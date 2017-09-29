Listen Live
Teammates' private moment shows brotherhood has no bounds
Teammates' private moment shows brotherhood has no bounds

Heartwarming Moment Between Teammates Shows Brotherhood Has No Bounds

Teammates' private moment shows brotherhood has no bounds

OMAHA, Neb. -  A simple moment documented forever is bringing hope to a divided country.

Kardé Nauden was hurt during football practice. He had to be taken to the hospital for an injury to his elbow, KETV reported.

"I was blocking. I got put to the ground, tried to catch myself and my elbow popped out of place," Kardé told KETV.

He had dislocated his elbow and had to be taken to the hospital.

As EMTs worked on the 9-year-old, the entire team said a prayer over their teammate in pain.

Kardé still had to go to the hospital, but he didn't go alone. 

Joe Schlotfeld, the coach of the Lil' Vikes, and his son Cayson went with him. 

They stayed with Kardé's mother as her son was at the emergency room.

That's where Schlotfeld snapped the photo of the two boys, Cayson, with his hand on Kardé's head. 

"He's part of my family," Cayson told KETV. "I was looking at him, praying."

But why the photo?

"Just to share brotherly love and to show two kids from different backgrounds can unite," Schlotfeld told KETV.

Schlotfeld told Cox Media Group's National Content Desk's Ivy Brown that he wanted to show them caring for each other and how close his players are with each other.

"We may be born with different skin colors, but God made us all the same," Schlotfeld said. "They're brothers. They don't see skin color. It's a brotherhood."

