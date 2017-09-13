Listen Live
cloudy-day
74°
H 75
L 62

!
Traffic
ROAD CLOSURES:

Check the list for your area

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
74°
Cloudy
H 75° L 62°
  • cloudy-day
    74°
    Current Conditions
    Cloudy. H 75° L 62°
  • cloudy-day
    63°
    Morning
    Cloudy. H 75° L 62°
  • cloudy-day
    75°
    Afternoon
    Mostly Cloudy. H 79° L 63°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
National
Target lowering prices on thousands of items, including groceries
Close

Target lowering prices on thousands of items, including groceries

Target lowering prices on thousands of items, including groceries
Photo Credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
The Target logo is displayed on shopping carts at a Target store on February 28, 2017 in Southgate, California. T (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Target lowering prices on thousands of items, including groceries

By: Brianna Chambers, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Target stores nationwide will reduce prices on thousands of items, including toilet paper, baby formula, razors, milk, eggs, cereal and other groceries, among other items, the company announced Friday

>> Read more trending news

The move comes as the retailer positions itself as a competitor amongst other grocers, including Whole Foods, which announced lower prices after being acquired by Amazon.

Target also announced plans to simplify signage at stores that indicate sales and promotions, saying it would cut more than two-thirds of its “price and offer call-outs” so that customers can more easily spot savings.

“We want our guests to feel a sense of satisfaction every time they shop at Target,” said Mark Tritton, Target executive vice president and chief merchandising officer. “Part of that is removing the guesswork to ensure they feel confident they’re getting a great, low price every day.

“We’ve spent months looking at our entire assortment, with a focus on offering the right price every day and simplifying our marketing to make great, low prices easy to spot, all while maintaining sales we know are meaningful to guests. And guests are taking note, appreciating much easier, more clear -- and more consistent savings -- at Target.”

