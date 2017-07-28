Listen Live
National
Teen killed at Ohio State Fair had just joined Marines
Close

Teen killed at Ohio State Fair had just joined Marines

Teen killed at Ohio State Fair had just joined Marines
Photo Credit: Jay LaPrete/AP
An Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper removes a ground spike from in front of the fire ball ride at the Ohio State Fair Thursday, July 27, 2017, in Columbus, Ohio. The fair opened Thursday but its amusement rides remained closed one day after Tyler Jarrell, 18, was killed and seven other people were injured when the thrill ride broke apart and flung people into the air. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Teen killed at Ohio State Fair had just joined Marines

By: Laura A. Bischoff and Lynn Hulsey, WHIO.com

COLUMBUS, Ohio -  An 18-year-old man killed when a ride malfunctioned on the opening day of the Ohio State Fair on Wednesday had recently enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps.

Tyler Jarrell, of Columbus, was pronounced dead at the fair after being thrown off the Fire Ball ride during a malfunction.

In an interview with the Columbus Dispatch, Clarrisa Williams, the mother of Jarrell’s girlfriend Keziah Lewis, said the teen had just joined the Marines.

Keziah Lewis was also injured on the Fire Ball ride, Clarrisa Williams said.

>> Related: Ohio State Fair ride accident: 18-year-old killed, 7 injured identified

"She kept asking for her boyfriend," Clarrisa Williams told the Columbus Dispatch. "I had to tell her he was the one who was deceased."

Posted by Tyler Jarrell on Friday, June 30, 2017

Jarrell was thrown into the air and landed on the ground about 50 feet from the ride, according to the Columbus Dispatch report.

Clarrisa Williams said her daughter, 19, doesn’t remember anything from the accident. She is recovering from pelvis, rib and ankle injuries. 

Six others were injured in the accident, and at least three remained in critical condition Thursday night.

The injured riders were identified as 18-year-old Jennifer Lambert, of Columbus, 19-year-old Abdihakim Hussein, of Columbus, 22-year-old Jacob Andrews, of Pataskala, 36-year-old Tamika Dunlap, of Reynoldsburg, and 42-year-old Russell Franks, of Columbus. A 14-year-old boy, whose name was not released, was also injured.

>> Related: Fire Ball rides closed in California after deadly Ohio State Fair accident

Three of the seven injured remain at Ohio State University's Wexner Medical Center, with two in critical condition and one in serious condition.

Three of the others injured were taken to OhioHealth Grant Medical Center, and two were released by Thursday morning. Lambert remains there in critical condition, according to the Columbus Dispatch. 

A statement was released Thursday afternoon on behalf of families of three injured at the fair that remain at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. 

“We want to thank the community for its outpouring of concern for our loved ones who are being treated at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. We appreciate all of your prayers, and we are keeping those who were injured and died in our prayers as well. As we focus our attention on the long healing process, we are asking media and the community to respect our privacy during this very difficult time. We are declining media requests for interviews at this time. Thank you.”

