Ex-'teacher of the year' gets 10 years in prison for hosting teen sex parties
Close

Ex-'teacher of the year' gets 10 years in prison for hosting teen sex parties

Ex-'teacher of the year' gets 10 years in prison for hosting teen sex parties
Photo Credit: San Antonio Police Department
Jared Anderson

Ex-'teacher of the year' gets 10 years in prison for hosting teen sex parties

By: Alex Thomas, Rare.us

SAN ANTONIO -  A former Texas teacher accused of hosting teen sex parties has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

According to the San Antonio Express-News, Jared Anderson, 29, was still a new teacher at Judson High School near San Antonio when he was arrested last year after authorities caught wind of allegations that he was hosting sex parties for teen boys at his home. Anderson also was a local church leader, and, according to a San Antonio police spokesman, the incidents were first reported to church officials, who then called Child Protective Services. KSAT reported in March 2016, when Anderson was first arrested, that seven teens were interviewed, and all of them “gave statements about the illegal and lewd activities.”

>> Woman, 38, sentenced to prison time for sex with teen boys

On Tuesday, Anderson appeared in court and was sentenced to 10 years in prison. He pleaded guilty to four counts of sexual performance by a child and two counts of indecency with a child by exposure. According to the Express-News, the former teacher could have been sentenced to 20 years in prison, but his lawyer negotiated a plea deal. Anderson’s attorney also reportedly asked the judge to consider probation, but that request was denied.

According to KSAT, San Antonio Police Department spokesman Jesse Salame said in March 2016 that the teacher “hosted several sex parties.” Police said Anderson called one of the parties, which occurred on Feb. 12, 2016, “Bro’s Night.” Salame also said the events “involved anywhere from seven to 12 boys, ranging in ages from 15 to 17, maybe one or two 18-year-olds."

>> Florida teacher accused of sexually abusing, grooming 8 students

According to WOAI, Anderson even had a sign on the door reading, “The last one to strip naked loses.”

Police have not said whether or not the boys were students at Judson High School. 

When investigators confronted Anderson, he admitted to the allegations and claimed that he’d apologized to the parents of the teens via text message, police said.

>> Read more trending news

Anderson reportedly taught English at the high school for roughly a year. When his crimes came to light, school officials were forced to recall yearbooks to remove the page naming Anderson as “teacher of the year.”

KSAT reported that neighbors were taken aback by the allegations. One man who lives near Anderson said, “He’s always out playing with his wife and kids and the other neighbors’ kids."

    A former Texas teacher accused of hosting teen sex parties has been sentenced to 10 years in prison. According to the San Antonio Express-News, Jared Anderson, 29, was still a new teacher at Judson High School near San Antonio when he was arrested last year after authorities caught wind of allegations that he was hosting sex parties for teen boys at his home. Anderson also was a local church leader, and, according to a San Antonio police spokesman, the incidents were first reported to church officials, who then called Child Protective Services. KSAT reported in March 2016, when Anderson was first arrested, that seven teens were interviewed, and all of them "gave statements about the illegal and lewd activities." >> Woman, 38, sentenced to prison time for sex with teen boys On Tuesday, Anderson appeared in court and was sentenced to 10 years in prison. He pleaded guilty to four counts of sexual performance by a child and two counts of indecency with a child by exposure. According to the Express-News, the former teacher could have been sentenced to 20 years in prison, but his lawyer negotiated a plea deal. Anderson's attorney also reportedly asked the judge to consider probation, but that request was denied. According to KSAT, San Antonio Police Department spokesman Jesse Salame said in March 2016 that the teacher "hosted several sex parties." Police said Anderson called one of the parties, which occurred on Feb. 12, 2016, "Bro's Night." Salame also said the events "involved anywhere from seven to 12 boys, ranging in ages from 15 to 17, maybe one or two 18-year-olds.' >> Florida teacher accused of sexually abusing, grooming 8 students According to WOAI, Anderson even had a sign on the door reading, "The last one to strip naked loses." Police have not said whether or not the boys were students at Judson High School.  When investigators confronted Anderson, he admitted to the allegations and claimed that he'd apologized to the parents of the teens via text message, police said. >> Read more trending news Anderson reportedly taught English at the high school for roughly a year. When his crimes came to light, school officials were forced to recall yearbooks to remove the page naming Anderson as "teacher of the year." KSAT reported that neighbors were taken aback by the allegations. One man who lives near Anderson said, "He's always out playing with his wife and kids and the other neighbors' kids.