Close

Target lowering prices on thousands of items, including groceries

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • 2 kids hit by stolen car in NW Atlanta neighborhood
    2 kids hit by stolen car in NW Atlanta neighborhood
    Two kids were hit by a stolen car in a northwest Atlanta neighborhood Wednesday afternoon. It happened on Collier Ridge just before 6 p.m. The stolen car fled the scene, but officers were able to arrest two of the four suspects. The kids were alert, conscious and breathing, according to police. We're working to get more information from police about what happened for Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m. Check back for updated details on this developing story. TRENDING STORIES: 8 dead at Florida nursing home after A/C issue from Irma Couple adopts 7 siblings split up in foster care Ex-carnival worker pleads guilty to murder in 1975 abduction of sisters  
  • Report: Pitch clocks, more changes ahead for baseball
    Report: Pitch clocks, more changes ahead for baseball
    Good news on the baseball pace-of-play front: Longtime baseball scribe Ken Rosenthal reports at The Athletic that players and Major League Baseball officials are working together to bring about changes soon.  >> Read more trending news This comes after some contentious exchanges earlier in the year in which MLB commissioner Rob Manfred threatened to impose changes regardless of the players’ acceptance.  With the great American Pastime getting even slower this year, it’s nice to see the players could be coming to their senses and being open to things that can make the game more appealing to a wider audience without compromising what makes it great.  They played the game for about 130 years without pitchers walking around the mound and the batter stepping out after every pitch. They can learn to do so again. 
  • The Latest: Martin Shkreli's bail revoked; he heads to jail
    The Latest: Martin Shkreli's bail revoked; he heads to jail
    The Latest on former pharmaceuticals company CEO Martin Shkreli (all times local): 6:05 p.m. Former pharmaceuticals company CEO Martin Shkreli (SHKREL'-ee) has had his bail revoked and is going to jail in New York while he awaits sentencing for a securities fraud conviction. A judge at a Wednesday hearing sided with a government demand to jail Shkreli following his provocative online antics. Shkreli's defense argued in court papers filed Tuesday his recent offer to pay a $5,000 bounty for a Hillary Clinton hair with the follicle falls under the category of 'political satire or strained humor.' The government calls the comments threats worthy of revoking the bail of the so-called Pharma Bro. Shkreli is best known for hiking up the price of a life-saving drug and for trolling his critics online. He has said he feels 'exonerated' despite his conviction. ___ 12:20 a.m. A federal judge in New York is considering whether the provocative online antics of former pharmaceuticals company CEO Martin Shkreli (SHKREL'-ee) are bad enough to put him behind bars. The judge has scheduled a Wednesday hearing to consider a government demand to jail Shkreli while he awaits sentencing for a securities fraud conviction. Shkreli's defense argued in court papers filed Tuesday his recent offer to pay a $5,000 bounty for a Hillary Clinton hair with the follicle falls under the category of 'political satire or strained humor.' The government calls the comments threats that should be grounds for revoking the bail of the so-called Pharma Bro. Shkreli is best known for hiking up the price of a life-saving drug and for trolling his critics online. He has said he feels 'exonerated' despite his conviction.
  • Utility crews repairing snapped power poles as fast as they can
    Utility crews repairing snapped power poles as fast as they can
    Crews are busy replacing broken transformers and power poles to get electricity flowing again to storm victims. Severe Weather Team 2’s Brian Monahan watched on Wednesday as crews worked to put those poles in the ground in Hall County. Monahan met Scott Kirk and his family on their front porch Wednesday afternoon. They had been without power for two days and counting. 'Ready for it to come back. We need to know if we need to check into a hotel or not. I'm good, but you know, the wife and kids, no internet, that's really tough on teenagers these days,' Kirk said. But the wait for Kirk and his neighbors wouldn’t be much longer. Late Wednesday afternoon, repairs were underway on the power pole and transformer smashed by more than 50 mph wind gusts Monday from Irma. Just an hour earlier, Monahan spotted the same crew working on another downed pole. It was one of 125 poles in Jackson EMC's system that were toppled by Irma, leaving more than a 100,000 people in the dark at the height of the storm. Mark Owen with Jackson EMC told Monahan the process of restoring power can't even start until each scene is safe. TRENDING STORIES: Georgia Power: 95% of customers will have power restored by Sunday SCHOOL CLOSINGS: Districts to remain closed Thursday amid Irma clean up State of Emergency declared in DeKalb, Fulton counties 'One of the first obstacles to restoring power in a situation like this is simply removing the trees and the lines that have caused the power to come down in the first place,' Owen said. From there, crews work to repair damage that gets the greatest number of customers back online in the shortest amount of time. That's why lines that serve fewer customers may take longer to repair. 'We know people get frustrated sometimes when a truck drives by and it doesn't stop at their house, but they are following a system and they are working to get everyone back on as quickly as possible,' Owen told Monahan. By the end of the day, Jackson EMC said it expected that most of their customers would have their power back. One of those customers was Craig Clark. He was ready for his power to be back. 'Thrilled to death. Finally can get some sleep once the power gets turned back on,' Clark told Monahan.
  • ACC teams, players tossed in state of flux by Irma's wrath
    ACC teams, players tossed in state of flux by Irma's wrath
    Games have been postponed, practices suspended and players throughout the conference have been left wondering about their families' welfare as news reports of flooding and power outages dominate the news. The storm came north through Florida over the weekend and into several Southern states, including Georgia and South Carolina. The much-anticipated Florida State-Miami Top 25 matchup was pushed back. The league postponed that game, and several others, because of the storm. The No. 11 Seminoles and No. 17 Hurricanes will now play Oct. 7 , while Georgia Tech's game at Central Florida was canceled. South Carolina didn't escape Irma, as four colleges in the state near the coast remain closed and Utilities South Carolina reported more than 63,000 customers were without service Wednesday morning. Clemson was pelted with hit with wind and rain, but did not feel the brunt of the storm. Campus was closed Monday and Tuesday, but Irma didn't impact the football team's practice plans for the third-ranked Tigers' scheduled showdown at No. 14 Louisville on Saturday. That doesn't mean the players were totally focused on football, especially those from Florida. Receiver Ray-Ray McCloud is from Tampa, Florida, and one of roughly a dozen Clemson players from Florida. His parents and siblings were with him at Clemson watching the Auburn game. They were staying at Clemson until the storm threat had passed. McCloud said after Saturday's game he was worried about other relatives and friends. 