News

  • Police expand search for missing grandmother
    Police expand search for missing grandmother
    Investigators are back out Friday searching for a 78-year-old DeKalb County woman who is reported missing. Millicent Williams, 78, was last seen at her home on Brookgreen Point in DeKalb County. When police searched the home for a welfare check, they found blood inside. Police called her disappearance 'highly suspicious.' Her grandson, 37-year-old Gregory Williams, has been charged with kidnapping, aggravated assault and theft by taking in her disappearance. Crews searched a nearby park Thursday. Police said they will search new areas, including a park, on Friday. We're with investigators as they continue their search, on Channel 2 Action News at Noon Police said their focus is finding Millicent Williams. 'Time is of the essence. We're already behind the power curve as it is, so by getting him into custody, we can hopefully get some answers to the questions that we have,' Lewis said. TRENDING STORIES: Woman dies days after boyfriend's killing, birth of twins MAC to give out free lipstick for National Lipstick Day Police search for gunman who shot woman, Uber driver Police crews prepping to search park/lake for missing local grandmother day after Grandson charged. I'll have a live report at noon @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/JrP95FAJpO-- Aaron Diamant (@AaronDiamantWSB) July 28, 2017
  • Disappointed Republicans vow to keep trying on health care
    Disappointed Republicans vow to keep trying on health care
    Stunned by the surprise rejection of a bare bones Senate health care bill, Republicans in the House vowed on Friday to keep pressing for action on legislation to overhaul the Obama health law, urging Senate leaders not to give up, but still struggling to figure out the magic formula on a bill that can gain a majority in both houses of Congress. “I am disappointed and frustrated, but we should not give up,” Speaker Paul Ryan said in a written statement issued after what was described as a somber closed door meeting with House Republicans, just hours after the Senate had run aground on a GOP “skinny” health bill. “I encourage the Senate to continue working toward a real solution that keeps our promise,” Ryan said of the GOP campaign vow to repeal and replace the Obama health law. While Ryan didn’t point the finger of blame at Senate Republicans, other GOP lawmakers did. “At some point, the Senate is going to have to figure out how to make things work over there,” said Rep. Barry Loudermilk (R-GA). . @RepMoBrooks: 'If I were Mitch McConnell, I would resign and let somebody else see if they can provide the kind of leadership necessary.' pic.twitter.com/2Zj9xHUlqn — FOX Business (@FoxBusiness) July 28, 2017 “They need to figure out how to become more functional,” said Rep. Tom Cole (R-OK). “It’s unacceptable,” said Rep. Richard Hudson (R-NC). “We’ve got to get this done.” “It was a huge disappointment, I stayed up most of the night,” said Rep. Louis Gohmert (R-TX). “It’s painful, it’s easy to feel upset,” said Rep. Warren Davidson (R-OH). But I’m optimistic they’re going to find a way to do something.” GOP Rep Labrador on McCain 'it's his vote. Apparently he likes Obamacare' — Deirdre Walsh (@deirdrewalshcnn) July 28, 2017 The drama involving Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) played out after midnight on the Senate floor, as Vice President Mike Pence tried in vain to swing McCain behind a ‘skinny’ GOP health bill, the details of which had only been made public some two hours earlier. Pence, who was at the Senate with the hope of breaking a 50-50 tie vote, instead found himself in a last ditch effort to save the streamlined plan, which had become a last resort for GOP leaders, desperately trying to pass anything. When the roll of Senators was being called, McCain was just off the Senate floor, and did not answer his name. Moments later, he emerged, strode to the desk, and gave a thumbs down, bringing an audible gasp from the Senate floor. Democrats used the vote to call for bipartisanship on health care, but there has been precious little of that from either party over the last seven years, and there were no predictions of a sudden outbreak of political cooperation on the issue. “Sometimes you need a little spark,” Senate Democratic Leader Charles Schumer said on Friday, hoping that McCain’s vote will change the dynamic on health care. “The only way we get major things done in America, in the Congress and particular in the Senate is bipartisan,” Schumer said. Schumer, laying it on: 'I hope what John McCain did will be regarded in history as a turning point.' — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) July 28, 2017 As for President Trump, he spent Friday on Twitter demanding changes to the rules of the Senate, expressing frustration that much of his agenda will need 60 votes to get around a possible filibuster. “If Republicans are going to pass great future legislation in the Senate, they must immediately go to a 51 vote majority, not senseless 60,” the President tweeted. But on health care, Mr. Trump’s plan only needed a majority, as filibusters are not allowed under the expedited rules of budget reconciliation. The other reality in the Senate is that Republican leaders aren’t interested in getting rid of the filibuster, knowing that one day the Democrats will be in power, and ready to use that.  
