The Teen Choice Awards, the ceremony where the public chooses the winners, is set for Sunday in Los Angeles.
The TV show “Pretty Little Liars” leads the television category with seven nominations. “xXx: Return of Xander Cage” tops the film category with five nominations, and Harry Styles has the lead in nominations in the music citatory with three.
Fans, using Twitter, voted on the nominees who were announced in June.
Here’s what you need to know about the show and a list of the nominees.
When: Sunday, Aug. 13
What time: 8 p.m. ET
What channel: Fox is airing the awards ceremony from Los Angeles.
Live stream: Fox has his own live streaming service -- Fox Now.
Who is hosting: Chris Pratt and Miley Cyrus will host the show.
Special honors: Miley Cyrus will be honored with an Ultimate Choice Award.
HOSTING & PERFORMING @ the Teen Choice Awards Sunday🙌🏼— Jake Paul (@jakepaul) August 11, 2017
TUNE IN
It's everyday bro🔥@TeenChoiceFOX pic.twitter.com/J2iGkPmNnn
Here is the list of nominees:
MOVIES
Choice Action Movie (#ChoiceActionMovie)
“Logan”
“Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales”
“The Fate of the Furious”
“Transformers: The Last Knight”
“Wonder Woman”
“xXx: Return of Xander Cage”
Choice Action Movie Actor (#ChoiceActionMovieActor)Brenton Thwaites – “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales”
Chris Pine – “Wonder Woman”
Dwayne Johnson – “The Fate of the Furious”
Hugh Jackman – “Logan”
Johnny Depp – “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales”
Vin Diesel – “The Fate of the Furious,” “xXx: Return of Xander Cage”
Choice Action Movie Actress (#ChoiceActionMovieActress)Deepika Padukone – “xXx: Return of Xander Cage”
Gal Gadot – “Wonder Woman”
Kaya Scodelario – “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales”
Michelle Rodriguez – “The Fate of the Furious”
Nina Dobrev – “xXx: Return of Xander Cage”
Ruby Rose – “xXx: Return of Xander Cage"
Choice Sci-Fi Movie (#ChoiceSciFiMovie)
“Arrival”
“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2”
“Kong: Skull Island”
“Power Rangers”
“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”
“The Space Between Us”
Choice Sci-Fi Movie Actor (#ChoiceSciFiMovieActor)
Asa Butterfield – “The Space Between Us”
Chris Pratt – “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2”
Dacre Montgomery – “Power Rangers”
Diego Luna – “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”
Jeremy Renner – “Arrival”
Tom Hiddleston – “Kong: Skull Island”
Choice Sci-Fi Movie Actress (#ChoiceSciFiMovieActress)
Amy Adams – “Arrival”
Becky G – “Power Rangers”
Brie Larson – “Kong: Skull Island”
Felicity Jones – “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”
Naomi Scott – “Power Rangers”
Zoe Saldana – “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2”
Choice Fantasy Movie (#ChoiceFantasyMovie)
“Beauty and the Beast”
“Doctor Strange”
“Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them”
“Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children”
“Moana”
Choice Fantasy Movie Actor (#ChoiceFantasyMovieActor)
Asa Butterfield – “Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children”
Benedict Cumberbatch – “Doctor Strange”
Dan Stevens – “Beauty and the Beast”
Dwayne Johnson – “Moana”
Eddie Redmayne – “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them”
Choice Fantasy Movie Actress (#ChoiceFantasyMovieActress)
Auli'i Cravalho – “Moana”
Emma Watson – “Beauty and the Beast”
Eva Green – “Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children”
Katherine Waterston – “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them”
Rachel McAdams – “Doctor Strange”
Choice Drama Movie (#ChoiceDramaMovie)
“Before I Fall”
“Everything, Everything”
“Gifted”
“Hidden Figures”
“The Edge of Seventeen”
“The Shack”
Choice Drama Movie Actor (#ChoiceDramaMovieActor)
Andrew Garfield – “Hacksaw Ridge”
Chris Evans – “Gifted”
Kian Lawley – “Before I Fall”
Nick Robinson – “Everything, Everything”
Taylor Lautner – “Run the Tide”
Choice Drama Movie Actress (#ChoiceDramaMovieActress)
Amandla Stenberg – “Everything, Everything”
Emma Watson – “The Circle”
Hailee Steinfeld – “The Edge of Seventeen”
