Teen appears to light flame toward dog in shocking viral video

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. - Two teens in North Carolina could face criminal charges after a video on social media appeared to show one of them lighting a flame toward a dog with an aerosol can and a lighter.
The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation when the video went viral on social media over the weekend, WGHP reports.
>> On PalmBeachPost.com: Teen faces animal-abuse charge after pit bull puppy dies
Animal cruelty charges have been filed in the case for the two teens, who are 13 and 14 years old. Their names have withheld because they are juveniles.
Animal services were notified of the incident and treated the dog for minimal injuries, the sheriff’s office said on its Facebook page. The dog's fur was singed, but its skin was not burned, officials said, according to WGHP.
>> On PalmBeachPost.com: Florida couple arrested, 36 dogs seized in ‘most horrific’ animal abuse case
The dog has been placed with a rescue organization but is not available for adoption at this time.
>> Watch the clip here (WARNING: Graphic content)
Sheriff BJ Barnes reports the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office has concluded its investigation in the animal cruelty...Posted by Guilford County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, August 31, 2017
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself