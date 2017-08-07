Taxi driver reverses over 14-month-old in driveway

MONSEY, N.Y. - A 14-month old boy was hit and killed by a taxi reversing in a driveway Sunday, according to police.
Children playing in the street of the quiet cul-de-sac neighborhood started screaming around 5 p.m. when the taxi reversed and ran over the child after picking someone up at the house, according to WABC.
The parents were home when the infant was out in front of the house.
Neighbors tried to revive the boy until emergency responders arrived, according to WABC. The infant was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, and later died.
The identities of the child and the 41-year-old taxi driver, who remained at the scene, have not been released.
No tickets or charges have been filed, police said. The investigation is ongoing.