Teammates' private moment shows brotherhood has no bounds

Photo Credit: Doug Pensinger/Getty Images
File photo
    WSB, League of Women Voters hosting mayoral forum
    WSB Radio, The AJC and Channel 2 Action News are partnering with the League of Women Voters to host an open forum as the race for Atlanta mayor heats up. All candidates for Atlanta mayor are invited to participate and talk about the issues on Sept. 28 at Emory University.  You can watch the event LIVE on the official WSB Radio Facebook page from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.  The forum will be moderated by WSB’s Director of Editorials & Public Affairs Jocelyn Dorsey. There are more than a dozen people in the race to become Atlanta’s next mayor. Kasim Reed’s tenure ends in 2018. An early poll from August shows candidate Mary Norwood leading the pack, with 25.4 percent of the vote. However, three candidates -- Keisha Lance Bottoms, Peter Aman and Caesar Mitchell -- have more than 10 percent of the vote. On top of that, nearly 20 percent say they’re undecided or have no opinion.
  • Teammates’ private moment shows brotherhood has no bounds
    Teammates’ private moment shows brotherhood has no bounds
    A simple moment documented forever is bringing hope to a divided country. Kardé Nauden was hurt during football practice. He had to be taken to the hospital for an injury to his elbow, KETV reported. “I was blocking. I got put to the ground, tried to catch myself and my elbow popped out of place,” Kardé told KETV. >> Read more trending news  He had dislocated his elbow and had to be taken to the hospital. As EMTs worked on the 9-year-old, the entire team said a prayer over their teammate in pain. Kardé still had to go to the hospital, but he didn't go alone.  Joe Schlotfeld, the coach of the Lil’ Vikes, and his son Cayson went with him.  They stayed with Kardé’s mother as her son was at the emergency room. That’s where Schlotfeld snapped the photo of the two boys, Cayson, with his hand on Kardé’s head.  “He’s part of my family,” Cayson told KETV. “I was looking at him, praying.” But why the photo? “Just to share brotherly love and to show two kids from different backgrounds can unite,” Schlotfeld told KETV. Schlotfeld told Cox Media Group’s National Content Desk’s Ivy Brown that he wanted to show them caring for each other and how close his players are with each other. “We may be born with different skin colors, but God made us all the same,” Schlotfeld said. “They’re brothers. They don’t see skin color. It’s a brotherhood.”
    Those tiny insects in Tennessee really do suck
    Those tiny, fuzzy white insect flying all over East Tennessee don’t bite. But many residents hate the sight of them, WBIR reported. >> Read more trending news They're called aphids, and they are small sap-sucking insects. They are also known as plant lice. Whatever they are called, they are getting on Brooke McMahan’s nerves. 'They're flying, they're sticking to your clothes they're sticking to your hair,” she told WBIR. The aphids are very active in the fall. 'This particular aphid is the Asian wooly hackberry aphid,” said David Vandergriff of the University of Tennessee’s Institute of Agriculture.. The insects don't bite or eat plants, but they do suck -- literally. 'They suck the sap out of the leaves and don't digest all of it. So some of that sugary substrate then floats and settles underneath the hackberry tree,” Vandergriff told WBIR. Vandergriff said the aphids are active now because the temperatures and moisture levels are just right to support a population boom. He said there are two treatment options -- insecticide or tree removal. Both are expensive and removal isn't always an option.
    Man points gun at Cheesecake Factory employee in Virginia parking lot
    Virginia detectives are investigating a report of a gun pointed at a Cheesecake Factory employee during a dispute Monday at the Potomac Mills restaurant, InsideNova.com reported. >> Read more trending news A restaurant employee was in an argument with an unknown man around 4:20 p.m. in the restaurant, Prince William police spokesman Nathan Porbus said. The man went outside and an employee followed him, InsideNova reported. While outside, a car pulled up near the employee and a person in the passenger seat pointed a gun at him, Probus said. The man involved in the argument got into the vehicle and they drove away. No injuries were reported and police did not have a description of the vehicle, InsideNova reported..
    Trump to promote tax plan in address to manufacturers group
    President Donald Trump will promote his plan for a sweeping rewrite of the tax code to an audience eager for the proposed change. Trump is set to address the National Association of Manufacturers on Friday in Washington. A senior administration official says Trump will promote the tax plan as one that will help make American businesses more competitive. The official insists on anonymity to discuss the speech ahead of time. The president and congressional Republicans this week released the outlines of a nearly $6 trillion tax cut plan that would deeply reduce taxes for corporations, simplify tax brackets and nearly double the standard deduction used by most tax filers. Many details remain to be fleshed out. In the remarks, Trump is expected to highlight a provision that would allow businesses for the next five years to write off the full cost of new equipment in the year it's purchased. Under the broader proposal, corporations would see their top tax rate cut from 35 percent to 20 percent. Seven personal tax brackets would be reduced to three: 12 percent, 25 percent and 35 percent. But the information released didn't include the income levels applied to the rates, making it difficult to know how a typical family's tax bill may be affected. The plan also recommends a surcharge for the very wealthy. The standard deduction would nearly double to $12,000 for individuals and $24,000 for families, basically increasing the amount of personal income that would not be taxed. Deductions for mortgage interest and charitable giving would remain, but the plan seeks to end most other itemized deductions. In the address, Trump will also review policy changes since he took office in January that are intended to improve the business climate, the official said. Those changes include lifting restrictions on energy production, reversing environmental rules and rolling back regulations. He'll also review economic gains of the past eight months. Jay Timmons, president and CEO of the association, said Trump has been a 'tireless advocate' for manufacturers. Timmons said U.S. manufacturers 'have never been as enthusiastic or as optimistic about their future as they are this year, and that is because of the huge opportunity we have to get tax reform done.' Trump wants to sign tax legislation into law by the end of the year. ___ Follow Darlene Superville on Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/dsupervilleap
    10 Things to Know for Today
    1. TRUMP TO PROMOTE TAX REWRITE PLAN The president will push his plan to an audience eager for the proposed change — the National Association of Manufacturers. 2. 'WE LOST A COMPLETE HARVEST' Farmers fear Puerto Rico's small but diverse agricultural sector may never recover from the punch delivered to one of the island's economic bright spots by Hurricane Maria. 3. ANOTHER HUGE ROCK FALL AT YOSEMITE'S EL CAPITAN The slide comes a day after a giant slab of granite plunged from the same formation, killing a British man on a hiking and climbing visit and injuring his wife. 4. DEADLY MUMBAI STAMPEDE IN MORNING RUSH Indian police are investigating what caused the crush on crowded pedestrian bridge connecting two railway stations in the city that killed more than 20 people. 5. WHAT'S ON TILLERSON'S TO-DO LIST The U.S. secretary of state's agenda for visiting China is top-heavy with North Korea, trade issues and preparing for Trump's trip in November — the president's first to Asia. 6. JET-SETTING TRUMP APPOINTEE APOLOGIZES Health secretary Tom Price also promises to repay taxpayers for the costly charter flights he took while on government business. 7. WHAT TOURIST HAVEN IS ON EDGE More than 130,000 people have fled the region around the Mount Agung volcano on the Indonesian island of Bali, fearing it will soon erupt. 8. WHITHER THE HOUSE OF HEFNER It's the end of an era for the Playboy Mansion with the death of Hugh Hefner, the man who turned it into the one of the most storied homes in the world. 9. NO. 1 IF BY LAND, NO. 2 IF BY SEA Archaeologists are excavating what they believe was the site of an outhouse next door to Paul Revere's home. The potty could be flush with artifacts. 10. QB PUTS ON A SHOW Aaron Rodgers throws four touchdown passes to lead Green Bay past Chicago 35-14.
