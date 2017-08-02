Teacher, Universal worker among 14 arrested in online child sex sting

An Orange County teacher and a cook at Universal Resort Orlando are among 14 people who were arrested after seeking to meet children for sex, Florida authorities said Monday.

>> Read more trending news

Detectives with the Lake County Sheriff's Office posed online as children between the ages of 13 and 15 during a weeklong operation dubbed Treasure Florida's Kids II, Lake County Lt. John Herrell said.

"All but one of the subjects traveled to the Golden Triangle area with the intent to have sex with (someone) whom they thought to be the child," Herrell said.

Here's mug shots for some of the suspects, who were arrested in the Lake County Sheriffs office sex sting. pic.twitter.com/URIEJHC6Hh — Myrt Price (@MPriceWFTV) August 2, 2017

Investigators said some suspects brought condoms and alcoholic beverages with them. They said three vehicles were seized in the operation.

"Even in the chats, they emphasize over and over again, 'You do realize I'm only 14 years old?'" Lake County Sgt. Fred Jones said. "But unfortunately, these are individuals who are determined to travel to meet them."

One man was arrested at his home after soliciting the detective, investigators said.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement assisted in the operation.

Deputies say most of the suspects who were arrested, live in the Central Florida area. However, they say one guy is from Connecticut. pic.twitter.com/PnyODRc6xb — Myrt Price (@MPriceWFTV) August 2, 2017

>> Related: 39 arrested in undercover Florida child sex sting, prostitution bust, deputies say

Former Orange County teacher Jason Sellards was one of those arrested in the sting.

A spokesperson for the Orange County School District said Sellards taught English Language Arts last year at Wolf Lake Middle School, but was not scheduled to return to the classroom this year.