  • North Korea fires apparent missile: reports
    North Korea fires apparent missile: reports
    North Korea fired what appeared to be a missile late Friday night local time, according to multiple reports. >> Read more trending news Citing Japan’s NHK, also known as the Japan Broadcasting Corporation, Reuters reported that the apparent missile might have landed in Japan’s exclusive economic zone. ﻿
  • The Latest: Construction company digs at site of cable break
    The Latest: Construction company digs at site of cable break
    The Latest on power loss on two North Carolina islands (all times local): 10:55 a.m. The construction company that acknowledged cutting an electric transmission cable that provides power to two North Carolina islands is digging at the site to determine the extent of the damage. PCL Construction, which is building a new bridge between the Outer Banks and the mainland, said it accidently drove a steel casing into the underground transmission cable on the south side of Oregon Inlet on Thursday. Cape Hatteras Electric Cooperative said its crews worked through the night to provide intermittent power from a nearby diesel generating plant and two portable generators. Officials said the portable generators struggled to carry the load on the circuits, and people are being asked to minimize usage. The cooperative said additional portable generators arrived on the island Friday morning, with more on the way. ___ 10:45 a.m. Tourists are streaming off a North Carolina barrier island that can only be reached by boat after a construction accident more than 70 miles away cut off all electricity. Leslie Lanier owns a book store on Ocracoke Island, and she said by Friday morning most of the vacation destination's thousands of visitors had left. Lanier says the island's 1,000 or so year-round residents are seeing their economy in free-fall. She says businesses like hers that depend on summer tourists are shutting down and workers aren't going to be paid during the days or weeks that power it out. Lanier says Friday will be the first day since tourist season ramped up last month that she won't be at her book store. ___ 10:45 a.m. Ocracoke Island resident Rob Temple has arrived at a ferry terminal to a long line of cars waiting to leave. He was taking his daughter to a movie in nearby Nags Head but planned to return afterward to his house where the power is out. Temple said Friday they had arrived hoping to take an 8:30 a.m. ferry, but the crowd waiting to board pushed their departure an hour later. Temple owns two sailboats he uses to take people on cruises in the sound. He said a large group was booked for Thursday but dwindled to a handful of people after most tourists left the island. He says businesses are used to dealing with disruptions that typically come from storms. ___ 10:30 a.m. There aren't a lot of restaurant choices along the parts of North Carolina's Outer Banks affected by the power outage because of a line cut by a construction crew. Coleen Gauker at the Island Convenience Store in Rodanthe says people are asking for something cold. Gauker told The Virginian-Pilot of Norfolk there are no cold options. But she says employees are coming up with sausage biscuits and such, using flashlights and a gas-powered stove. Aaron Howe says the store is the only place for people to get something to eat. Howe said an ice shipment Thursday sold out in 20 minutes. He did say the problems are not as bad as a hurricane. It is cash only, since there's no power for the registers or to handle charge cards. ___ 8:15 a.m. A state of emergency has been issued for two islands on North Carolina's Outer Banks after a construction company cut an electrical line. Gov. Roy Cooper signed the declaration for Hatteras and Ocracoke islands Thursday night. Cooper says the declaration removes restrictions on weight and the hours of service for fuel, utility and other truck drivers that may be working to deliver supplies and other resources needed to restore power. Crews were working to determine how severe the damage was when a construction crew working on a new bridge cut the power line to the islands Thursday morning. It could take several days or several weeks to repair. Hyde County officials issued mandatory evacuation orders for Ocracoke Island. Officials hope all visitors will be off the island by noon Friday. ___ 3:10 a.m. An estimated 10,000 tourists have been ordered to evacuate an island on North Carolina's Outer Banks after a construction company caused a power outage, leaving people stranded without air conditioning or places to eat. The evacuation order issued for visitors to Ocracoke Island in Hyde County went into effect at 5 p.m. Thursday. Officials say no one will be allowed onto the island unless they can prove residency. Hyde County public information officer Donnie Shumate says there are some 10,000 visitors on the island. He said the main concern was for their safety, adding that officials want to get visitors off the island by noon Friday. The outage comes during peak tourist season, which runs from mid-June through Labor Day.
  • Raines, Bagwell, Pudge, Selig and Schuerholz ready for HOF
    Raines, Bagwell, Pudge, Selig and Schuerholz ready for HOF
    Tim Raines played in the major leagues for more than two decades, and yet one at-bat still sticks in his mind. Nervous about making the Montreal Expos' roster after two brief call-ups that didn't work out so well (one hit in 20 at-bats), his performance on Opening Day 1981 in Pittsburgh erased any doubt. Raines led off the game with a walk, stole second on the first pitch to the next batter and scored after the errant throw to second eluded the outfielders. A star was born. 'I think that was the beginning of the type of player Tim Raines could be,' Raines recalled. 'It kind of got me going. I think if I would have struck out and not do anything offensively that game, I'm not sure what would have happened to my career. I hadn't really proven to anyone what type of player that I was. It kind of just took off from there.' His baseball journey ends Sunday in Cooperstown, when the 57-year-old Raines will be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame. Joining him are Jeff Bagwell and Ivan Rodriguez, along with former Commissioner Bud Selig and retired Kansas City and Atlanta executive John Schuerholz, both elected by a veterans committee. Raines received 86 percent of the vote by the Baseball Writers' Association of America to easily top the 75 percent threshold needed. That tally came on his final year on the ballot, an oversight that's difficult to fathom in retrospect. The switch-hitting Raines batted .294 and had a .385 on-base percentage in his 23-year career, finishing with 2,605 hits, 1,571 runs and 808 stolen bases. The stolen bases is the fifth-highest total in major league history and includes 70 or more steals in each season from 1981-86, a streak that stands alone in baseball history. Take a closer look at his accomplishments on the basepaths, and they are quite remarkable — his 84.7 percent success rate tops the list among players with at least 400 steal attempts. Raines credits his fortune to the increasing popularity of sabermetrics, advanced statistics that give greater insight into a player's worth. 'I think they kind of looked at the numbers on the baseball cards,' said Raines, who overcame a recreational drug addiction that hampered his production early in his career. 'There's more to the game than just those numbers. Guys can be just as important to a team and an organization in a lot of different ways.' Rodriguez, who holds the major league records for games caught (2,427) and putouts by a catcher (12,376), hit 311 homers and batted .296 in his career. No surprise that he's only the second catcher elected on the first ballot, following in the footsteps of his childhood idol, former Cincinnati Reds star Johnny Bench. In 21 seasons spent mostly with the Texas Rangers, Rodriguez was a 14-time All-Star, won a record 13 Gold Gloves and took home seven Silver Slugger awards. 'I think I just prepared myself,' said the 45-year-old Rodriguez, affectionately known as 'Pudge.' ''I'm talking about blocking thousands of balls, making thousands of throws to second base, trying to throw the ball to the right side of the base. 'You can have ability, but if you don't have discipline, if you don't work on things you have to do, it's going to be hard for you to do it in your career.' The 48-year-old Bagwell, who played his entire 15-year career with the Houston Astros, was elected in his seventh year on the ballot. He's the only first baseman in history with 400 career home runs and 200 stolen bases. 'This is all overwhelming to me,' Bagwell said. 'Parts of me wonder, 'Why am I in here?'' Bagwell ended his career with 449 home runs, was 1991 NL Rookie of the Year and in the strike-shortened 1994 season hit .368 with 39 homers and 116 RBIs in just 110 games to unanimously capture MVP honors. Just as impressive: From 1996-2001, Bagwell had at least 30 home runs, 100 runs scored and 100 RBIs per season, only the sixth player in major league history to reach those marks in at least six straight years. Schuerholz, who played second base at Towson University and became a junior high school teacher in the Baltimore suburbs in the mid-1960s, always wanted to be a major leaguer and couldn't get baseball off his mind. So he sent a letter to Jerry Hoffberger, owner of the hometown Orioles. The team gave him a spot in its minor league system. In 1969, Schuerholz joined the expansion Kansas City Royals and became general manager 12 years later. After the Royals won the 1985 World Series, he moved on to even greater success with the Braves. With Schuerholz calling the front-office shots, Atlanta won a remarkable 14 straight division championships. In 26 years as a GM, Schuerholz's teams won 16 division titles, six pennants and two World Series. He was the first general manager in history to win a World Series in each league. 