Taraji P. Henson – “Hidden Figures”
Zoey Deutch – “Before I Fall”
Choice Comedy Movie (#ChoiceComedyMovie)
“Cars 3”
“Finding Dory”
“Keeping Up with the Joneses”
“The LEGO Batman Movie"
“Table 19”
Choice Comedy Movie Actor (#ChoiceComedyMovieActor)Dwayne Johnson – “Baywatch”
Owen Wilson – “Cars 3”
Ricky Garcia – “Bigger Fatter Liar”
Will Arnett – “The LEGO Batman Movie”
Zac Efron – “Baywatch”
Zach Galifianakis – “Keeping Up with the Joneses”
Choice Comedy Movie Actress (#ChoiceComedyMovieActress)
Alexandra Daddario – “Baywatch”
Anna Kendrick – “Table 19”
Ellen DeGeneres – “Finding Dory”
Gal Gadot – “Keeping Up with the Joneses”
Jennifer Hudson – “Sandy Wexler”
Tori Kelly – “Sing”
TELEVISION
Choice Drama TV Show (#ChoiceDramaTVShow)
“Empire”
“Famous In Love”
“Pretty Little Liars”
“Riverdale”
“Star”
“This Is Us”
Choice Drama TV Actor (#ChoiceDramaTVActor)
Cole Sprouse – “Riverdale”
Ian Harding – “Pretty Little Liars”
Jesse Williams – “Grey's Anatomy”
Jussie Smollett – “Empire”
Milo Ventimiglia – “This Is Us”
Sterling K. Brown – “This Is Us”
Choice Drama TV Actress (#ChoiceDramaTVActress)
Ashley Benson – “Pretty Little Liars”
Bella Thorne – “Famous In Love”
Lucy Hale – “Pretty Little Liars”
Sasha Pieterse – “Pretty Little Liars”
Shay Mitchell – “Pretty Little Liars”
Troian Bellisario – “Pretty Little Liars”
Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Show (#ChoiceSciFiTVShow)
“Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments”
“Stranger Things”
“Supernatural”
“Teen Wolf”
“The Vampire Diaries”
“Timeless”
Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actor (#ChoiceSciFiTVActor)
Bob Morley – “The 100”
Dylan O'Brien – “Teen Wolf”
Ian Somerhalder – “The Vampire Diaries”
Jensen Ackles – “Supernatural”
Joseph Morgan – “The Originals”
Matthew Daddario – “Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments”
Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actress (#ChoiceSciFiTVActress)
Abigail Spencer – “Timeless”
Eliza Taylor – “The 100”
Emeraude Toubia – “Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments”
Jennifer Morrison – “Once Upon A Time”
Kat Graham – “The Vampire Diaries”
Lana Parrilla – “Once Upon A Time”
Choice Action TV Show (#ChoiceActionTVShow)
“Arrow”
“Gotham”
“Lethal Weapon”
“Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”
“Supergirl”
“The Flash”
Choice Action TV Actor (#ChoiceActionTVActor)
Chris Wood – “Supergirl”
Clayne Crawford – “Lethal Weapon”
Gabriel Luna – “Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”
Grant Gustin – “The Flash”
Stephen Amell – “Arrow”
Wentworth Miller – “Prison Break”
Choice Action TV Actress (#ChoiceActionTVActress)
Caity Lotz – “Legends of Tomorrow”
Candice Patton – “The Flash”
Danielle Panabaker – “The Flash”
Emily Bett Rickards – “Arrow”
Jordana Brewster – “Lethal Weapon”
Melissa Benoist – “Supergirl”
Choice Comedy TV Show (#ChoiceComedyTVShow)
“Baby Daddy”
“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”
“Fuller House”
“Jane the Virgin”
“One Day at a Time”
“Young & Hungry”
Choice Comedy TV Actor (#ChoiceComedyTVActor)
Andy Samberg – “Brooklyn Nine-Nine”
Anthony Anderson – “black-ish”
Hudson Yang – “Fresh Off the Boat”
Jaime Camil – “Jane the Virgin”
Jean-Luc Bilodeau – “Baby Daddy”
Micah Fowler – “Speechless”
Your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man Tom Holland just got friend zoned by Zendaya. https://t.co/udOtKgTASm pic.twitter.com/DlezUMxJRk— E! News (@enews) August 12, 2017
Choice Comedy TV Actress (#ChoiceComedyTVActress)
Candace Cameron Bure – “Fuller House”
Emma Roberts – “Scream Queens”
Gina Rodriguez – “Jane the Virgin”
Rose McIver – “iZombie”
Yara Shahidi – “black-ish”
Zendaya – “K.C. Undercover”
Choice Animated TV Show (#ChoiceAnimatedTVShow)
“Bob's Burgers”
“Family Guy”
“Gravity Falls”
“Rick and Morty”
“Sonic Boom”
“Steven Universe”
Choice Reality TV Show (#ChoiceRealityTVShow)
“Chasing Cameron”
“Dance Moms”
“Keeping Up with the Kardashians”
“Masterchef Junior”
“The Voice”
“Total Bellas”
Choice Throwback TV Show (#ChoiceThrowbackTVShow)
“Buffy the Vampire Slayer”
“Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”
“One Tree Hill”
“Sister, Sister”
“The O.C.”
“Veronica Mars”
Choice TV Personality (#ChoiceTVPersonality)
Anthony Anderson – “To Tell the Truth”
Blake Shelton – “The Voice”
Ellen DeGeneres – “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”
James Corden – “The Late Late Show with James Corden”
Jimmy Fallon – “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”
Tyra Banks – “America's Got Talent”
MUSIC
Choice Male Artist (#ChoiceMaleArtist)
Bruno Mars
Ed Sheeran
Harry Styles
Justin Bieber
Shawn Mendes
The Weeknd
Choice Female Artist (#ChoiceFemaleArtist)
Alessia Cara
Ariana Grande
Hailee Steinfeld
Katy Perry
Miley Cyrus
Selena Gomez
Thank you Portugal for an amazing night!! pic.twitter.com/326WJ0xZJY— THE CHAINSMOKERS (@TheChainsmokers) August 3, 2017
Choice Music Group (#ChoiceMusicGroup)
Fifth Harmony
Little Mix
Maroon 5
The Chainsmokers
The Lumineers
The Vamps
twenty one pilots
Choice Country Artist (#ChoiceCountryArtist)Blake Shelton
Carrie Underwood
Florida Georgia Line
Kelsea Ballerini
Luke Bryan
Sam Hunt
Choice Electronic/Dance Artist (#ChoiceElectronicDanceArtist)
Calvin Harris
David Guetta
Major Lazer
Martin Garrix
Steve Aoki
Zedd
Choice Latin Artist (#ChoiceLatinArtist)
CNCO
Daddy Yankee
Enrique Iglesias
Luis Fonsi
Maluma
Shakira
Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Artist (#ChoiceRBHipHopArtist)
Beyoncé
Chance the Rapper
Drake
Kendrick Lamar
Nicki Minaj
Rihanna
Choice Rock Artist (#ChoiceRockArtist)
Harry Styles
Imagine Dragons
Linkin Park
Paramore
twenty one pilots
X Ambassadors
2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards - Red Carpet
Choice Song: Female Artist (#ChoiceSongFemaleArtist)
Alessia Cara – “Scars To Your Beautiful”
Camila Cabello – “Crying in the Club”
Hailee Steinfeld – “Most Girls”
Julia Michaels – “Issues”
Miley Cyrus – “Malibu”
Selena Gomez – “Bad Liar”
Choice Song: Male Artist (#ChoiceSongMaleArtist)
Bruno Mars – “That’s What I Like”
Ed Sheeran – “Shape of You”
Harry Styles – “Sign of the Times”
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee (feat. Justin Bieber) – “Despacito”
Niall Horan – “Slow Hands”
Sam Hunt – “Body Like a Back Road”
Choice Song: Group (#ChoiceSongGroup)
The Chainsmokers (feat. Halsey) – “Closer”
Fifth Harmony (feat. Gucci Mane) – “Down”
Hey Violet – “Guys My Age”
Imagine Dragons – “Believer”
Little Mix – “Shout Out to My Ex”
twenty one pilots – “Heathens”
Choice Collaboration (#ChoiceCollaboration)
Cheat Codes (feat. Demi Lovato) – “No Promises”
Florida Georgia Line (feat. Backstreet Boys) – “God, Your Mama, And Me”
Kygo & Selena Gomez – “It Ain’t Me”
Steve Aoki & Louis Tomlinson – “Just Hold On”
ZAYN & Taylor Swift – “I Don't Wanna Live Forever”
Zedd & Alessia Cara – “Stay”
OTHER
Choice Comedian(#ChoiceComedian)
The Dolan Twins
Jordan Doww
Kevin Hart
Gabriel Iglesias
Hasan Minhaj
Lilly Singh
Choice Male Athlete (#ChoiceMaleAthlete)
John Cena
Stephen Curry
Rickie Fowler
LeBron James
Cristiano Ronaldo
Mike Trout
Choice Female Athlete (#ChoiceFemaleAthlete)
Sasha Banks
The Bella Twins
Simone Biles
Elena Delle Donne
Laurie Hernandez
Serena Williams
Teen choice Awards 2017: What time; what channel; who is nominated; who is hosting?
