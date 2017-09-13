Listen Live
cloudy-day
68°
H 76
L 61

!
Traffic
ROAD CLOSURES:

Check the list for your area

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
68°
Partly Cloudy
H 76° L 61°
  • cloudy-day
    68°
    Current Conditions
    Partly Cloudy. H 76° L 61°
  • cloudy-day
    76°
    Today
    Partly Cloudy. H 76° L 61°
  • cloudy-day
    80°
    Tomorrow
    Partly Cloudy. H 80° L 64°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
National
Teacher who compared Trump slogan to swastika no longer in classroom
Close

Teacher who compared Trump slogan to swastika no longer in classroom

Teacher who compared Trump slogan to swastika no longer in classroom
Photo Credit: via The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
A Cherokee County teacher told students they couldn’t wear T-shirts with President Donald Trump’s “Make America Great Again” slogan.

Teacher who compared Trump slogan to swastika no longer in classroom

By: Ellen Eldridge, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. -  A Cherokee County high school teacher who told students they couldn’t wear a “Make America Great Again” T-shirt during class last week is no longer teaching the math class, the principal said Friday.

Lyn Orletsky was seen on a viral video telling at least two River Ridge High School students that wearing the slogan made popular by President Donald Trump was like wearing a swastika.

The school district quickly apologized and said while disciplinary action against Orletsky wouldn’t be disclosed, the students weren’t in trouble.

MORE: Teacher ‘wrong’ to tell student he can’t wear Trump shirt  

“Her actions were wrong, as the ‘Make America Great Again’ shirts worn by the students are not a violation of our school district dress code,” Cherokee County Schools spokeswoman Barbara Jacoby said at the time.

Orletsky asked the students to turn their shirts inside out for the duration of her class, according to a petition at Change.org

RELATED: The making of a Trump voter: Lance Toland

“This type of ignorance should not be tolerated in our community and goes against the ethics that we as Americans come to expect,” the petition, which had 625 signatures as of Monday, stated. 

River Ridge High School Principal Darrell Herring sent the parents of Orletsky’s students a letter Friday, announcing she was not teaching their children, “effective immediately.” 

Herring told parents the school assigned a substitute teacher and would continue to search for a new, permanent math teacher.

The school system would not say if Orletsky was fired.

“We can’t discuss ongoing administrative investigations or disciplinary action,” a statement said. “When a teacher resigns or is recommended by the Superintendent for termination, it is added to a School Board meeting agenda, which is a public record. The agenda can be amended at any time.”

