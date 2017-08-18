MUNCIE, Ind. - A teenager who fatally stabbed his mother’s abuser with a pair of scissors will likely not face charges, prosecutors said.
The evidence and circumstances “seems like a valid case of self-defense,” Chief Deputy Prosecutor Zach Craig told The Star Press. “We don’t anticipate filing charges.”
The man, who was the mother’s boyfriend, was physically abusing her Wednesday when the boy, 16, jumped on his back and stabbed him with a pair of scissors, police said. Officers were sent to the address for a report of battery around 8:40 p.m., according to the Star Press.
The man, who has not been identified partly because officers were still working to confirm what it is, was found dead in a neighbor’s yard.
An identification card in the man’s possession had a different name than what the girlfriend knew him as.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