Choice TV Villain (#ChoiceTVVillain)
Cory Michael Smith – Gotham
Grant Gustin – The Flash
Janel Parrish – Pretty Little Liars
Josh Segarra – Arrow
Mark Pellegrino – Supernatural
Teri Hatcher – Supergirl
Choice Breakout TV Show (#ChoiceBreakoutTVShow)
“Famous in Love”
“Riverdale”
“Star”
“Stranger Things”
“This is Us”
“Timeless”
Choice Breakout TV Star (#ChoiceBreakoutTVStar)
Chrissy Metz – “This is Us”
Finn Wolfhard – “Stranger Things”
K.J. Apa – “Riverdale”
Lili Reinhart – “Riverdale”
Millie Bobby Brown – “Stranger Things”
Ryan Destiny – “Star”
Choice TVShip (#ChoiceTVShip)
#BELLARKE (Eliza Taylor & Bob Morley) – “The 100”
#BUGHEAD (Lili Reinhart & Cole Sprouse) – “Riverdale”
#EMISON (Shay Mitchell & Sasha Pieterse) – “Pretty Little Liars”
#KARAMEL (Chris Wood & Melissa Benoist) – “Supergirl”
#MALEC (Matthew Daddario & Harry Shum Jr.) – “Shadowhunters”
#STYDIA (Holland Roden & Dylan O’Brien) – “Teen Wolf”
Choice Liplock (#ChoiceLipLock)
Chris Pine & Gal Gadot – “Wonder Woman”
Dan Stevens & Emma Watson – “Beauty and the Beast”
Jennifer Morrison & Colin O’Donoghue – “Once Upon a Time”
Matthew Daddario & Harry Shum Jr. – “Shadowhunters”
Melissa Benoist & Chris Wood – “Supergirl”
Orlando Bloom & Keira Knightley – “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales”
Choice Hissy Fit (#ChoiceHissyFit)
Anthony Anderson – “Black-ish”
Dan Stevens – “Beauty and the Beast”
Kurt Russell – “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2”
Luke Evans – “Beauty and the Beast”
Madelaine Petsch – “Riverdale”
Malcolm Barrett – “Timeless”
Choice Scene Stealer (#ChoiceSceneStealer)
Camila Mendes – “Riverdale”
Colin O’Donoghue – “Once Upon a Time”
Josh Gad – “Beauty and the Beast”
Michael Rooker – “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2”
RJ Cyler – “Power Rangers”
Taylor Lautner – “Scream Queens”
Choice Summer TV Show (#ChoiceSummerTVShow)
“America’s Got Talent”
“Beat Shazam”
“The Bold Type”
“The Fosters”
“So You Think You Can Dance”
“Teen Wolf”
Choice Summer TV Actor (#ChoiceSummerTVActor)
Cody Christian – “Teen Wolf”
David Lambert – “The Fosters”
Harry Shum Jr. – “Shadowhunters”
Kyle Harris – “Stitchers”
Noah Centineo – “The Fosters”
Tyler Posey – “Teen Wolf”
Choice Summer TV Actress (#ChoiceSummerTVActress)
Aisha Dee – “The Bold Type”
Cierra Ramirez – “The Fosters”
Hilary Duff – “Younger”
Holland Roden – “Teen Wolf”
Maia Mitchell – “The Fosters”
Shelley Hennig – “Teen Wolf”
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself