.”
