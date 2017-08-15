A New York teenager was arrested Monday after police said he choked to death his mother’s ex-boyfriend as the older man beat the teen’s mother.

Luis Moux, 18, of the Bronx, is charged with manslaughter in the death of Stanley Washington, according to WPIX in New York City. Washington, 43, was also from the Bronx.

Police investigators allege that Washington went to the home of Moux and his mother around 4:30 a.m. and got into an argument with her in the hallway outside the apartment, the news station reported. He followed her inside and began beating the 37-year-old woman.

Moux heard the beating and left his bedroom, at which time he began pulling Washington off his mother.

The New York Daily News reported that the teen wrapped an arm around Washington’s neck to get him off his mother. Washington eventually lost consciousness and later died of his injuries.

Police sources told the Daily News that Moux’s mother also passed out during the beating and awoke to see her son standing over her ex-boyfriend. They said it was not immediately “crystal clear” if Moux choked the man only while trying to get him off his mother, or if he continued choking him afterward.

“It’s not cut and dry,” the newspaper quotes a police source saying. “There was a battle going on back and forth. It could be self-defense, but that hasn’t been decided yet.”

Moux was described by the Daily News as a 220-pound offensive lineman for the football team at his school, the High School for Enterprise, Business and Technology. The school is a charter school in Brooklyn.

Police told WPIX that Washington had an extensive criminal history, with 26 prior arrests. At least two of those incidents involved domestic violence against Moux’s mother, the news station said.