'I feel awed,' said Schuerholz, whose only regret is that the Braves turned those division titles into only one World Series championship (1995). 'I feel as thankful and appreciative of all the people who have helped me in my career and in my life to get to this point where a group decided that this guy qualifies for the Hall of Fame, this guy ought to be in the Hall of Fame.' Selig never realized his childhood dream of replacing Joe DiMaggio in center field for the New York Yankees — he couldn't hit a curve ball — but he left a large imprint during more than 22 years as the leader of the game. He was instrumental in the approval of interleague play, the expansion of the playoffs, splitting each league into three divisions with wild cards, instituting video review and revenue-sharing in an era that saw the construction of 20 new ballparks. Fans haven't forgotten that his tenure also included the Steroids Era and the cancellation of the 1994 World Series amid a players' strike. Still, Selig left baseball in excellent shape economically — without labor strife and with a strict drug-testing policy that has helped clean up the game. 'In the end, I know what I set out to do and we pretty much accomplished it,' said Selig, who led the group that purchased the Seattle Pilots in bankruptcy court in 1970 and moved the team to Milwaukee. 'Yeah, there are things that happened that I think we reacted well to and got done what you had to get done. 'When I think of where we were in 1992 when I started and where we were when I left and where we are today, it's remarkable.' ___ More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball ___ Follow Kekis on Twitter: www.twitter.com/Greek1947
  • In shooting simulator, fairgoers aim from police perspective
    In shooting simulator, fairgoers aim from police perspective
    When the gunman showed up at the hospital, Mike McDorman raised his handgun, took aim and shot the guy. He did the same when an impaired driver stepped out of a vehicle and aimed his way. Then, having dealt with a handful of these tense scenarios in just a few minutes, he handed the gun back to a sheriff's deputy and walked out of the police shooting simulator with a relieved smile. 'I'm a mess. Sweaty!' said McDorman, the local chamber of commerce president, who acknowledged he shot an innocent person in one scene. 'I'm not quitting my day job.' McDorman was among dozens of people who took aim in a firearms training simulator placed at a county fair by a sheriff who hoped to help citizens better understand how quickly police must make life-or-death decisions. Some participants saw value in the exercise as police around the country face increased scrutiny for shootings, especially those involving unarmed black men. That's the educational effect that Sheriff Deborah Burchett hoped for when she rented the simulator to offer as a free exhibit at this week's Clark County Fair. Her staff built a darkened room for it, right between booths for a golf cart raffle, an anti-abortion group, a cellphone company and the National Guard. The operators estimate that at least a couple hundred people tried the simulator in the first three days, plus deputies, local officials and fair officials who took turns before the fair opening each day. Participants see realistic scenes such as school shootings and domestic disputes projected onto a screen from an officer's perspective. Participants hold a modified gun that shoots air, and a computer tracks their shots at the suspect on the screen, showing splatters of red when one is hit. Seeing a kill shot in her second try on the simulator left 30-year-old Melissa Tuttle wondering how she'd react if the situation were real. 'I don't know if I could walk home that night and be OK,' said Tuttle, a former defense attorney and now county clerk whose father was a sheriff's deputy. For civilians, she said, the simulator seems to be a deterrent to after-the-fact armchair policing in real life. Frank Robinette noted he'd have ended up dead after reacting too slowly in one scenario. The 50-year-old gun owner from Springfield called it a big eye-opener. 'I'm glad I didn't become a police officer,' he said. The sheriff's office says participants' responses to the exhibit have been almost unanimously supportive, aside from a few teenagers' complaints about not being allowed to try it. Burchett limited it to adults out of concern about how it might affect youngsters. Burchett said she thinks it's worth every penny of the $3,000-plus she paid to rent the equipment from Tactical Edge Protective Services, a Warsaw, Indiana, business run by an officer who mostly rents the high-tech equipment for law enforcement training. Participant Scott Greene, a 30-year-old Springfield insurance agent, saw value in it, too, in the context of police shootings making headlines around the country. He said officers sometimes make mistakes, 'but it's very easy for people to say this is how I would have acted.' Going through the simulator, he said, shows it might not be that simple.