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • The Latest: Ryan says Trump made right call on immigrants
    The Latest: Ryan says Trump made right call on immigrants
    The Latest on House Speaker Paul Ryan's interview with The Associated Press (all times local): 11:15 a.m. House Speaker Paul Ryan says President Donald Trump took the right approach to phasing out a program that helped young immigrants living in the United States who were brought into the country as children. The Wisconsin Republicans says an AP Newsmakers interview that he wanted the White House to provide time for a legislative fix because he didn't want the program 'to be rescinded on Day One and create chaos.' Trump has announced that he'll dismantle the Obama administration's program in six months. Ryan says that window should give time for Congress to act. He says deporting those covered by the program is 'not in our nation's interest.' The Obama-era program extended temporary work permits and deportation protection to nearly 800,000 younger immigrants brought to this country illegally as minors. ___ 11:05 a.m. House Speaker Paul Ryan is declining to say a tax overhaul Republicans are trying to write won't increase federal deficits. In an AP Newsmakers interview on Wednesday, the Wisconsin Republican sidestepped a question on whether Republicans would ensure their still-evolving measure wouldn't boost budget shortfalls. He said the party plans to unveil its plans later this month and the goal will be to bolster economic growth. Ryan says the GOP wants to enact a tax cut into law by the end of this year, not simply to push a bill through the House. He said he wants the U.S. to start 2018 with a new tax system. Rewriting the tax code, including lowering personal and corporate income tax rates, is a top goal for President Donald Trump and the GOP.
  • AP interview: Ryan won't say tax cut won't raise deficit
    AP interview: Ryan won't say tax cut won't raise deficit
    House Speaker Paul Ryan is declining to say a tax overhaul Republicans are trying to write won't increase federal deficits. In an AP Newsmakers interview on Wednesday, the Wisconsin Republican sidestepped a question on whether Republicans would ensure their still-evolving measure wouldn't boost budget shortfalls. He said the party plans to unveil its plans later this month and the goal will be to bolster economic growth. Ryan says the GOP wants to enact a tax cut into law by the end of this year, not simply to push a bill through the House. He said he wants the U.S. to start 2018 with a new tax system. Rewriting the tax code, including lowering personal and corporate income tax rates, is a top goal for President Donald Trump and the GOP.
  • The Latest: Ohio executes killer of 2 people
    The Latest: Ohio executes killer of 2 people
    The Latest on scheduled execution of a contemned Ohio killer (all times local): 10:59 a.m. Ohio has executed a man convicted of killing two people in back-to-back robberies in suburban Cleveland in 1992. Death row inmate Gary Otte (OH'-tee) was put to death Wednesday at the Southern Ohio Correctional Facility in Lucasville. The time of death for the 45-year-old Otte was 10:54 a.m. His legal avenues for halting the execution closed just hours earlier, when the Ohio Supreme Court refused to halt it or consider his appeal that he shouldn't be executed because of his age at the time of the killings. The execution was the second this year. Ohio put to death a condemned child killer in July. Otte was sentenced to die for the Feb. 12, 1992, killing of Robert Wasikowski (wah-sih-KOW'-skee) and the Feb. 13, 1992, killing of Sharon Kostura. ___ 8:55 a.m. The Ohio Supreme Court says it won't hear an appeal from a condemned killer who argues he shouldn't be put to death because of his age at the time of the crime. The court declined to halt a scheduled 10 a.m. Wednesday execution in a decision released about two hours before. Lawyers for death row inmate Gary Otte (OH'-tee) wanted the court to apply the ruling of a Kentucky court last month that found the death penalty unconstitutional for people who were under 21 at the time their crimes were committed. Otte was 20 when he killed Robert Wasikowski (wah-sih-KOW'-skee) and Sharon Kostura in Parma, in suburban Cleveland, in 1992. The state decision ended his legal options, because the U.S. Supreme Court already denied his attempt to delay execution. ___ 8 a.m. A condemned Ohio killer awaiting execution has spent the past several hours visiting with his parents and talking to friends and family on the phone. JoEllen Smith, a state prisons department spokeswoman, says death row inmate Gary Otte (OH'-tee) did not sleep overnight ahead of his scheduled Wednesday morning execution for killing two people in back-to-back robberies in 1992. She says Otte showered early Wednesday, and shortly before 7 a.m. was praying with his parents. Otte's execution is scheduled for 10 at the Southern Ohio Correctional Facility in Lucasville. Smith said checks of his arms Tuesday indicated his veins were capable of accepting the IV used in lethal injection. The 45-year-old Otte unsuccessfully argued Ohio's lethal-injection method put him at risk of suffering serious pain. ___ 12:05 a.m. Ohio is preparing to execute a man convicted of killing two people in back-to-back robberies in suburban Cleveland in 1992. Death row inmate Gary Otte (OH'-tee) is sentenced to die for the Feb. 12, 1992, killing of Robert Wasikowski (wah-sih-KOW'-skee) and the Feb. 13, 1992, killing of Sharon Kostura in their apartments. Otte's execution is scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Southern Ohio Correctional Facility in Lucasville. The 45-year-old Otte unsuccessfully argued Ohio's lethal-injection method put him at risk of suffering serious pain from two of the three drugs the state uses. The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected his attempt to delay his execution. The execution would be Ohio's second this year. Ohio put to death a condemned child killer in July