'I talked to my grandparents before the game,' McCloud said. 'We just keep our prayers out and put it in God's hands.' Louisville quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson is one of 16 Cardinals players from Florida. 'My mom said she was fine, my family was all right,' the Pompano Beach, Florida, native said after the Cardinals 47-35 victory over North Carolina last Saturday. 'They just wanted me to go into the game focused.' That hasn't been easy to do. 'It's a very tough thing to juggle,' Florida State coach Jimbo Fisher said. 'You just communicate with them and communicate with their families. This is a football game. That's life and death, and very critical. 'It can be disturbing, but I think our guys have handled it well.' There are nearly 300 players from Florida on ACC football rosters and coaches are trying to balance addressing the players' family concerns while preparing for games. Everyone appreciates what the players are going through, including their teammates. 'It's definitely tough for them,' said Syracuse quarterback Eric Dungey, a native of Lake Oswego, Oregon. 'But they're focusing on the team right now as best they can. I know that a couple of guys have their families up here because they had to evacuate. 'It's good to know that everybody is safe.' Georgia Tech coach Paul Johnson agrees. 'We're certainly disappointed that we don't have the opportunity to play this week, but we understand the circumstances involved with the hurricane,' Johnson said. 'So we just kind of take it. We'll take this as an extra bye week.' The Yellow Jackets coach said his thoughts and prayers are with everyone impacted by the storm. 'We got a touch of it here in Atlanta, but nothing like most people,' he said. North Carolina coach Larry Fedora said there was plenty of discussion in Chapel Hill about the storm. 'I talked with every single one of them, individually, about their families and what their plan was and all those things,' Fedora said. 'And there were only a couple of guys that said, you know, my mom's coming up, my dad's staying — he said he's not messing with it. 'So most of them got out of there, like (safety) Donnie Miles' family down in Miami. They were here for practice yesterday. They hung out. So from what I know right now, all of them have been safe, and there haven't been any issues. Now, I don't know what they're going to go back to, but they're safe.' Some players know what their families will go back to. North Carolina State coach Dave Doeren said the ceiling in the Florida home of Wolfpack safety Shawn Boone fell in on Tuesday. Boone is not alone. 'Some of them, their parents have actually come up here,' Doeren said. 'I think a lot of them, I said that to them yesterday, if I knew there was a storm coming that could knock my mom's house down, I'd be pretty nervous — so that they knew we're here for them and if they had issues to come see us. 'Shawn's the one that reached out yesterday. Everyone was safe and all that. But obviously it's scary.' ___ More AP college football: http://www.collegefootball.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25 ___ HURRICANE NEWSLETTER — Get the best of the AP's all-formats reporting on Irma and Harvey in your inbox: http://apne.ws/ahYQGtb
  • Scott suggests Trump be more careful on racial matters
    Scott suggests Trump be more careful on racial matters
    The Senate's lone black Republican urged President Donald Trump on Wednesday to avoid inflammatory racial rhetoric such as his statement blaming 'many sides' for the violence at a recent white nationalist protest in Virginia. Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina said he met for roughly a half hour with Trump and Vice President Mike Pence at the White House. He said the president tried to explain his comment, and why he said there were 'very fine people' among the nationalists and neo-Nazis protesting the possible removal of a Confederate statue in Charlottesville, Virginia, last month. 'We had three or four centuries of rape, murder and death brought at the hands of the (Ku Klux Klan) and those who believe in a superior race,' Scott told reporters later at the Capitol. 'I wanted to make sure we were clear on the delineation between who's on which side in the history of the nation.' Scott bluntly criticized Trump for assigning blame in a way that put white supremacist protesters on equal footing with counterdemonstrators who turned out for the Aug. 12 protests, sparked by Charlottesville officials' decision to remove a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee. That remark, Scott said, compromised Trump's moral authority as president. On Wednesday, Trump told Scott that he just meant to convey 'that there was an antagonist on the other side' — to which Scott replied, 'The real picture has nothing to do with who is on the other side.' Scott continued: 'I shared my thoughts of the last three centuries of challenges from white supremacists, white nationalists, KKK, neo-Nazis, so there is no way to find an equilibrium when you have three centuries of history.' The president said that he got the point, Scott said. Asked if the president can regain his moral authority, Scott responded, 'That will take time.' White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Trump and Scott had an 'in depth' discussion about the Charlottesville comments, 'but the focus was primarily on solutions moving forward.' 'That was what both people came to the meeting wanting to discuss,' Sanders said during a White House briefing. 'What we can do to bring people together, not talk about divisions within the country.' Scott said Trump also brought up Seattle Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett, who has accused Las Vegas police of using racially motivated excessive force against him. Bennett sat on the bench during the national anthem before Sunday's game at Green Bay, one of several NFL players protesting in support of former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who remains unsigned after starting the protests last year to bring attention to police brutality against minorities. 'I believe he found it unsettling and challenging,' Scott said. This came as several athletes, activists and celebrities signed a letter of support for Bennett. 'Michael Bennett has been sitting during the anthem precisely to raise these issues of racist injustice that are now an intimate part of his life. Now we stand with him,' the letter said. It was signed by Kaepernick; tennis legend Martina Navratilova; academic Cornel West; John Carlos, a U.S. Olympic champion who famously raised his black-gloved fist during a 1968 medal ceremony, and other athletes and activists. ___ Jesse J. Holland covers race and ethnicity for The Associated Press. Contact him at jholland@ap.org, on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/jessejholland or on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/jessejholland.
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEOC Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.