  • Hunky cops photo prompts Facebook users to ask for arrests
    Hunky cops photo prompts Facebook users to ask for arrests
    A group selfie from some Florida police officers has caused a social media stir, prompting some Facebook users to inquire about their marital status and others to ask to be arrested. The photo of the three Gainesville officers was posted on their department's Facebook page as Hurricane Irma lashed the state Sunday. The caption said they were 'getting ready to do some work.' The post produced more than 100,000 comments praising the officers' good looks. One woman wrote that she would like to turn herself in for the thoughts running through her head. Another posted: 'how long does it take to get from NW Arkansas to Gainesville Florida? Asking for a friend.' The department issued an update asking people not to call 911 to 'request this group respond to your 'incident.'
  • 5 dead after Florida nursing home left without power by Irma
    5 dead after Florida nursing home left without power by Irma
    Five people have died after a nursing home in Hollywood, Florida, that has been without power since Hurricane Irma swept through the region was evacuated Wednesday morning, according to multiple reports. >> Read more trending news Paramedics were called around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday to the Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills, WPLG reported. The center is a 152-bed, skilled nurse facility located across the street from the Memorial Regional Hospital, according to the center’s website.
  • Republicans to release tax reform “outline” the week of September 25
    Republicans to release tax reform “outline” the week of September 25
    Republicans in the Congress said Wednesday that they would take another small step forward later this month on the issue of tax reform legislation, as Speaker Paul Ryan promised to release an “outline” of GOP tax plans, setting the stage for committees in the House and Senate to then produce a bill, in what would be the first major tax changes since President Ronald Reagan joined with Congress to pass a sweeping reform in 1986. “It’s the beginning of a very important process to achieve for the first time in a generation overhauling the tax system, and giving middle class families a much deserved break,” Ryan told reporters after a regular closed door meeting of House GOP lawmakers. “On the week of September 25, there is going to be an outline that is released, which reflects the consensus of the tax writing committees – Ways and Means in the House, Finance in the Senate – and the administration,” the Speaker added. Ryan: I would love to have the Democrats supporting &amp; working w/ us in a constructive way on tax reform…we're going to do it no matter what. pic.twitter.com/ivzrSVl0fa — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 13, 2017 The announcement by the Speaker came as President Donald Trump met with a bipartisan group of Senators on Tuesday night, and a bipartisan group of House moderates on Wednesday afternoon, all part of a White House outreach effort to build support for tax reform. “Through bipartisan outreach efforts like this, President Trump is demonstrating his commitment to fulfilling his promises, and that includes producing tangible results on important issues like tax reform,” the White House said in a statement, labeling the meeting “highly productive.” “Move fast Congress!” the President said on Twitter. The approval process for the biggest Tax Cut &amp; Tax Reform package in the history of our country will soon begin. Move fast Congress! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 13, 2017 With Irma and Harvey devastation, Tax Cuts and Tax Reform is needed more than ever before. Go Congress, go! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 13, 2017 So far, the only details released by the President on tax reform have been in a single page of bullet points – compare that to the 495 page submission that President Ronald Reagan made to the Congress in 1985 on tax reform, as it took another 16 months to enact a bill into law. A number of hurdles remain in the way of tax reform in Congress: + The details. As reported above, there aren’t many available as yet. “Tax reform” is a phrase that sounds great, but there would be real winners and losers if the effort gets rid of tax breaks for individuals and businesses. + The process. The White House still wants to use ‘budget reconciliation’ to get a tax reform bill through the Congress, in order to avoid a Senate filibuster. But, to do that, the House and Senate must approve a budget outline for 2018. Right now, GOP leaders don’t have the votes for that. + The timeline. Speaker Ryan says he wants to get tax legislation done by the end of the year – but many lawmakers feel that could be overly optimistic, given the details, and the issues at stake.
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEOC Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.